 BioLPG for Irish Homes — A Greener Future with Calor Ireland

A Cleaner Way to Power Your Home

Homeowners across Ireland are rethinking how they heat their homes — and for good reason. With energy prices rising, climate concerns growing, and rural homes still left out of the gas grid, the pressure is on to find smarter, cleaner alternatives.

Enter BioLPG — a renewable gas that delivers the same warmth, performance, and reliability as LPG, but with up to 90% fewer carbon emissions. And no one is better placed to deliver this green solution than Calor Ireland BioLPG.

Whether you’re living in a countryside cottage, building a new A-rated home, or upgrading an old heating system, Calor BioLPG offers a cleaner path forward — without sacrificing comfort.

What Is BioLPG?

BioLPG, short for biopropane, is a renewable form of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It’s produced from sustainably sourced organic materials like:

Waste fats and oils

Renewable plant and vegetable residues

Animal fats (approved waste)

From a performance perspective, BioLPG is identical to conventional LPG. It can be used in:

Central heating systems

Gas cookers and hobs

Water heaters

Fires and stoves

The key difference? It dramatically reduces greenhouse gas emissions, making it a true low-carbon alternative for rural homes.

Why Irish Homeowners Are Choosing BioLPG

✅ Carbon Reduction without Compromise

The typical Irish home switching from oil to BioLPG can reduce carbon emissions by up to 3 tonnes per year. That’s a significant environmental impact — without giving up on hot showers, home heating or home-cooked meals.

✅ Seamless Switch

Already using LPG? No need to change boilers, cookers, or tanks. BioLPG is a drop-in solution, which means existing LPG systems can run on BioLPG with zero retrofitting.

✅ Perfect for Off-Grid Homes

Over 700,000 homes in Ireland aren’t connected to the national gas grid. Calor BioLPG provides these households with a clean, efficient, and cost-effective fuel option.

Calor’s BioLPG Offering: Built for Irish Living

Calor Ireland has been fuelling homes for over 85 years. As the first supplier of BioLPG in Ireland, they now offer a complete domestic BioLPG service:

Bulk tank or cylinder supply depending on home size and usage

Automatic top-up and delivery with smart telemetry

Free site assessment for new users

Safe and professional installation by certified engineers

Whether it’s a small holiday home in Connemara or a permanent residence in Leitrim, Calor BioLPG adapts to your needs.

Installing BioLPG at Home — How It Works

Switching to Calor Ireland BioLPG is straightforward. Here’s the process:

Initial Consultation

A Calor representative assesses your home’s layout, heating system, and energy usage. System Design & Quote

Calor tailors a package — including tank size, placement, and installation options. Installation & Safety Check

Fully certified engineers install the tank (above or underground), connect your appliances, and conduct all safety checks. Ongoing Support

Once up and running, Calor monitors tank levels remotely and delivers refills automatically.

It’s clean. It’s low-maintenance. And it’s designed to fit into your lifestyle.

What If You Live in Northern Ireland?

If your home is in the North, you’re covered too. Calor Direct offers home heating solutions and BioLPG services across Northern Ireland, with the same support and reliability as Calor’s southern operations.

From County Down to Derry, Calor Direct provides:

Flexible delivery

Local support teams

Full compliance with UK energy standards

So whether you’re in Cavan or Coleraine, Calor has your back.

BioLPG + Heat Pumps: A Hybrid Approach

For those looking to go even greener, BioLPG works exceptionally well alongside air-to-water heat pumps or solar PV systems. In this hybrid setup:

Heat pump handles most of the year’s heating

BioLPG kicks in during freezing months or for hot water

This combination maximises energy efficiency, qualifies for SEAI home grants, and ensures comfort all year round.

Government Grants & Incentives

Homeowners switching to renewable heating systems like BioLPG may be eligible for grants through:

SEAI Home Energy Grants

Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme

Energy Efficient Retrofit Supports

Calor’s team can guide you through eligibility and the application process. In many cases, combining BioLPG with insulation or zoned heating upgrades boosts your chances of approval.

Why Calor?

Here’s what makes Calor Ireland BioLPG a trusted choice for Irish homes:

✅ 85+ years in Ireland

✅ Nationwide coverage

✅ Reliable delivery — even in hard-to-reach rural areas

✅ Sustainable product portfolio

✅ Smart tank monitoring

You’re not just getting gas — you’re getting a full-service green energy partner.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking to cut carbon, reduce dependency on oil, and future-proof your home — BioLPG is the answer. And with Calor as your supplier, the switch is simple, safe, and supported.

Whether you’re upgrading, self-building, or just curious — talk to the team at Calor Ireland BioLPG today and take the first step toward cleaner, greener living.