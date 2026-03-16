Best of the Beach 2026: Dermatologist – Coast Dermatology

Dermatologist

Coast Dermatology

The South Bay has counted on Coast Dermatology Medical Associates for over 35 years, since its founding by Dr. Mark Horowitz, DO. Its team of board-certified physicians and specialists serves patients across all stages of life. Coast Dermatology offers a comprehensive range of medical, surgical, cosmetic, and pediatric dermatology services, from skin cancer detection and Mohs micrographic surgery to cosmetic laser treatments and patch testing for allergies.

The practice is one of the few in Southern California offering a patch test center to identify environmental chemicals triggering chronic rashes, a level of diagnostic depth that sets them apart.

Dermatologist

Coast Dermatology

23550 Hawthorne Blvd. #200

Torrance

(310) 373-2636

coastdermatology.com