Best of the Beach 2026: Antique Shop – Star’s Antiques

Star’s Antiques’ old farm building hosts a treasure of old collectables. Photo by Laura Garber

Antique Shop

Star’s Antiques

Gizmos, gadgets, Gen Z collectibles; these are just some of the treasures you might stumble upon at Star’s Antiques, a Hermosa Beach staple that has been delighting hunters and browsers alike for 30 years. 

Gizmos, gadgets, and collectables at Star’s Antiques. Photo by Laura Garber

Part of what makes Star’s special is the unpredictability of it. No two visits are the same. The inventory shifts and surprises, drawing in everyone from seasoned collectors with a specific quarry in mind to curious passersby who wandered in and walked out with something they didn’t know they needed. That’s the magic of a well-curated antique shop. 

Stars Antique Market

526 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 318-2800

starsantiquemarket.com

