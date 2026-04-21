Baywatch Community Calendar 4-23-26

Spotlight:

Thursday, April 23

The Art of John Van Hamersveld, Hermosa Museum

Thursday, April 23. An exclusive discussion and Q&A with 2026 inductee John Van Hamersveld at the Hermosa Beach Museum. Make sure you don’t miss this opportunity to see some of Van Hamersveld’s work exhibited, hear him in conversation with Chris Miller, ask him a question yourself, and potentially purchase a special piece to bring home. 6 – 8 p.m. 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. RSVP: hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org/events. For more on John Van Hamersveld’s collection, visit: post-future.com.

Thursday, April 23

Calm and Centered EFT Tapping

Cancer Support Community South Bay offers this free workshop led by Marni Gittleman, a certified Emotional Freedom Techniques practitioner. Participants will learn the basics of EFT tapping, a gentle mind-body practice that uses focused attention and acupressure points to help calm the nervous system and reduce emotional stress. The program will include guided practice and participants will leave with a personalized tapping script outline to help manage stress. No experience is necessary.12:30 – 2:30 p.m. 2601 airport Dr., Suite 100, Torrance. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Farmers Market, Redondo Beach

A weekly open air “market with a view” next to the Redondo Beach Pier. Select California farmers offer fresh seasonal vegetables, fruits, nuts, honey, bakery goods, flowers and plants. Plenty of parking. 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veterans Park, 309 Esplanade, Redondo Beach.

Business License Tax Forum

Join the City of Manhattan Beach for an informative community meeting to learn about the Business License Tax Modernization Plan and potential changes to the City’s Business Licensing program. 12 p.m. City Council Chambers, 1400 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. More information, to register and zoom link at manhattanbeach.gov/BusinessLicense.

Soccer Keepsakes on Display, Torrance

Check out the Soccer collections of Miguel Salazar & Julie Randal, proprietors of Street Faire Antiques in downtown Torrance. Included are artifacts and keepsakes that represent major soccer events & organizations. The collection is on display at the Torrance Historical Society Museum, 1345 Post Avenue. The museum hours are Thursday & Sunday from 12 – 4 p.m. Group tours available by appointment, call (310) 872-0671. Closing date August 2.

Friday, April 24

Surfer Walk of Fame Weekend, Hermosa

Friday, April 24 through Saturday, April 25. The weekend starts off with a Kickoff Party that provides the opportunity to meet past and present inductees, presentation of a surf film and the South Bay Surf Awards by the South Bay Boardriders Club at the Community Theatre. Information at southbayboardriders.org. Additionally, the Hermosa Beach Museum, located in the Community Center 710 Pier Avenue, will host a special Surfers Walk of Fame exhibit. 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. On Saturday, April 25 the Surfers Walk of Fame and Spyder Surf Festival takes over the Plaza. The City of Hermosa Beach will honor this year’s inductees with an induction ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. on Pier Plaza, followed by Spyder Surf Fest, which includes the action sports industry’s most celebrated athletes, brands, fashion, music, giveaways and more. For additional event information, visit hermosabeach.gov/surferswalkoffame, or contact the Community Resources Department at (310) 318-0280.

Sports luncheon

The South Bay Athletic Club luncheon speakers will be Cal State University Dominguez Hills men’s soccer coach Edwin Soto and Redondo Union boy’s volleyball coach Kevin Norman. The SBAC meets at the H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach at noon. The weekly meetings are open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of lunch is $35.

Mean Girls, Mira Costa

Through Saturday, May 2. Mira Costa Drama/Tech presents Mean Girls, the high-energy musical packed with iconic moments, sharp humor, and unforgettable songs. Mira Costa High School Auditorium, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. For more information, tickets and showtimes visit miracostadramatech.com.

Botanical Garden Ribbon Cutting, Manhattan Beach

Join the City of Manhattan Beach for a Ribbon Cutting ceremony as we celebrate 25 years of the Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden in our community. 11 a.m. Polliwog Park, 1236 N. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach. RSVP to help with planning at manhattanbeachchamber.com/events#!event/2026/4/24/manhattan-beach-botanical-gardens-25-year-anniversary-ribbon-cutting.

