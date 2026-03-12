Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Local Advertisement

Best of the Beach 2026: Surf Shop – Spyder Surf

The increased popularity of surfing among groms has been accelerated by Spyder Surf's support of contests such as the South Bay Boardriders annual Grom-O-Rama. Photo by (SteveGaffney.com)

Archival photographs only partially convey Spyder Surf’s contributions to the Beach Cities over the past, nearly five decades. Former pro surfer and shaper Dennis Jarvis founded Spyder Surf in what had been a liquor store on Pacific Coast Highway in Hermosa Beach in 1983. Jarvis’ wide ranging interests extended from shaping surfboards for top pros, to providing surf instruction on Hollywood productions, including “Point Break,” “Blue Crush,” and “The David Letterman Show.”

Spyder Surf’s support of women’s contests such as the South Bay Boardriders Queen of the Beach have boosted local girls’ and women’s participation in surfing. Photo by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com)

In the summer of 2019, when Teen Choice took over Hermosa Beach, Jarvis shaped and airbrushed the surfboard trophy presented to a then little known singer named Taylor Swift. 

Professional surfers Jeff Deffenbaugh and Greg Browning were made up as surf stuntmen for The David Letterman Show’s bandleader, PaulShaffer, and Letterman when the show was shot in Los Angeles in 1994. Spyder’s Dennis Jarvis shaped the boards and coordinated the surfing. Photo by Mike Balzer

Jarvis soon recognized he needed a business manager, and formed a partnership with former Spyder team rider and recent USC English graduate Dickie O’Reilly.

The Spyder crew styling in black in 2024 (left to right) Alex Beudin, Ethan Rogers, James Maxwell, Jacob Schell, and Dickie O’Reilly. Photo by Kevin Cody

Together they built two more stylish stores, making Spyder Surf the Nordstrom of surfing. As well as Best of the Beach Surf Shop, Spyder has frequently been voted Best of the Beach Men’s Clothing Shop. Countless Mira Costa and Redondo high students have learned about supply and demand working at Spyder stores, or what rightfully should be called the O’Reilly School of Business.

The South Bay Scholastic Surfing Association, which represents 12 high schools, was formed by Spyder Surf’s Dickie O’Reilly in 2013. Easy Reader file photo

In 2013, when the high school surf league collapsed, O’Reilly formed the South Bay Scholastic Surfing Association, turning rudderless surfers into student athletes. The league has grown to include 12 high schools under O’Reilly’s leadership.

Scare and Tear was a popular Halloween contest sponsored by Spyder Surf. Photo by Steve Gaffney. Steve Gaffney.com

After the South Bay Boardriders Club was founded in 2009, Spyder became the title sponsor for the club’s annual, championship King and Queen of the Beach Contest at the Manhattan Beach pier. Spyder also sponsors other local contests, including the Jimmy Miller Surf Fest, and the Redondo Police Line-up contest. Spyder’s sponsorships have been instrumental in the development of young surfers, in particular female surfers.

Spyder Fest held each year in conjunction with the Hermosa Surfer Walk of Fame inductions, has become a signature Hermosa Beach event. Photo by Kevin Cody

Spyder Fest, held on Pier Plaza following the annual Hermosa Beach Surfer Walk of Fame inductions, has become one of Hermosa’s signature events. And as the largest retailer in downtown Hermosa Beach, Spyder Surf has been instrumental in protecting Hermosa’s downtown character. Last month Jarvis and O’Reily organized downtown merchants in seeking legislative protection from malicious Americans With Disabilities (ADA) lawsuits, which have plagued small businesses, Statewide, for over two decades. ER

Spyder Surf’s managing partner Dickie O’Reilly, and shaper and founder Dennis Jarvis at Spyder Fest in 2013. Photo by Kevin Cody

Spyder Surfboards 2461 Pacific Coast Hwy. Hermosa Beach (310) 374-8276
65 Pier Avenue (on the Plaza) Hermosa Beach  (310) 374-2494
1116 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach. (310) 318-2289
spydersurf.com

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

*Include name, city and email in comment.

Recent Content

Get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox FREE. Subscribe to Easy Reader newsletter today.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2026 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved. Managed by ALCO USA Inc.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube