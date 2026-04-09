Best of the Beach 2026 Dining and Entertainment WINNERS

American BBQ

Willingham’s

Many places in the South Bay have something called barbecue on their menu, but few would pass muster in Texas, Kansas City, Chicago, or the other areas where hand rubbed and slow smoked meat is a matter of regional pride. Willingham’s would be respected anywhere for their passion for tradition and skill at execution of one of America’s most distinctive cooking styles. Owner Pilhwang Bae studied under a master before opening the eatery that bears his mentor’s name, and he crafts slow-smoked meats that are moist and flavorful, with the perfect blend of smoke and spice.

443 S Pacific Coast Hwy #A

Redondo Beach

(424) 390-4300

willinghambbq.com

Asian Fusion

RYLA

Many Asian fusion restaurants have a style that is curiously anonymous, an amalgamation of American and Oriental ingredients tossed together in a way that doesn’t have roots in any particular culture. Ryla is different, because chefs Ray Hayashi and Cynthia Hetlinger use traditions from Japan and Taiwan as a starting point for fusions with Mediterranean and American cuisine. The results are distinctive, and unlike the product of any other kitchen in Los Angeles. Always check the specials, because their use of seasonal items means there is always something new to experience.

1220 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(424) 247-9881

eatryla.com

Bar Food

Shellback Tavern

Part of the social lubricant at a good bar is sharing good eats, and that’s what keeps people returning to this favorite watering hole. The Shellback Tavern has had 53 years to figure out what locals enjoy, and they deliver a good meal every time. On any given day, you’ll see people ordering an iced tea or soda with their patty melt, fish and chips, chef’s salad, or something else from the long list of edibles. It’s proof that great bar food stands on its own.

116 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 376-7857

shellback-tavern.business.site

Brunch

The Cheesecake Factory

605 N Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach

(310) 376-0466

thecheesecakefactory.com

Breakfast

Martha’s Hermosa Beach

Would as many people head for Martha’s in the morning if it didn’t have that view of the beach? Our bet is yes the sea breeze is an appetite stimulant, as is the ride there on your bicycle or the walk from wherever you ended up parking. Even so, the food would be an attraction even if the view was of a brick wall. Martha’s offers egg dishes from basic to baroque if your stomach is adventurous, the Thai scramble that includes hummus, broccoli, and peanut sauce is unique. There’s plenty more, including red velvet pancakes for the dessert for breakfast crowd, plus sandwiches and burgers. Get a house blend coffee or something fancy, or Champagne if you prefer, and you’ve started the day right.

25 22nd Street

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-7786

marthashermosabeach.com

Brewpub

San Pedro Brewing Company

Why do people from a wide radius head for San Pedro brewing? The beer is certainly an attraction, their own fresh brewed and guest taps, but the food is startlingly good. Acclaimed chef Christine Brown consulted on the menu here, something she probably wouldn’t do for everybody. Since her brother James is the owner, she came up with items like the sesame and pepper seared ahi, jambalaya pasta, and shrimp and avocado ceviche. The barbecue here is a star item, though it’s so popular that they sometimes run out. Show up early for that hickory smoked goodness to accompany your brew.

331 W 6th Street

San Pedro

(310) 831-5663

sanpedrobrewing.com

Chinese

Canton Low Chinese Restaurant

They don’t make restaurants like Canton Low any more. The red paper lanterns and glowing neon were retro in 1975 and are even more out of style 50 years later. The place has the slightly worn look of a classic. But the menu has kept up with the times, and since a change in ownership around a decade ago, spicy southern dishes have joined the moo goo gai pan, chop suey, and other dishes that have been here since day one. The portions are generous, the execution solid, and any lack of innovation is more than compensated by the high reliability and low bill.

439 Main Street

El Segundo

(310) 322-3163

cantonlowrestaurant.com

Eclectic

Tiki Kai

Tiki themed places have some canonical menu items like the sticky ribs, crab Rangoon, and seafood dish involving coconut, macadamia nuts, or both. Tiki Kai has all of those, but also takes this cuisine to places Trader Vic’s and Don the Beachcomber never imagined. Consider the zippy, fruity ceviche, scampi with Thai basil, and the exceptional pork chop in an apple brown butter glaze. There is some whimsy and creativity here, just as there is in all restaurants where chefs cross cultural and culinary boundaries to create something new.