Pop-Up Bookshop, La Terraza Coffee

Come shop a curated selection of all fiction genres for readers of all ages at this charming pop-up event. In addition to a wide variety of books, you can browse unique candles, tote bags, games, stickers, and more. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 1201 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Saturday, April 25

Buck-A-Wave, Hermosa Beach

Join the South Bay Boardriders Club to support an initiative originated by Greg Browning to encourage & acknowledge young film makers. Surfers will raise funds by asking friends & family to pledge $1 per wave that they catch. 100 waves per participant is the goal. Participants who catch a minimum of 50 waves will receive a Surfers Breakfast at Tower12 after the event. 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. 16th Street and The Strand, Hermosa Beach. Free event, RSVP required at southbayboardriders.org/Buckawave.

Keep it Green, Keep it Clean

Roundhouse Aquarium Earth Day celebration with hands-on ocean science, wildlife encounters, conservation activities, and family-friendly fun throughout the day. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. End of the Manhattan Beach Pier. Free event but pre-registration is encouraged. Sign up at roundhouseaquarium.org.

Making Meaning After Loss

A supportive workshop on finding purpose and meaning after loss through art, storytelling, and shared experiences. Taking time Navigation Through Loss offers this free event (donations appreciated). Refreshments served. 1 – 3 p.m. BCHD Building, 514 N Prospect Ave, Redondo Beach., lower level Beach Cities rooms. To register visit takingtime.org. For questions call (424) 634-1956 or info@takingtime.org.

Spaghetti Dinner, RB Woman’s Club

The 16th Annual Community Spaghetti Dinner for local charities and the Redondo Beach Police & Fire Foundation Fund, and more. 5 – 9 p.m. Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach’s Historical Club House, 400 D. Broadway, Redondo Beach. Tickets $15 presale, $20 at the door. Learn more at redondowoman.org.

Arts Open, San Pedro

Through Sunday, April 26. Experience San Pedro’s Arts and Cultural District in a two-day, city-wide open studios event. Dive into local vibes and cool creations. View amazing artwork, meet local artists, soak up the vibrant atmosphere, and rock out to some music. 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. 222 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Free tickets available at artsopen.artsunitedsp.opg.

Echoes of Home, Redondo Union

The South Bay Indian American Association presents a celebration of Indian-American Culture through dance, music, and skits. General admission $5. Register at bit.ly/4ub9FWR. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Show time 4 – 6 p.m. Redondo Union High School, 1 Sea Hawk Way, Redondo Beach.

Celebrate Indie Bookstore Day

A full day of literary festivities featuring author signings across genres like fantasy, romance, and crime, alongside a variety of specialty bookish vendors. Guests can enjoy activities such as bookmark bedazzling, a donation drive for Books & Blankets for the Border, and a scavenger hunt for a Libro.fm Golden Ticket to win a year of free audiobooks. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. BlendzUP, 1913 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach.

Bioblitz by the Dunes

The Bay Foundation at the Manhattan Beach Dune Restoration project for a BioBlitz and Restoration event. This volunteer event will help increase biodiversity and coastal resilience. Participate in community science and help restore a local natural habitat. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (arrive 10-15 minutes early to allow time to check-in). 1 45th Street, Manhattan Beach. Register at santamonicabay.org/events.

Madrona Marsh Habitat Restoration

Open to ages 10 and up. Volunteers support habitat restoration by removing non-native plants, clearing vegetation, and planting native species to improve conditions for local wildlife such as birds, butterflies, and pollinators. 8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. All tools are provided, but volunteers should come prepared to work outdoors. Activities may be canceled due to bad weather. 3201 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance. For questions call (310) 782-3989.

Bird Walk, Madrona Marsh

Jon docents from the Palos Verdes/South Bay Audubon Society for a walk around the Madrona Marsh Preserve, where you’ll begin to identify common birds along with their calls and interactions. Bird Walk is geared towards beginner and intermediate birders of all ages. Call the Nature Center at (310) 782-3989 to pre-register. Participants should meet in front of the Nature Center at 9 a.m. 3201 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance.

Word Women: Poetry Heals – via Zoom



Cancer Support Community South Bay offers this free workshop led by poet, teacher and cancer survivor Ja`net Danielo. Open to anyone who has or has had cancer, the group uses poetry to explore and process the cancer journey as a path toward healing. Each session features a different theme, and no poetry writing experience is necessary. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org. Ongoing program the last Saturday of the month.

