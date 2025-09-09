Baywatch Community Calendar 9-11-25

Event Spotlight: Why Dolphins Surf, Manhattan Library

Wednesday, September 17

A panel of surfers, scientists, and ocean advocates will share stories and insights about riding waves with dolphins and why they think these animals surf. A music video including footage of local bottlenose dolphins surfing will be screened. Panelists: John Dorsey, Professor Emeritus in Environmental Science at Loyola Marymount University and a watershed management researcher, Eric Martin, Roundhouse Aquarium director and founder of the Bottlenose Dolphin Project, Jason Shanks, standup paddler and owner of Nikau Kai Waterman in downtown Manhattan Beach, and Keani Honda-Snow, captain of the Redondo Beach High School surf team and a member of the South Bay Boardriders Club. 7 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach.

Thursday, September 11

The Super Side of Tuscany, Uncork

Taste 7+ wines, cheese & charcuterie, and learn about these delicious wines with Somm Nadia Pavlevlevska- a Sunday Funday of Italy’s Best. 3 – 5:30 p.m. 1000 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. Tickets and information at uncorkedwineshops.com.

9/11 remembrance wreath laying

The City of Hermosa Beach annual 9/11 Remembrance Wreath Laying Ceremony at 7:30 a.m. at the Hermosa Beach 9/11 Memorial, on the Greenbelt at Pier Avenue. The ceremony will feature remarks by Mayor Saemann and other special guests, Honor Guard’s Posting of the Colors, ceremonial music and a moment of silence. Elected officials and Police and Fire representatives will be invited to place wreaths at the memorial..

H.E.L.P. Workshops, RB Library

Choosing an Emergency Alert System. Learn about different in-home monitoring and emergency alert systems on the market. H.E.L.P. provides free education, counseling and programs to older people and their families so they can live their best lives. 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Friday, September 12

King James, Little Fish Theater

“King James’ is a heartfelt play about basketball, brotherhood and friendships, told through the lens of Cleveland Cavaliers fans during the Lebron James era. 2 p.m. matinee. Also on Sunday, September 21. At the Little Fish Theater’s new location on the Beach Cities Health District campus at 514 Prospect, Redondo Beach. For more information call 310-512-6030. Tickets at https://bit.ly/LFTOnStage

Manhattan Beach Food & Wine

Through Saturday, September 13. Event founder Shelby Russell and culinary curator and host Neal Fraser are bringing back Southern California’s most notable, world-class culinary festival, the 2nd Annual Manhattan Beach Food & Wine featuring an all-star lineup of 40 chefs held at Manhattan Village. 7 p.m. 3200 Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Tickets: manhattanbeachfoodandwine.com.

Sports luncheon, HT Grill

Former UCLA offensive lineman Ben Wysocki and West Torrance High football coach Todd Butler will be the South Bay Athletic Club luncheon speakers. The SBAC meets at the H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach at noon. The weekly meeting frequently featuring candid behind-the-scenes commentary is open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of lunch is $35.

Saturday, September 13

“Mama Mia’ on the Hermosa Sand

The Hermosa Beach Friends of the Parks Movie at the south side of the Hermosa Beach Pier on the sand. Mamma Mia! Bring blankets, low back beach chairs, and snacks. 5:30 p.m. More information and events at hpfop.org.

Yoga on the Redondo Pier

Bring a yoga mat, towel, and water. 10 – 11 a.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, west end of the Pier. Free to attend.

Rain Barrel Giveaway

Help conserve water with a free rain barrel. The West Basin Rain Barrel program offers up to two, free 50-gallon rain barrels, valued at $80 each, as a way to save water and reduce stormwater runoff. Visit WestBasinCA.gov/rain-barrels for requirements and restrictions. For questions call (310) 371-4633. The giveaway will be at Edward C. Kittle Water Recycling Facility, 1935 S. Hughes Way, El Segundo.