73 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-3822

tikikai.com

Family Dinner

Islands

A burger place won for best family dinner? Yes, Islands is best known for burgers, but they have things for every member of the family, from the most adventurous oldster to a health-conscious salad eater to a picky youngster. Besides, maybe the whole family really likes burgers. They make them with a wide variety of toppings, and they make them very well. The whole family can enjoy them in a bright, attractive space that isn’t too loud for the kinds of conversations that help strengthen familial ties.

3200 N. Sepulveda Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 546-4456

1609 Hawthorne Blvd

Redondo Beach

(310) 363-8968

islandsrestaurants.com

French

Fête Bistro by Slay

Fête Bistro by Slay is not your typical French restaurant, but a place of the type where Parisians eat now. The dining scene there has plenty of hyphenated restaurants, and French-Arabic is popular. That’s exactly what they serve here, a tribute to chef-owner David Slay’s Lebanese mother. The French items are bistro food, simple items like steak frites with peppercorn sauce and chicken palliard with an herb crust, but that chicken comes with Arabic labneh and tahini. Slay’s passion for using vegetables from his own farm brightens up everything, and drives the seasonal specials. The classics are revisited and updated in a way that makes you say, c’est bon!

1017 Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Beach

(310) 376-1536

fetebyslay.com

Ramen

RAKKAN Ramen

When someone recommends this restaurant, they should be sure to spell the name.. Otherwise people will be looking for a music themed noodle house called Rockin’ Ramen. And recommend Rakkan they will, because they manage both classic and slightly innovative versions of noodle dishes with style. The traditional soy based sauce is available, as are six variations involving miso, sesame paste, and a secret recipe vegan broth. The usual add-ins and toppings are available, but so are fried broccolini and a chicken version of chashu. It all adds up to a slightly different and very satisfying version of Japanese comfort food.

629 S. Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(310) 543-0586

rakkanramen.com

Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s didn’t invent Nashville hot chicken. That honor goes to a woman who was mad at her boyfriend and deliberately made his chicken punishingly hot. She was unhappy when he actually liked it, but millions of people share his taste for spicy fried chicken. Dave’s elevated the hot chicken concept with a seasoning recipe by an alumnus of the famed French Laundry. There’s more than just heat going on here. It was obviously popular. They’ve gone from a single location in Pasadena to almost 300 across the country. Have a cool beverage available when you take that first bite, and marvel at how the power and subtlety come together

17400 Hawthorne Blvd

Torrance

(424) 408-4605

daveshotchicken.com

Hotel Restaurant

zinc@shade

Two decades after they started serving, Zinc still feels fresh and still delivers surprises. The food is American contemporary, and whatever you think of globalization, it works here. Burgers, pizzas, and Tuscan chicken are alongside a Mexican Caesar, rigatoni Bolognese, and Peruvian chicken soup. It’s presented with flair, and whether you dine on their patio and watch the streetlife on Metlox Plaza or inside with a view of the well-stocked bar, it’s a delight for travelers and locals alike.

1221 N Valley Drive

Manhattan Beach

(310) 698-5559

mb.shadehotel.com

Indian

Addi’s Darbar Indian Cuisine

The number of Indian restaurants in the South Bay has increased, as has the variety of regional varieties, so locals have more choices than ever. They still keep coming back to Addi’s, a restaurant whose chef-owner has been serving the South Bay for over 30 years. Addi deCosta comes from Goa in South India, and his curries have a Mediterranean influence from that former Portuguese colony. The vinegary, spicy vindaloo is the best known item, but there is much more to explore, including the coconut-scented shrimp curry. Ask for recommendations when you order and enjoy a taste of an India you haven’t experienced before.

800 Torrance Blvd #101

Redondo Beach

(424) 350-7121

addisdarbar.com

Italian (over $30)

The Bottle Inn

When the Bottle Inn was sold a few years ago, the new owners knew just what to change: nothing. Well, almost nothing. They repainted and neatened the place up, but left the overall style and menu exactly as it was. That was a smart choice for a restaurant that has been winning awards in our reader polls for as long as we’ve been doing them. Our readers savor the classic Italian food in an old world atmosphere, and appreciate that the bill at the end of it all is modest for the quality of the experience. It’s why this is the favorite restaurant for birthdays, anniversaries, family reunions, and for evenings out when we just want to relax with a great meal.