Tools for Living Well with Dr. Kelly

Learn practical, body-based tools to help you reset in moments of stress and return to your center in a world that is noisy, fast, and often overwhelming. This workshop offers simple, effective practices that support steadiness, clarity, and resilience in daily life. 3 – 5:30 p.m. Wellspring, 1612 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach. $60 member/$65 non-member. RSVP: returntowellspring.com/events-calendar/the-tools-nervous-system.

Best Furrends Beerfest, Torrance

It’s more than a tasting event, the Best Furrends Beerfest is designed as an immersive, dog-friendly & family-friendly space where attendees can have fun by enjoying live entertainment while meeting adoptable dogs. As well as help fund future rescue operations for Infinite Love Animal Rescue. 12 – 5 p.m. The Enclave, 980 W. 190th Street, Torrance. General Admission – $45. Children free. While tickets to bring your furry best friend are $12 which not only includes entry but rad swag and sweepstakes entry. 100% of doggo tickets benefit Infinite Love’s Rescue efforts. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: InfiniteLoveRescue.org or EnclaveLA.com.

Check-Mates Multigenerational Chess Meet-Up

A multigenerational chess program for children, adults and teens. Chess players age 8 and up are all welcome to pair up to share a game of chess. Chess sets will be provided, or you can bring your own chess set. 2 – 3:30 p.m. Redondo Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Sunday, April 26

Walk for Water, The Samburu Project

The Samburu Project invites the South Bay community to join us at Hermosa Vista School in Hermosa Beach for the kickoff of the 2026 event. Check in at 9 a.m. to pick up t-shirts, fuel up, create inspiring signs, and hear some pre-walk motivation. Then we walk! The route will take walkers from the school, to The Strand and along the water, raising awareness for conservation and global access to clean water. After crossing the finish line, walkers will enjoy a post-walk breakfast, silent auction, games, shopping, and more as we celebrate the impact we’ve made-together. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Hermosa Vista School, Hermosa Beach. More information at Register at donate.thesamburuproject.org/walk4water-2026.

South Bay Boardriders Surf Contest

Surf Series event #7 presented by Tower 12. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Hermosa Beach Pier. More info at southbayboardriders.org.

Torrance Antique Street Faire

Celebrate Earth month at the Torrance Street Faire. Where you find things to restyle, replant and restore. 200+ sellers, free admission and pet friendly. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sartori Ave., and El Prado Ave., Torrance. For questions call (310) 328-6107.

Sound Bath, Breath Work

Come expand your consciousness with breathwork, sound bath and energy healing. 4 p.m. 42nd Tower, Manhattan Beach. Bring a blanket to lay on. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/sound-bath-breath-work-energy-healing-tickets-1983751719795.

Low Cost Pet Vaccine Clinic

Pet vaccines and microchipping the fourth Sunday of every month. 12 – 2 p.m. Charles Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, on the patio of the Dee Hardison Sports Center.

Monday, April 27

Library Book Discussion of the Month

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, by Mark Haddon. In-Person Book Club on the 4th Monday of the Month unless otherwise noted. Read the book and talk about it, or just join us to learn more about the book. The coffee served is generously funded by The Friends of the Redondo Beach Library. 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. North Branch Library, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. For questions call (310) 318-0677.

Tuesday, April 28

Taizé Service of Healing and Wholeness

Taizé is a calming and beautiful form of sung contemplative prayer developed in an ecumenical monastery in France. Candlelight, periods of silence, chants and intercessory prayer with a Prayer team leader. Light refreshments. Taizé services are offered monthly throughout the year on the fourth Tuesday. Donations are welcome. 7 p.m. St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. For questions, call (310) 375-4617.

Wednesday, April 29

State of the City, Manhattan Beach

This year’s State of the City will center on a “Future Forward” theme, with a special focus on the global spotlight coming to the region through the FIFA World Cup and the broader impact of soccer on the future of Manhattan Beach. In addition to our City’s upcoming projects and initiatives, the program will explore how this major international event will shape the local economy, public safety, and community experience in 2026 and beyond. 5 – 7 p.m. westdrift Manhattan Beach, 1400 Parkview Ave. Register now at manhattanbeachchamber.com.

Choices at End of Life – Via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay offers this free online workshop led by Karen Morin, RN, an oncology and hospice nurse and founder of LA Patient Advocates. The presentation will explain end-of-life options in California, including recent updates to the state’s Medical Aid in Dying law, and offer guidance on communicating care preferences with family members and health care providers. 5 – 6 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.