Best of the Beach 2026: Antique Shop – Star’s Antiques

Gizmos, gadgets, Gen Z collectibles; these are just some of the treasures you might stumble upon at Star’s Antiques, a Hermosa Beach staple that has been delighting hunters and browsers alike for 30 years.

Part of what makes Star’s special is the unpredictability of it. No two visits are the same. The inventory shifts and surprises, drawing in everyone from seasoned collectors with a specific quarry in mind to curious passersby who wandered in and walked out with something they didn’t know they needed. That’s the magic of a well-curated antique shop.

526 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 318-2800

starsantiquemarket.com