26 22nd Street

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-9595

thebottleinnhermosa.com

Italian (under $30)

Mickey’s Italian Delicatessen & Liquor Store

When we set a category of Italian under $30, we didn’t really think the winner would be able to feed two people for that price. A heaping portion of lasagna and a large spaghetti and a large chicken alfredo at Mickey’s will cost just over $20, so you could split a mixed green salad and still have pocket change left over. That’s a great deal on a hearty Italian-American feast, which you can enjoy on their indoor or outdoor picnic tables or take home. If you’d like wine with your Italian meal they’ll sell it to you, but you can’t drink it on the premises. Take it home and pour into good glassware, unbox the food and put it on the nice china, and have a meal that feels luxurious at a price for a pauper.

101 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-2330

mickeysdeli.com

Japanese (Sushi)

Japonica

We did get questions about why this category is called Japanese sushi, but if you think about it, it makes sense. Koreans, Peruvians, and even people in Sinaloa have their own styles of sushi, which has become a global cuisine. Japonica is firmly rooted in tradition, but the chefs are not averse to innovations, as demonstrated by their use of house-smoked soy sauce to enliven some items. The classic sashimi, nigiri, and rolls are here, but so are original combinations that take those ideas into the 21st century.

1304 ½ S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(424) 404-6509

1314 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(424) 799-1688

229 Main Street

El Segundo (424) 392-7621

japonicadining.com

Japanese (other)

Zoku

Zoku specializes in a type of barbecue called kushiyaki, which you probably haven’t seen on other Japanese restaurant menus. This is because they’re the only restaurant in the Beach Cities that serves this style of skewered meat, seafood, and vegetables barbecued over Japanese charcoal called bincho. It’s a popular street food in Japan, and you see stalls with portable grills in parks and other public places. Each individual portion is small, so you can mix and match to experiment with the variety of flavors, and order sides to round out the meal. The subtly seasoned skewered items are flavored with the smoke, and are a delightful and different side of Japanese cooking that suits the South Bay taste for great barbecue in global styles.

261 Avenida Del Norte

Redondo Beach

(650) 376-5476

zokuyakitori.com

Children Menu

Good Stuff

1286 The Strand

Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-2334

1617 S. Pacific Coast Hwy #102

Redondo Beach

(310) 316-0262

550 Deep Valley Drive #151

Rolling Hills

(310) 544-8000

eatgoodstuff.com

Late Night

The Kettle

The Beach Cities do have a few late night spots where you can get a good meal, but if it’s 3 a.m. and you want something that doesn’t come from a drive-through, you are heading for The Kettle. That establishment’s fame does not rest on their hours of operation, though. There’s a healthy crowd by day and night, and you can take that word healthy in more than one way. The Kettle serves fresh food at all hours, and whatever your dietary restrictions, you’ll find plenty of choices at all hours. They’re better than they need to be, and that’s their recipe for success.

1138 Highland Avenue

Manhattan Beach

(310) 545-8511

thekettle.net

Mediterranean/Middle

AttaGirl

The interjection “attagirl” was first recorded in 1917. The dictionary refers to it as “an expression to a girl or woman of encouragement, approval, or admiration.” Our readers certainly intend all three sentiments when they voted AttaGirl as the best Mediterranean restaurant. Chef Alice Mai has created a beguiling fusion of Arabic ideas with Italian, Spanish, and American elements. The result is like nothing else in a very wide radius. Care is taken in everything on the plate — the breads, spreads, pastas, and pickles are housemade, and there is zing in every bite. The bold flavors of sea and shore are waiting for all who appreciate brilliant cooking with Middle Eastern roots.

1238 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(424) 600-2882

attagirlla.com

Mexican (over $15)

Rivera Mexican Grill

1615 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(310) 540-2501

therivmex.com

Mexican (Under $15)

La Playita

The restaurant whose name means little beach sits just steps away from the big one, but people who aren’t locals often don’t know it’s there. There’s no drive-by traffic on 14th Street except for guests at the hotels and people looking for parking, so visitors often miss a place that residents have cherished for over 45 years. The welcome is warm, the Mexican comfort food comes out of the kitchen fast, hot, and delicious. The mole sauce has a deeply satisfying flavor, not peppery hot but composed of many spices, the guac is fresh with avocado and citrus, and the salsa has the perfect zip to it. They have great Mexican food down to a science, serve very good margaritas to go with it, and the bill is refreshingly modest. Really, what more could you want?

