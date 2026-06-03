Baywatch: Upcoming Events

Spotlight

Fine Arts Festival, Hermosa Beach

The Arts Group of Hermosa Beach hosts over 100 jury-selected artists with all mediums represented, a student art exhibition, face painting and art activities for children. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. On the lawn of the Community Center, 710 Pier Ave. For more information, visit hermosafinearts.com.

Thursday, June 4

Gasratz Car Meet, Redondo

First and third Thursday of each month. Rule 1. No Music 2. Pick up trash 3. No Burnouts 4. Respect the location 6-8 p.m. Islands Fine Burgers and Drinks, 1609 Hawthorne Blvd Redondo Beach

Details Tile & Stone opening, Hermosa

Celebrate the grand opening of Details Tile & Stone Ribbon Cutting. 520 Cypress Avenue, Hermosa Beach. Register at manhattanbeachchambers.com

Volunteer Happy Hat Days

Thursdays through June 25. Decorate whimsical Happy Hats for hospitalized children fighting cancer and other critical illnesses. Age 18+. Seniors welcome. 1 – 3 p.m. 923 Van Ness Ave, Torrance. Call (310) 787-0970 to schedule your day and time.

Friday, June 5

Portuguese Wine, Hermosa

Uncorked hosts an evening of Portuguese tapas, music, art and wine. $45.00 6 p.m. 302 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. UncorkedWineShops.

Saturday, June 6

Manhattan Wine Auction

The Manhattan Wine Auction is one of the most prestigious fundraising events in Southern California. Featuring iconic artwork, a stellar live auction and offerings from wineries and local restaurants. And for the most noble cause of all — Education. 6 p.m. Manhattan Beach Country Club Center Court, 1330 Parkview Ave, Manhattan Beach. For questions call (310) 303-3342.Or visit manhattanwineauction.com.

El Segundo Blue Walk, Redondo

The South Bay Parkland Conservancy (SBPC) offers three walks in Redondo Beach to observe the El Segundo Blue Butterfly. Leading the walks will be Bluff Restoration Project Biologist Ann Dalkey, and biologist Mary Simun. They will discuss the habitat, the host plant, while walking in search of the El Segundo Blues. 11 a.m. Also Saturday June 13, and June 20. LIMITED spots available, RSVP at Southbayparks.org

Seymour Jewelers reimagined

Seymour Jewelers, one of Hermosa Beach’s oldest businesses, is under new ownership and newly remodeled. The public is invited to see what’s new during an open house from 4-6 p.m. 1212 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach.

Sunday, June 7

VB’s Chaffin’s last drill, Redondo

Redondo Union High volleyball coach Tommy Chaffin will be putting three decades of players he has coached through his last drills in the RUHS gym. 1 Sea Hawk Way (PCH and Diamond), Redondo Beach

Manhattan Beach Soccer Golf Classic, Westdrift

A soccer golf tournament at 1 p.m. at westdrift hotel is followed by a family oriented youth soccer clinic inflatables, a silent auction, food and beverage, former player appearances, and a soccer themed movie under the stars. Register at ManhattanBeachChamber.com

Monday, June 8

Cannabis and cancer, Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay offers a free online workshop led by Bonnie Goldstein, MD, director of Canna-Centers. Goldstein will discuss cannabis and cancer care, including research on its use in cancer treatment and symptoms management. Register at CSCSouthBay.org, or email rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org

Mindful Yoga on the beach, Hermosa

Meet in front of Scotty’s Restaurant, 11th Street, Hermosa Beach. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Bring a towel and water. Dress in layers. Mondays through June. On-site registration is available at check-in. Pre-registration closes at 12 p.m. but walk-ups are welcome. Register at lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/3yazag4.

High School All-Star Softball, Torrance High

The 31st South Bay All-Star High School Softball Classic for seniors is Monday, June 8 at Torrance High School. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. Players invited to play include four from Redondo Union, first baseman Lauren Bizub, pitcher McKenzie Jamrog, shortstop Abby Luis and second baseman Kendra Mura. $10, $5 for students with school ID and no charge for children 5 and younger. Cash only. Credit cards not accepted.

Beach Collegiate Volleyball, Hermosa

Through Friday, June 12. USA Volleyball (USAV) hosts a volleyball training camp for collegiate athletes in preparation for international competition on the north side of the Hermosa Pier. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, visit usavolleyball.org.

Chamber deep dive, Manhattan

Learn about member benefits, how to maximize your business’ visibility, and connect with the local business community. Virtual Via Zoom 3pm Register manhattanbeachchamber.com

Tuesday, June 9

Beach Collegiate Volleyball, Hermosa

Through Friday, June 12. USA Volleyball (USAV) hosts a volleyball training camp for collegiate athletes in preparation for international competition on the north side of the Hermosa Pier. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, visit usavolleyball.org.

Friday, June 12

The Sleeping Beauty! Torrance

Step into a fairytale world of elegance and breathtaking beauty as Fusion Studios Ballet Company presents The Sleeping Beauty! This enchanting classical ballet production will feature talented local dancers, beautiful choreography, stunning costumes, and a fun, welcoming experience for audiences of all ages. 6 p.m. Also Saturday, June 13, 6 p.m. West High School Performing Arts Center(310) 540-6401. TheFusionDanceStudio.com

Saturday, June 13

Begg Pool Kickoff Party, Manhattan Beach

Kick off the summer with water games, swimming and music. $5 per person. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448. 1402 North Peck Avenue. Manhattan Beach.