Philippine Arts & Culture, Point Fermin

A joyful celebration of Filipino American heritage through art, culture, community, and cuisine. Cultural performances, surprise musical guests, and interactive community activities, Filipino food vendors and small businesses sharing traditional flavors and modern twists on Pinoy favorites. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. A family-friendly, free outdoor event. Point Fermin Park, 807 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro.

Closing Reception — Photography for a New Time

As South Bay’s premier art photography group, PADA is one of eight artist groups affiliated with the Palos Verdes Art Center (pvartcenter.org). 2 – 5 p.m. Los Angeles Harbor Arts, 4th & Mesa, San Pedro.

Emergency Preparedness, Manhattan Beach

This event is a valuable opportunity to learn about emergency preparedness resources available in our community. Live demonstrations, educational information booths covering earthquake, tsunami, and general hazard preparedness. Giveaways and family-friendly activities to teach children about safety in an engaging way. For more information visit manhattanbeach.gov/emergencypreparedness. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Fire Station 1, 400 15th Street, Manhattan Beach. Fee to the public.

68th Annual City Celebration, RHE

The City of Rolling Hills Estates celebrates its 68th anniversary. Horses, family fun and food. Hayrides, pony sweeps, petting zoos, stickers and stick races. Equestrian competitions and a poker chip ride. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ernie Howlett Park, 25851 Hathorne Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. For more information and Celebration Wristbands, visit rollinghillsestates.gov.

Poetry Workshop, Redondo Main Library

Join other poets for inspiration and collaboration. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Redondo Beach Main Library 2nd floor Conference Room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. Free to attend.

Doors Open California, PVE

For the second year in a row, Palos Verdes Library District’s historic Malaga Cove Library is a featured site of Doors Open California (DOC), a special program sponsored by the California Preservation Foundation. This event is free and open to the public. 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 2400 via campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Visit californiapreservation.org/doca for information about other DOC sites in the state and for updates, photos and giveaways.

Sunday, September 14

Witness, former Israeli hostages

Firsthand accounts from former hostages Luis Har and Clara Marman. They will share their story of how they were taken to Gaza as hostages on Oct 7, 2023. Luis was held by Hamas for 128 days and Clara for 53 days. 7 p.m. Sonesta Hotel, 300 N. Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach. RSVP and learn more at jewishbeach.com/israel. Admission: $20. Questions? Call (424) 212-1288.

Hermosa Beach Concert Series

The ultimate Fleetwood Mac Rumours Tribute Show with Cobra Cowboy(80s gone Country) and The Spinouts (blues/rock band). 3 p.m. South side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. Free admission. Bring blankets, a low back beach chair and party snacks.

Citizens for Redondo Trees formation meeting

A Redondo resident-initiated community group to advocate for tree planting in the city. The organization has three program areas: Replanting, Advocacy/Policy and Education. At this committee signup meeting, people can find out which program area matches their interest. 2 p.m. Beach Cities Health District Redondo room, basement, 514 N. Prospect, Redondo Beach. For more information, email: redondo4trees@gmail.com or call (310) 944-8858.

South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society

Presenter Andrew Hankey, authority on Ledebourinae, is a botanical horticulturist with over 32 years of experience at the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), where he has played a central role in the development and management of the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden and its surrounding nature reserve. 11 a.m. Fred Hesse Jr. Community Park McTaggart Hall, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. Free for all attendees. For more information visit southcoastcss.org.

Monday, September 15

Redondo Woman’s Club meeting

The Woman’s Club of Redondo invites you to the first meeting of the year. Help kick off to the 2025-2026 year and get to know new friends at the clubhouse. Optional: Bring a gently used or new white elephant gift or a gift card for the Bunco Game winners. Bring a friend. 10 a.m. social, 11 a.m. Business meeting, 12 p.m. lunch & Bunco. Lunch cost: sliding scale $20 – $30. Please RSVP for lunch at redondowoman.org/sept2025. 400 S. Broadway.