37 14th Street

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-2148

laplayitacafe.com

New Restaurant in 2025

Tiki Kai

The fad for Tiki-style bars and restaurants has been declared dead many times, but the good ones not only survive, but thrive. Tiki Kai is an offshoot of the Hula Hula Room in Torrance, and when that drinks-only watering hole spawned a restaurant, expectations were low. Surprise, their food is not only excellent, but innovative, and our readers voted them the top new dining spot over more conventional establishments. Fine dining it’s not, but fun dining it is, and an evening there promises bright flavors of fruit and spice accenting steaks, seafood, and a world-class burger. Tiki cuisine began in the 1930’s but Tiki Kai shows that it can be tuned to modern sensibilities.

73 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-3822

tikikai.com

Pizza

Paisanos Pizza & Pasta

Paisano means “brother” in Italian, and the food and style here are like dining with family. That would be a family from New York, because, except for the barbecue chicken pizza, all their house specials are old school. You want something with Asian and blendo stuff? Fuggetaboutit, because this is the place where you top it with Calabrian salami, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, and the other items that make an East Coast heart beat a little faster. They do offer a version with pastrami and pickles that would raise an eyebrow from a Brooklyn grandfather, but those are still flavors from the old neighborhood. The crust is thin, crisp, and perfect, whether you buy by the slice or the pie, and that’s what seals the deal.

1132 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-9883

paisanospizzahb.com

Rotisserie Chicken

Chicken Maisón

There should be a statue somewhere of whoever first put a chicken over an open fire on a spit. The name of that genius was not recorded, so unless some long-lost document surfaces, the pedestal will remain empty. Though that recognition can’t be given, locals gave their highest award to the folks at Chicken Maison. Their rotisserie chicken empire has grown from one to eleven outlets in the last quarter century, all based on crisp-skinned, juicy chicken fresh from the spit. They’re available plain, with a mild fresh ginger- lemon sauce, or with the pungent, spicy garlic sauce that announces its presence from several feet away. Whatever you choose, it’s a winner of a meal.

2709 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Redondo Beach

(310) 725-0035

1000 Torrance Blvd

Redondo Beach

(310) 316-9797

3901 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste D

Torrance

(310) 465-1050

chickenmaison.com

Seafood (other than sushi)

FISHBAR Manhattan Beach

When FISHBAR first opened, there was a question over whether it would be more fish than bar. Was this a restaurant with drinks, or a bar with token food service? After 15 years, it’s pretty clear the fish side has won out. While they have a large, well-stocked bar, and seats there can be hard to find some evenings, the place has restaurant energy. The menu is wide-ranging and has some items for non-pescetarians, but at most tables you’ll see classic fish house items with subtle modern twists. The seafood-based seasonal specials keep coming, so whether this is your first or your hundred and first time there, something new and delicious that used to be underwater is in store.

3801 Highland Avenue

Manhattan Beach

(310) 796-0200

fishbarmb.com

Steak (over $60)

BOA Steakhouse

When our readers voted the best steak over $50, they picked a place that is a splurge for most of us. After all, a single ounce of the Japanese wagyu will set you back $38, and the smallest cut they sell is three ounces. That’s going to be some of the tenderest, richest meat you taste in your life, cooked by experts, so it’s worth the cost for that celebration meal. Boa offers other rarefied delights like a dry-aged ribeye that will bring tears to the eyes of a beef lover, but even the marinated skirt steak at a mere $50 will be cooked with the same care and attention. Boa knows beef, and our readers say that they do it best.

