Baywatch Community Calendar 5-15-25

Spotlight:

Saturday, May 17

Greg Browning paddleout

Pro surfer and filmmaker Greg Browning will be remembered during a paddle out at 16th Street, Hermosa Beach. Browning learned to surf and to film surfing at 16th Street. He passed away last month, from ALS, just short of his 50th birthday. Come honor his life and legacy and bring a smile. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Arrive early, there should be a large turnout.

Thursday, May 15

HB Lawn Bowling Open House

The Hermosa Beach Lawn Bowling Club (HBLBC) invites the public to its annual Open House. Free lessons, refreshments, and a bowling demonstration by club members. No experience necessary. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Free and open to the public. Bring flat-soled shoes (bowling equipment provided). 861 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. Learn more at hblbc.org.

Walk for Life South Bay, RB Veterans Park

The 37th Annual Walk for Life South Bay is a family event of over 400 people from Southern California, uniting for a 3-mile stroll along The Strand, all while raising funds to help sustain free pregnancy services (like ultrasound exams) for women in the South Bay area. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. with snacks, music, and kids’ activities. Veterans Park, 309 Esplanade, Redondo Beach. Register and help raise or pay a minimum of $45 (per walker) to be guaranteed a t-shirt, while supplies last. More info at event.fundeasy.com/27239 or call (424) 263-4855.

Handbell Ensemble, MB Community Church

A free concert presented by the LA Bronze Handbell Ensemble with Artistic Director Lynn G. Atkins. 4 p.m. In the Sanctuary of the Manhattan Beach Community Church, 303 S. Peck Ave. Manhattan Beach. Free admission. (310) 372-3587.

Tea Ceremony, Botanic Garden

Join Dorothy and John Bohannon in the Rose Garden with the Urasenke Tankokai Los Angeles Association for an authentic, traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Price: $45 for Members, $50 for non-members. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Register at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes.

Book Sale

Stock up for summer reading at the Friends of the Library book sale. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Redondo Beach Public Library, 1st flood children’s room and book shop. 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Friday, May 16

Older Adults Health Fair

The City of Manhattan Beach and the Venice Family Clinic invite seniors (55+) to the Older Adults Health Fair. Scheduled screenings for anemia, blood pressure, oral cancer, pulse oximetry and many more. Free to-go lunches, lots of fun raffles, and prizes. 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Joslyn Community Center, 1601 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach. Free to attend.

Saturday, May 17

Dune Restoration, MB Coastal Dunes

Volunteer to help The Bay Foundation and project partners remove non-native iceplant and plant and seed native dune species as an approach to increase coastal resiliency. 9 – 11 a.m. Tools and gloves will be provided. Wear closed-toe shoes and bring water and sunscreen. Check in at the El Porto parking lot at the Marvin Braude bike trail and Rosecrans Ave. Register at manhattanbeach.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/79559/35. Arrive 10-15 mins early to allow time for check-in.

MB Library speaker series

Author talk and reception with Roy Choi: Chef, Host, Food Truck Pioneer, and Author of the new book, “The Choi of Cooking.” 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mira Costa High School Auditorium, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. After the talk & Q&A with Roy, there will be a book signing and reception with his award-winning Kogi Korean BBQ truck. The first 500 attendees to check in on the day of the event will receive a free taco! 11 a.m. Mira Costa High School Auditorium, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Reception and book sale at the school quad at 12 p.m.

Mychal’s Annual Luncheon & Auction

An afternoon of celebration featuring silent & live auctions, student performances, awards, and so much more. 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Westdrift Hotel, 1400 Parkview Ave., Manhattan Beach. More information and tickets: mychals.org/event/23rd-annual-luncheon-auction.

Fight For Schools, Stop Trump-Musk: Rally at SpaceX

In their war against diversity and public education, Donald Trump and Elon Musk have threatened to rob LAUSD students of $1.2 billion of our own tax dollars — federal money allocated for school lunches, Special Education services, and Title I programs that our most vulnerable students rely on to survive and succeed in school. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. SpaceX, 1 Rocket Road, Hawthorne. Information at utla.net/event/spacex-rally.

Manhattan Beach Family Campout

Through Sunday, May 18. Pack your tent, flashlights, blankets, lawn chairs, and get ready for outdoor activities, arts and crafts, BBQ dinner, movie under the stars, night time snacks and an early morning pancake breakfast. Tents will be set up on the field. After breakfast campers will have morning family free time. Starts at 1 p.m. and ends Sunday, 11 a.m. Sign up at manhattanbeach.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/79134/35. For more information call the Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448 or email mbparksandrec@citymb.info.

WWII internment, RB Library

In 1942, President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 resulting in the imprisonment and relocations of Japanese Americans and Japanese Nationals. Don Hata, will talk about the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II. Hata, a native of Los Angeles, was imprisoned along with his family at a camp in Gila River, AZ., when he was three years old. 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Redondo Beach Main Library conference room 2nd floor, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. Free and open to the public.

