Builder Remedy redesign delays Hermosa Beach Planning Commission hearing

by Laura Garber

A Hermosa Beach Planning Commission meeting on a proposed five-unit, four story, 50-foot high residential development that would rise 20 feet above the city height limit, has been delayed, for a second time, at the request of the property owner.

The hearing is now scheduled for September 16.

Property owners Tony and Renardo Ferraro are seeking to replace a 70-year-old fourplex under a provision in state law, known as the “Builder’s Remedy,” that exempts builders from local restrictions, including height and density limits.

Neighbors have organized under the name Save Hermosa to oppose the project.

The Ferraro’s attorney, Brandon Straus, in a June 2 email to City Planner Jake Whitney requested the Planning Commission hearing scheduled for May 20, be delayed to August 19, because, “The applicant is developing a redesign option that would reduce the height limit and density of the project.”

A subsequent delay request resulted in the hearing being moved to September 16. ER