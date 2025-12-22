Buy crypto with Apple Cash: the 2025 guide for iOS users

Can I buy crypto with Apple Cash?

Don’t let your lunch money sit idle in iMessage. Here is the specific workflow for routing your Apple Cash balance into a self-custody wallet or exchange.

Most guides confuse Apple Pay with Apple Cash. We break down the technical difference and answer the question: can I buy crypto with Apple Cash?

Look, we have all been there. You settled a dinner bill in iMessage, sold an old GPU on Facebook Marketplace, or your normie friends finally paid you back for the Uber. Now you have a couple hundred bucks sitting in your Apple Cash balance. You could transfer it to your bank, wait 1-3 business days (or pay the 1.5% instant transfer tax), and then send it to an exchange. But that is legacy finance friction we don’t have time for.

The smarter play? Route that liquidity directly on-chain.

How Apple Pay works for buying crypto

To get your fiat on-chain, you need to distinguish the rail from the liquidity. Apple Pay acts as the tokenization layer – a secure API that connects merchants (like Coinbase or MoonPay) to your bank without exposing your raw data. Apple Cash, on the other hand, is the actual funding source sitting inside that layer. Technically, it functions as a prepaid Visa debit card issued by Green Dot Bank.

This distinction answers the common question: can you buy crypto with Apple Cash directly? The answer is yes, but not inside the Apple Wallet app itself. You must initiate the buy order within your crypto exchange or wallet app. When the Apple Pay payment sheet slides up, you simply tap your default card to swap it for your Apple Cash card. If a strict exchange rejects the transaction because it flags the “prepaid” status, you can bypass this by grabbing the Virtual Card Number from your Apple Cash settings (iOS 17.4+) and manually entering it as a standard debit card.

Steps to buy crypto with Apple Pay

We are optimizing for speed and low friction here. The goal is to move from fiat to a settled blockchain transaction before the price candle moves against you.

Select your venue. Open a supported exchange app (check Binance reviews , or Kraken article) or a non-custodial wallet with an integrated fiat on-ramp (like MetaMask or Trust Wallet via MoonPay/Ramp).

Order entry. Navigate to the “Buy” tab, select the asset you want (BTC, ETH, SOL), and input the fiat amount.

The payment rail. When asked for a payment method, ignore the “Link Bank Account” option (too slow) and select Apple Pay.

The source swap (critical). The Apple Pay sheet will slide up displaying your default card. Tap it to open the card menu and select your Apple Cash card.

Nerdy workaround. If the app greys out Apple Cash, use the Virtual Card Number method (Settings > Wallet > Apple Cash > Card Information) and enter it manually as a debit card.

Settlement: Double-click the side button, authenticate with FaceID, and wait for the “Done” checkmark.

This process effectively answers the question: can you use Apple Cash to buy crypto without a bank transfer? Yes, you can – by treating the Apple Cash balance as a prepaid Visa transaction rather than a P2P transfer.

Which cryptos you can buy

Here is the beauty of this workflow: the Apple Pay rail is asset-agnostic. It is just a fiat tunnel. Once you clear the “prepaid card” check, you aren’t limited to a “walled garden” of tokens. You have access to the full order book of whatever exchange you are using.

The blue chips. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the standard. Almost every ramp (MoonPay, Ramp Network, Coinbase) processes these with the highest approval rates.

Layer 1s & speed chains. Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Near (NEAR) are easily accessible. Since these networks have low gas fees, they are perfect for smaller Apple Cash balances ($50-$100) where ETH gas fees would eat your principal.

Stablecoins. USDC and USDT. This is a pro move – convert your depreciating fiat balance into on-chain stables to deploy into DeFi yield farms later.

The degen sector. Yes, if the exchange supports PEPE, DOGE, or SHIB, you can buy them.

The specific asset doesn’t change the mechanics. Whether you are investing in a meme coin or stacking sats, the process of how to buy crypto with Apple Cash remains identical: select the asset, trigger Apple Pay, swap to your prepaid Apple Cash card, and sign.