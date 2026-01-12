California Casinos Set for Boost After Big Money Win on New Year’s Eve

Everyone wants to start the New Year well, and one lucky Californian bettor did that by scooping a jackpot worth $140,236 at the Sacramento Thunder Valley Casino Resort.

The slots player won the bounty by playing the Dragon Cash Autumn Moon, staking $50 per spin on the $2 game. Slots have grown in popularity in recent years as technological improvements have given online and land-based operators access to state-of-the-art systems.

While the state’s 86 tribal casinos have benefited from slots, the state has yet to pass legislation to allow licensed online operations. This has seen a surge in VPN casino access, where users make use of VPNs to disguise their location, giving them access to some of the best online casino facilities available.

California’s Casino Industry

California’s casino industry is recorded to have an economic impact of more than $34.5 billion, helping to support almost 185,000 jobs across the 86 operations in the state. This results in a tax impact of nearly $6 billion, helping California’s infrastructure as well as local communities, education programs, and more.

At present, only land-based tribal casinos are permitted, with no commercial operations either online or in physical locations. California also prohibits sports betting markets, meaning there is a lot of potential for regulatory change and improved revenue streams.

Thunder Valley Casino Resort is located in Lincoln, Northern California and combines luxury accommodation, spa and dining facilities, and a variety of gaming options for its customers. The casino has 89 table games and over 3,500 slots, making it a popular destination for gamblers.

Other Big Winners in the State

As well as ringing in the New Year with this incredible jackpot, the casino also revealed that another lucky winner scooped a jackpot of $118,428 on Christmas Day. This festive slots win was made on the Samurai Secrets machine, a game that can be played with a $1 stake. A $224,804 jackpot was won earlier in the year on the Buffalo Link slots game, with bettors enjoying a hot streak at the casino.

Despite these life-changing sums of money all being won at the same casino in a relatively short space of time, they aren’t the biggest Californian jackpot winners, with that honor going to the lucky couple playing the Megabucks game at the Pechanga Resort Casino in April of last year. The Temecula casino announced that it had won a state record $4.17 million.

Other big winners in 2025 include a $3.1 million Megabucks jackpot in Porterville’s Eagle Mountain Casino in June, a $1.26 million jackpot from the IGT Whitney Houston game in June at the Table Mountain Casino, and a $1.23 million win in March on the Dragon Link game at the Pechanga Resort Casino again.

As slot games continue to improve, so too does the number of players in California, helping progressive slots jackpots increase.