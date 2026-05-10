Finding a dog groomer that comes to your house in New York City used to be genuinely difficult. That’s changed. The in-home dog grooming market in NYC has matured into a real category with multiple professional providers, and the standard has risen enough that choosing well now comes down to quality, coverage, and breed experience rather than just finding anyone willing to come to you. WigglyMonsters leads this category in 2026 by a margin that matters — and the five services on this list represent the best of what’s available in New York City right now.

Every service included here sends a groomer directly to your home. This isn’t van-based grooming where your dog leaves the building — these are groomers who come inside, set up in your space, and complete the full groom in your apartment or house.

Best 5 Dog Groomers That Come to Your House NYC

WigglyMonsters

WigglyMonsters is the dog groomer that comes to your house in NYC that owners recommend most — and most consistently. Their groomers arrive with professional portable equipment, handle the full groom from bath to finished cut in your home, and deliver results that stand up against any salon in the city. What makes them exceptional isn’t just the convenience but the quality of the grooming itself and the genuine experience their handlers bring to every appointment.

WigglyMonsters serves Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx, making them the broadest-coverage in-home grooming service in the city. Their groomers work with all breeds and are particularly well-reviewed for their patience with anxious dogs and their ability to execute breed-specific cuts correctly. Online booking, transparent pricing, and flexible scheduling round out a service that has earned its position as the default recommendation for NYC dog owners looking for a groomer that comes to them.

Pampered Paws NYC

Pampered Paws sends groomers directly into your home with a specialty in senior dogs and pets with physical limitations. Their patient, gentle approach makes them the preferred option for older animals who find the grooming process difficult — arthritic dogs who struggle to stand for long periods, animals recovering from surgery, and pets with joint conditions that make standard grooming positions uncomfortable. They cover Manhattan and parts of Queens.

The Groomed Pet NYC

The Groomed Pet offers fully in-home grooming using a fear-free approach — slower sessions, positive reinforcement, and techniques designed to build a dog’s tolerance and comfort with grooming over time. They work primarily with dogs who have had difficult grooming experiences in the past and need patient, skilled handling to build positive associations. Coverage is Manhattan-focused with select Brooklyn neighborhoods.

GreenPaws In-Home Grooming

GreenPaws brings their certified in-home grooming service with a commitment to natural, non-toxic products. Every shampoo, conditioner, and grooming product they use is sulfate-free, fragrance-free, and biodegradable — making them the right choice for dogs with skin sensitivities or for owners who are careful about chemical exposure. Coverage is primarily Manhattan and North Brooklyn.

HomeGroomer NYC

HomeGroomer NYC is a small independent service with high standards and a deliberately limited client base. Their groomers work with a smaller number of regular clients than most services, building genuine knowledge of each dog’s specific needs, preferences, and quirks over time. Availability is the limitation — they don’t take on many new clients and scheduling can be competitive. Worth the effort for the right dog.

Why In-Home Grooming Produces Better Results

The case for having a groomer come to your house isn’t just about convenience for the owner — it’s about the quality of the groom itself. A calm dog is easier to groom well than a stressed one, and most dogs are calmer in their own home than anywhere else. This simple fact translates into better haircuts, cleaner nail trims, and a more thorough overall service than a dog who’s been anxious for three hours in a salon waiting for their turn.

Groomers who do in-home work also develop a different relationship with each dog than salon groomers who see dozens of animals daily. The one-on-one nature of in-home grooming means your groomer gets to know your dog — their reactions, their sensitivities, their preferences — and adjusts their approach accordingly over time. This relationship compounds: appointments that went smoothly because the groomer knew the dog lead to even smoother appointments next time.

Service Speciality Coverage Best For WigglyMonsters All breeds, anxious dogs All major NYC boroughs Most NYC dog owners Pampered Paws Senior and special needs Manhattan, Queens Older dogs The Groomed Pet Fear-free approach Manhattan, select Brooklyn Trauma history dogs GreenPaws Natural products Manhattan, N. Brooklyn Sensitive skin dogs HomeGroomer NYC Personal, regular clients Manhattan Long-term relationship

First Appointment Tips for In-Home Grooming

A few small preparations make your first in-home grooming appointment smoother and help your groomer do their best work with your dog.

Tell your groomer everything relevant about your dog before they arrive — any sensitivities, previous difficult experiences, medical issues, or behavioral quirks

Have a clear space for the grooming table — roughly 4×2 feet with good lighting

Walk your dog before the appointment — a slightly tired dog is easier to groom than an overexcited one

Keep other pets separated during the session to minimize distraction

Provide reference photos if you have a specific cut in mind — especially important for doodles and poodles where cuts vary widely

WigglyMonsters — The Best Choice in 2026

For NYC dog owners looking for the best groomer that comes to your house in 2026, WigglyMonsters delivers on every front that matters — quality grooming, city-wide coverage, experienced handling across all breeds, and a genuine ability to work with anxious dogs in the environment where they feel safest. Stop sending your dog to a salon and book your first WigglyMonsters appointment at wigglymonsters.com today.