Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Advertisement

Builder Remedy redesign delays Hermosa Beach Planning Commission hearing

Residents in Hermosa are hanging banners and yard signs in opposition to the Builder’s Remedy project. Photo by Laura Garber

by Laura Garber 

A Hermosa Beach Planning Commission meeting on a proposed five-unit, four story, 50-foot high residential development that would rise 20 feet above the city height limit, has been delayed, for a second time, at the request of the property owner.

The hearing is now scheduled for September 16.

Property owners Tony and Renardo Ferraro are seeking to replace a 70-year-old fourplex under a provision in state law, known as the “Builder’s Remedy,” that exempts builders from local restrictions, including height and density limits.

Neighbors have organized under the name Save Hermosa to oppose the project.

The Ferraro’s attorney, Brandon Straus, in a June 2 email to City Planner Jake Whitney requested the Planning Commission hearing scheduled for May 20, be delayed to August 19, because, “The applicant is developing a redesign option that would reduce the height limit and density of the project.” 

A subsequent delay request resulted in the hearing being moved to September 16. ER

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shorts

Advertisement

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2025 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube