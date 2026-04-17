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Nike’s After Dark Tour approved for only North American stop

The proposed map of Nike’s After Dark Tour to run through Hermosa Avenue and circle back through The Strand. Photos courtesy of Nike.

by Laura Garber 

The Hermosa Beach City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to approve the Nike After Dark Tour LA, a 13.1-mile women’s half marathon scheduled for October 24, clearing the way for what Nike describes as the only North American stop on its global race series.

The event will begin and end in Redondo Beach, passing through Hermosa Beach along a route that runs north on Hermosa Avenue, loops through downtown via 10th Street and Beach Drive, continues north along Hermosa Avenue to 25th Street, then turns south on The Strand before exiting back into Redondo Beach. Nike said rolling street closures would begin around 4:45 p.m. and all roads would reopen by 10 p.m.

Nike plans to install a pedestrian bridge at Pier Plaza to keep foot traffic moving between the beach and downtown during the race. The bridge, which Nike said could be constructed entirely on race day, would span The Strand and serve as the centerpiece of what the company described as the event’s primary spectator zone. 

The example of a pedestrian bridge from Nike’s presentation to City Council. The bridge would run over The Strand, creating opportunities for travel from downtown to the beach or spectating the race. Photos courtesy of Nike.

Councilmember Ray Jackson, initially skeptical of hosting the event, said seeing a photo of the structure changed his expectations. “I saw that picture and I go, okay, that’s pretty dang cool,” he said.

Nike is also pursuing a full buyout of the Beach House Hotel, which sits directly on the course. Jake Wanamaker, an event producer at Nike, said they intended to take over nearly all of its rooms for race weekend to house Nike staff, VIPs, and guests. Only two rooms were already committed, he said.

Councilmember Michael Keegan noted one of those guests is celebrating a 25th anniversary and suggested Nike send a cake. “And a couple pair of shoes,” added Councilmember Rob Saemann.

Nike has offered the city approximately $80,000 in fees, including location fees for street closures and a $50,000 community impact contribution. The company is also offering 100 race bibs to Hermosa Beach residents, 30 to Mira Costa High School and 30 to Redondo Union High School, along with a $50,000 donation in sports equipment to the high schools.

Jackson said the event represented a chance for Hermosa Beach to compete on a global stage. “This is another opportunity for Hermosa Beach to shine.” ER

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