3110 N Sepulveda Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 683-4080

boasteak.com/manhattan-location

Steak (under $60)

The Bullpen

On the wall at the Bull Pen there is a menu that offers a New York Steak with vegetable, potato, and soup or salad for $3.95. The staff are quite used to people wanting to order from it, but since it is from some time in the 1950s, they politely decline. The New York with all the trimmings is still on the menu, and it’s still a deal by current standards, at under $50 for the full meal, a distinction it shares with the culotte steak. Perhaps they’re able to keep prices down by saving money on redecorating. This restaurant still looks like a set from a Sinatra movie. If you enjoy generous portions of beef for moderate prices, music by a live pianist, and strong but good cocktails, our readers say this is the place to go.

314 Avenue I

Redondo Beach

(310) 375-7797

thebullpenredondo.com

Tapas/Small Plate

Barsha Restaurant

1141Aviation Blvd

Hermosa Beach

(424) 452-6266

barshalife.com

Thai

Thai Dishes Manhattan Beach

If you google “largest town in California without a Thai restaurant,” the results are humorous — a list of unincorporated areas and off-grid desert enclaves. Thai food has exploded in popularity since the early 1990s, and though South Bay residents have plenty of choices, they keep going back to the first one that opened here. Thai Dishes was a curiosity when it opened next to the post office on PCH, with a peaked roof that became a local landmark. They wowed adventurous diners with their spicy, aromatic dishes, and they’re still doing that now. There have been changes since the early days, such as a greater variety of dishes and an alcohol license, but the great South Asian food in appealing surroundings hasn’t changed a bit.

1015 N Sepulveda Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 546-4147

thaidishesmb.com

Vegetarian

The Green Temple

Almost nobody finds Green Temple the first time they’re looking for it, and if you’re not looking for it you don’t know it’s there at all. The main entrance is from an alley off Catalina, and most of the restaurant is hidden behind a wall. That wall may deter casual visitors, but it makes the place feel like a secluded enclave, separate from the world outside. You dine in a lush and well-maintained garden, which is entirely appropriate because you’re eating plants too. Not the same plants, save for a few herbs, but selections from the farmer’s market given contemporary, Asian, and Mexican treatment. It’s a relaxing place for a satisfying and healthy meal, and you’ll leave with a sense of well-being.

1700 S Catalina Avenue #103

Redondo Beach

(310) 944-4525

greentemple.net

Craft Beer

El Segundo Brewing Company

140 Main Street

El Segundo

(310)529-3882

elsegundobrewing.com

Craft Beer Restaurant/Bar

Hermosa Brewing Company

This award will spark some controversy among those with a sense of history, because last year this establishment won for craft beer brewery. Is Hermosa Brewing a taproom or a restaurant? It is both, and our readers recognize that both with this award and with their designation of Aaron DuBois as the South Bay’s best chef. Other restaurants have a larger tap selection than you’ll find here, but our readers appreciate the variety of styles available. Many local places are all IPA’s all the time, but you’ll always find a selection that includes at least one lager, pale ale, weisse, and other styles. It’s seasonal, and in winter you’ll find more refreshers, in winter more beers so dark that they seem to bend light. They’ll always be served by people who know their beers and will help you find the perfect hop-based experience.

1342 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(424) 398-0014

hermosabrewingco.com

Happy Hour

brewco social

124 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 798-2744

brewcosocial.com

Creative Cocktails

Tiki Kai

Expectations were high among cocktail fans when Tiki Kai opened, and they rose to the challenge. They make the classics flawlessly, but this award isn’t about the most balanced Mai Tai or Jet Pilot. It’s about the creativity of their mixologists, who came up with drinks that include ingredients like Filipino purple yam jam. They use conventional ingredients in unconventional ways, as in a drink that uses coconut-washed Irish whiskey and Guinness foam, neither of which are associated with tiki beverages. We should mention that their mocktails are crafted with equal care, and have an unusual depth of flavor. Home bartenders will undoubtedly come here to steal ideas, er, borrow ideas but while you’re struggling to recreate those, they’ll be inventing more.

73 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-3822

tikikai.com

Liquor Store

Abe’s Liquor

240 Pier Avenue D2010

Hermosa Beach

(310) 372-2150

No website

Margarita (restaurant/bar)

Palmilla Cocina Y Tequila

39 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-4440

palmillarestaurant.com

Neighborhood Bar

Shellback Tavern

Someone has been serving drinks at this location since the end of Prohibition made it legal, so the location is a natural stop for an after-beach beer or other beverage. What is not predictable is that Shellback would have such a local following. This may partly be because they’ve never strayed from their casual beach bar concept. If you came in while in your 20s and liked it, you still do in your 40s and 60s. An owner who was only interested in extracting money from tourists could upscale the food and decor and double the prices, maybe triple them. It would pad his wallet but destroy a beloved neighborhood institution.