Friends of the Redondo Beach Library Book Sale

Get gently used books and DVD’s at great prices to support the Redondo Beach Library. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Redondo Beach Main Library, 1st Floor Storytime Room and Book Store, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy.

Sunday, May 18

Tour de Pier, Manhattan Beach

Ride in Place and move charity forward. A unique Cancer Fundraiser that takes stationary cycling outdoors with hundreds of spin bikes riding in place with an ocean view overlooking the Manhattan Beach Pier. The South Bay’s best instructors, entertainers, and celebrity guests lead a morning of 5 one-hour spin sessions loaded with energy, excitement, and emotion. Free Health & Fitness Expo, taste healthy foods and beverages, meet LA Area sports teams, and experience interactive booths. Kids Zone with tot-sized stationary bikes, arts & crafts, moon bounces and more. Manhattan Beach Pier & The Strand. 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. For information and to sign up visit tourdepier.com.

Guided Nature Walk, PV McBride Trail

An easy walk along the McBride Trail, featuring panoramic views of the Palos Verdes Peninsula and Catalina Island. Learn about the native coastal sage scrub habitat along with a lesson on the 19th and 20th centuries history of the Palos Verdes area. Also offering a strenuous docent-led hike on the Three Sisters Trail starting at the same location. Meet at the end of Ocean Terrace Dr., drive south on Highridge Road, cross Crest Road, turn right on Ocean Terrace Dr. and park on the canyon side at the end of the street. 1 p.m. For more information, visit losserenosrpv.org or call (310) 544-5260.

International Water Safety Day, Redondo High

A day filled with life-saving information and fun activities to learn the basics to keep yourself, your family and friends safe in and around the water. Bring bathing suit, towel and goggles, (if you have a pair). 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Redondo High Aquatic Center, 200 Sea Hawk Way, Redondo Beach. For any additional information, contact Romina Caristo, Aquatic Center Coordinator at (310) 798-8665, ext. 4054, email rcaristo@rbusd.org.

Christian Science speaker, PVE

Alexandre Fischer C.S., a practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, will present his talk, “Is Jesus’ healing work a model for today?” This talk discusses Christian Science and how it explains the practical application of Jesus’ teachings in daily life, for anyone, including through physical healing. Free and open to the community. 2 p.m. First Church of Christ, Scientist, 3888 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. More information call (310) 375-7914 or email christiansciencepvp.org.

South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society

Kelly Griffin “Australia: A Journey into the Outback/Cape York. Kelly, known for his succulent hybrids, is excited to convey the thrills and insights of the strange and diverse succulent flora he discovered on his two Australia expeditions; one in Queensland and the other near Sydney. 1 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Free for SCBG and SCCSS members. Non-member guests require reserved general admission tickets at scbgf.org. For more information visit southcoastcss.org.

Strawberry Festival, Hermosa Beach

Take a Charter Bus up the coast to the Strawberry Festival in Ventura while supporting the community in a big way. Over 40 food vendors, live music, and a plethora of arts and crafts booths, there’s something for everyone. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. $30/$25. The bus takes off from the Community Center, 710 Pier Avenue. Sign up at hermosabeach.gov.

Goat Yoga, SC Botanic Garden

Bring your mat, camera and good humor for an outdoor yoga practice you won’t soon forget, held in a fenced-in area with four furry farm companions. The ticket includes a mimosa (or orange juice, for those under 21), 60-minute yoga session and admission to the Garden all day. No experience required. Advanced registration is required. Participants must be at least 10 years old, and participants under 16 must be accompanied by a ticketed adult. $54/Members, $60/non-members. 12 – 1:30 p.m. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. To schedule your time visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes.

Monday, May 19

BCHD Moai walk, Wilderness Walk

In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, BCHD is partnering with South Bay Parkland Conservancy to highlight the health benefits of nature by inviting community members to embark on a Wilderness Walk. Participation can reduce stress, diminish feelings of loneliness and increase your well-being. Space is limited. 10:15 – 11 a.m. Hopkins Wilderness Park, 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. For more information, visit bchd.org/moai.

Wednesday, May 21

Redondo Beach Chamber Mixer

Free for members or $20/non-members. Complimentary appetizers. 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. King Harbor Yacht Club, 280 Yacht Club Way, Redondo Beach. Redondochamber.org.

Upcoming:

Thursday, May 22

Seller seminar

Skip the Stress Smarter Ways to Avoid Probate & Cut Taxes. Learn How to protect your assets, avoid probate, and reduce capital gains with expert advice from CPA. Estate attorney and 1031 DST Specialist. 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Redondo Beach Public Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Thursday, May 22

South Bay Medal of Valor Awards

This event recognizes police officers and firefighters who selflessly protect and serve the South Bay Cities and have performed exemplary acts of bravery which go beyond the call of duty. The South Bay Police & Fire Memorial Foundation represents the cities of El Segundo, Gardena, Hawthorne, Hermosa Beach, Inglewood, Manhattan Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Redondo Beach, and Torrance. 10:45 a.m. – 2 p.m. Torrance Marriott, 3635 Fashion Way, Torrance. Visit sbpoliceandfire.com for tickets and information.