Hermosa Beach, Be Ready

Emergency preparedness for Businesses. 12 – 1:30 p.m. Registration is free and required for entry. Lunch is included. 12 – 1:30 p.m. Fusion Academy, 1601 Pacific Coast Hwy., Suite 260, Hermosa Beach. RSVP: hbvbchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/13003.

NAMI monthly meeting – zoom

As part of Suicide Prevention Month, we welcome back Dr. Ira Lesser for a vital conversation on mental health and suicide. He will share updates on risk factors, warning signs, and protective factors to help us all be better prepared in times of crisis. 7:30 p.m. Free and open to all. Zoom ID: 859 7537 6302 and Passcode: 196832.

Tuesday, September 16

Free Bridge workshop, Lomita

This week’s free Bridge workshop will review past lessons and Handling Interference with teacher Gerri Soffa-Carlson. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 24000 Narbonne Ave. #105, Lomita. For questions call (310) 325-7222. For more information about South Bay Bridge Club visit SouthBayBridge.com.

Hybrid Board of Directors Meeting

BCHD holds public board meetings on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Residents are encouraged to attend board meetings in person or via Zoom. You may also contact board members directly with questions or comments, or call (310) 374-3426, ext. 8213. Visit bchd.org/board-directors-meetings for more information. Study session 5:30 p.m., regular board meeting 6:30 p.m. Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, Lower Level – Beach Cities Room or via Zoom.

Wednesday, September 17

Why Dolphins Surf, MB Library

A lively panel of surfers, scientists, and ocean advocates will share personal stories and insights about riding waves with dolphins and why they think these intelligent animals join the lineup. Attendees will enjoy a lively music video including footage of local bottlenose dolphins surfing. A panel of four community members whose expertise ranges from marine science to surf culture, including the Roundhouse Aquarium’s own Eric Martin, Aquarist and founder of the Bottlenose Dolphin Project. 6 – 7 p.m. 1320 Highland Avenue.

PV Village Information Session

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Village is a dynamic organization of older adults who have joined together to help one another navigate the challenges and opportunities of aging while living in their homes. Meet PVP Village members and volunteers and learn about the PVP Village, its enriching social and intellectual activities and volunteer support. 11 a.m. Palos Verdes Peninsula Library, Purcell Room.

Yoga on the Redondo Pier

Bring a yoga mat, towel, and water. Be ready to get into child’s pose, downward dog and practice your tree pose. 10 – 11 a.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, west end of the Pier. Free to attend.

LA Philharmonic reception

The Peninsula Committee of the Los Angeles Philharmonic is hosting a free reception for interested prospective new members. Find out how we make a difference one child at a time with community outreach programs that celebrate our rich history of music. 5 – 7 p.m. For details and location contact pclaphilemail@gmail.com or pclaphil.org/prospective.

Reawaken Your Aliveness – via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay (CSC South Bay) offers a free guided workshop combining embodied meditation, creative writing, and meaningful connection. Led by Ciena Rose William, the session will provide a supportive space for participants to reflect on life transitions, including illness and loss, gain insight, and connect with others facing similar experiences. 12 – 1:30 p.m. Advance registration is required. To join, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar.

Coyote Island, Saint Rocke

Coyote Island is the musical vision of Mike O’Hehir—a genre-blending project rooted in island vibes, indie spirit, and soulful rhythms. Their sound merges psych-pop, reggae, folk, and hip-hop into something truly unique and uplifting, with songs that have been making waves on streaming platforms and festival stages alike. 142 Pacific Coast Hwy., Hermosa Beach. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets available at saintrocke.com.

BCHD Blue Zones Project social hour

Blue Zones Project’s quarterly social hour is an opportunity to experience good company and practice some of Blue Zones Project’s Power 9 principles of longevity, including down shift and positive pack at a Blue Zones Project approved restaurant. 4 – 6 p.m. The Rockefeller, 1707 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach. For more information and to register, visit bchd.org/community-programs/workshops-events/social-hour.