116 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 376-7857

shellback-tavern.business.site

Wine List (Restaurant)

The Bottle Inn

The bottom of the wine list at the Bottle Inn proudly sports a row of badges, the symbol that they’ve won awards from Wine Spectator Magazine eight years in a row. That alone would make them a worthy destination for wine lovers, but the box above it shows their dedication to showcasing wines with a local connection. It notes the 10 wines on that list that are made by local vintners, which are all 50% off on Wednesdays. Taken together, it’s a sign that this restaurant curates a fantastic list, and that they care enough about our community and their customers to encourage diners to learn about our winemaking stars. You can get superb Italian and French bottles too, and order from their impressive by-the-glass list, knowing that your taste in wines has been validated by the experts.

26 22nd Street

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-9595

thebottleinnhermosa.com

Dance Club

The Lighthouse Cafe

30 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-9833

thelighthousecafe.net

Live Music Club

The Lighthouse Cafe

30 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-9833

thelighthousecafe.net

Outdoor Music Event

BeachLife Festival

250 N Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach

(310) 426-4270

beachlifefestival.com

Local Original Music Band

Andy & Renee & Hard Rain

(310) 346-9383

andyandrenee.com

Local Underage Band

The Spinouts

@thespinouts

thespinoutsoffical@gmail.com

Bartender (bar/restaurant)

Rico DeAlba

Shellback Tavern

116 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Manhattan Beach

(310) 376-7857

shellback-tavern.business.site

Caterer

Good Stuff

1286 The Strand

Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-2334

1617 S. Pacific Coast Hwy #102

Redondo Beach

(310) 316-0262

550 Deep Valley Drive #151

Rolling Hills

(310) 544-8000

eatgoodstuff.com

Chef

Aaron Dubois

Hermosa Brewing Company

An unlikely photo stop in Hermosa is the specials board outside Hermosa Brewing. Written in chalk is an ever-changing list of whatever Chef Aaron DuBois feels like making that evening. Recent items include Higata oysters with uni, seared salmon with zucchini, scallop ceviche, smoked and fried pork ribs, and a 14 ounce prime ribeye. Many a person has glanced in disbelief at the modest interior with bench seating and the board outside, wondering if it was in front of the wrong restaurant. Then they take a seat inside or on the outdoor patio and soon find that yes, a culinary artist is in the house. They never pass that board without stopping again, because they have to see what he will do next.

1342 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(424) 398-0014

hbcfoodonline.square.site

DJ (name and club)

DJ Black Sheep

Diego Rodriguez

instagram.com/djblacksheep_

American Junkie

68 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-4412

americanjunkiehb.com

Restaurant Server

Annie Cummings-Krosschell

Good Stuff

1286 The Strand

Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-2334

1617 S. Pacific Coast Hwy #102

Redondo Beach

(310) 316-0262

550 Deep Valley Drive #151

Rolling Hills

(310) 544-8000

eatgoodstuff.com

Sommelier

Idean Hashemian

Vin Folk

1501 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(424) 473-5909

vin-folk.com

Bagel Shop

Manhattan Bread & Bagel

A change in ownership two years ago hasn’t changed the quality of their bagels, which are made with the same care as ever. They’re boiled before baking to get that exterior sheen that is visible from some distance and tells you that you’ll experience that chewy crust that is the sign of traditional methods. The few changes here have been for the better, such as a wider variety of sandwiches on those bagels and some added desserts. Why change something that works so well, and has won our readers accolades so many times in a row?

1812 N Sepulveda Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 545-7553

manhattanbread.com

Bread Bakery

Beckers Bakery

1025 Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Beach

manhattanbread.com

No phone #

Desert Bakery

Torrance Bakery

1341 El Prado Avenue

Torrance

(310)320-2722

torrancebakery.com

Coffee House

Sleepy Seal Coffee House

205 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(310) 415-2756

sleepysealcoffee.com

Fish & Chips

Rock‘N Fish

RockN’ Fish Someone who loves statistics might find it interesting to calculate how many thousands of fish filets have been served at RockN’ Fish, how many tons of potatoes cut into how many millions of fries. While they’re doing that, the rest of us can dig into Icelandic cod filets that have been portioned just right to cook evenly, freshly battered, and delivered from the fryer to the table with that perfect crisp exterior. The big portion of fish arrives with housemade tartar and cocktail sauce atop a hill of crisp fries, with cole slaw on the side. You know exactly what you want when you order this, and they deliver it every time.