4 Eyes Beach Volleyball Tournament, Hermosa

An adult volleyball tournament hosted by Out of System on the north side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sign up at outofsystem.net/tourneys. For more information contact mark@dayatthebeachevents.com.

Fine Arts Festival, Hermosa Beach

Through Sunday June 14. Hosted by the Arts Group of Hermosa Beach. Featuring over 100 juried artist booths with all mediums represented, a student art exhibition, face painting and art activities for children. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. On the lawn of the Community Center, 710 Pier Ave. For more information, visit hermosafinearts.com.

Sunday, June 14

Los Cancioneros Master Chorale, Armstrong Theater

Rosephanye Powell is one of the most celebrated American composers of choral music. Los Cancioneros Master Chorale will be performing one of her extended works, “Cry of Jeremiah,” a thrilling and emotional setting of a Biblical Story. 5 p.m. General Admission $40, Students $30. Available at tickets.lcmasterchorale.com or the Armstrong Theatre Box Office (310) 781-7171. James R. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance.

Cactus & Succulent Society, Rancho PV

The South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society presents Propagation and Cultivation of South African Bulbs with Ernesto Sandoval, Director at the UC Davis Botanical Conservatory. Sandoval will share his experiences propagating and cultivating this beautiful and diverse set of plants to bring a little more color into our gardens during the winter months. 1 p.m. Fred Hesse Jr. Community Park McTaggart Hall, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd. Rancho Palos Verdes.Free for all attendees. For more information visit southcoastcss.org.

Wednesday, June 17

Descanso Gardens

Join the City of Hermosa Beach for a trip to the beautiful, and blooming, Descanso Gardens, a 150-acre botanical oasis located in La Canada Flintridge. Lunch at the Farmhouse, farm to table restaurant or visit the Market Grab and Go Cafe and enjoy a picnic outdoors. $30/$25 Hermosa Beach resident discount. The trip includes transportation in a Charter Bus, Garden Admission, and light snacks. Lunch is not included in the fee. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Get on the bus at the Hermosa Community Center, 710 Pier Avenue. Register at Hermosa Beach.gov.

Friday, June 19

Juneteenth, Bruce’s Beach

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. Remarks by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and Manhattan Beach Mayor Amy Thomas Howorth. 10 – 11 a.m. Bruce’s Beach Park, 2600 Highland Avenue. For more information visit manhattanbeach.gov/juneteenth.

Saturday, June 20

Hermosa Sister City gala, St. Cross

The community is invited to attend The Hermosa Sister City’s annual gala dressed for Casino Baja Sol and enjoy games, auctions, food and drinks $100, 4-8 p.m. St. Cross Episcopal Church, 1818 Monterey Blvd., Hermosa Beach. HB-sistercity.org

Food & Wine festival, King Harbor

Baleen, Portofino Hotel presents carefully paired food and wine from four countries. 260 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. 6 p.m. Tickets at HotelPortofino.com

South Bay Paddle, Hermosa

The South Bay Boardriders Club hosts the South Bay Paddle, a 15-mile race from the Hermosa Pier to the R10 Buoy and back. The race serves as a qualifier for the Catalina Classic Paddle Board Race. 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more information, visit southbayboardriders.com.

Family Camp Night, Wilderness park

Through Sunday, June 21. Bring the family to Wilderness Park for camping under the stars. Fun group games, crafts, and activities organized by recreation staff. Campsites feature a shared grill and sink. Each group must have one adult. Bring your own food. Check in on Saturday at 2 p.m. Check out Sunday at 12 p.m. Hopkins Wilderness Park, 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. To sign up visit redondo.org/business_detail_T14_R120.php and for questions and information call (310) 697-3411.

Thursday, June 25

Zonta Club Fundraiser

The Zonta Club of South Bay is a chapter of an international nonprofit organization committed to advancing the status of women through service and advocacy. Enjoy a night of laughter at the iconic Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. 1018 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach. Tickets and information at zontaclubsouthbay.org.

Friday, June 26

Riviera Village Summer Festival

Through Sunday June 28. Shopping, music, and community fun. The Festival opens Friday from 12 – 9 p.m. with live entertainment, the Beer & Wine Garden, carnival games, and vendors. For festival hours and music line-up visit rvsummerfestival.com.

Saturday, June 27

Smackfest Volleyball, Hermosa

A serious volleyball tournament with not so serious costumes, games, live bands, DJ’s, food, and lots of beverages. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Volleyball courts, south of the Hermosa pier. For more information visit smackfestevents.com.

TOCApalooza, Torrance

A family-friendly arts festival, features three stages, art vendors, exhibits, food and drinks and family art fun at Torrance Arts Center. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets and information at torrancearts.org/tocapalooza.

Sunday, June 28

Concerts in Polliwog, A Salute to the Troops

Patriotic songs open Manhattan Beach’s Sunday Concerts in the Park series, weekly through September 6. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics, then sit back and relax to the sounds of summer. Free family friendly. 10 concerts. 5 – 7 p.m. 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd. For more information and music line-up visit manhattanbeach.gov. ER