120 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 379-9900

rocknfish.com

Diner

Ocean Diner

959 Aviation Blvd

Hermosa Beach

(310) 372-3739

oceandiner.com

Hamburger Restaurant

Proudly Serving

110 2nd Street

Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-2296

1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(310) 921-8338

proudlyservingla.com

Ice Cream Parlor

Handel’s Ice Cream

The freshest ice cream in your local store was probably made several days ago. All of the ice cream in any Handels’ location was made that day, in that store. There in a nutshell is the reason for their enduring popularity. Handel’s always has the creaminess of homemade, with none of the ice crystals that develop in the freezer even before a consumer puts it in a shopping basket. The fruits and other add-ins have the same freshness, and it all adds up to the best ice cream you will find anywhere.

1882 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(424) 247-8861

handelsicecream.com/store/redondo-beach

Neighborhood Deli

Mickey’s Italian Delicatessen & Liquor Store

The people who work at the original Mickey’s in Hermosa are used to people who stand in front of the deli case for some time and look like a deer in the headlights when asked what they want. There are so many choices, and they all look delectable, that even if you came to buy a particular item, you’re distracted. A hint if that describes you, please wave the next person in line to go in front of you so commerce can continue. If neither of you can decide, you might ask them what they liked most. It probably happens all the time, even if it sounds like the start for a romantic comedy script.

101 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-2330

mickeysdeli.com

Outdoor Dining

Good Stuff

1286 The Strand

Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-2334

1617 S. Pacific Coast Hwy #102

Redondo Beach

(310) 316-0262

550 Deep Valley Drive #151

Rolling Hills

(310) 544-8000

eatgoodstuff.com

Romantic Dinner

The Strand House

If you think of romantic dinners as something that happens in a dimly lit Olde World place, our readers would like to broaden your horizon. Reserve a table at the Strand House. You won’t have to specify a table with an ocean view because they all have one. Arrive while the sun is still above the horizon, and enjoy the view of it slipping away and tinting the clouds rosy as you enjoy a beverage and muse with your date over what to order. If you’re very lucky, you might see the elusive green flash. Let your cares dissipate as the two of you share tastes of whatever meal you ordered from the constantly changing menu, and perhaps share the fresh doughnut sampler with a nightcap before taking a stroll on the beach. If you notice others doing the same, perhaps they voted in this poll and are savoring the victory.

117 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 545-7470

thestrandhousemb.com

Sandwich Shop

Granny’s Grocery & Deli

Among the beach bungalows on Monterey Avenue in South Hermosa sits a small store that has been selling groceries for 102 years. The sandwich counter is a relatively new development, having only started serving in the early 1990s,, but they are an integral part of the local community. There’s a conventional breakfast sandwich of ham, bacon, eggs, and cheese that is so popular it’s served all day, and a baker’s dozen of lunch selections with seven bread options or a tortilla wrap. That’s not including the daily specials, of which there are always at least a dozen, and which include baroque combinations of deli meats. Grab a coveted outdoor table or a seat at a bench and enjoy your choice, with a beverage and a locally made bakery treat for dessert, and life is good.

635 Monterey Blvd

Hermosa Beach

(310) 372-6639

grannysdeli.com

View

The Strand House

When it comes to a view, it’s all about location, location, location, and The Strand House has every advantage. There’s nothing between them and a sightline to the beach but a few palm trees, and those serve to frame the photos you’re undoubtedly going to take. This is not just a sliver of a view, but a glorious wide angle from the Palos Verdes Peninsula to Malibu, and the owners obviously understand the attraction. They smartly installed gigantic windows and tiered the seating so every table can enjoy it. You don’t have to take pictures with your camera and share them to make friends jealous, but we know you probably will.

117 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 545-7470

thestrandhousemb.com