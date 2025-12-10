Hermosa Beach Police Chief Landon Phillips gives updates on charges against e-bike juveniles

by Laura Garber

Community tensions following the Nov. 21 attack by juveniles on e-bikes against an unidentified 56-year old man prompted Hermosa Beach Police Department’s Chief Landon Phillips to address resident concerns at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

HBPD on Nov. 26 arrested two juvenile suspects, who were between the ages of 13 and 15, involved in the attack. The District Attorney filed charges on Tuesday, Dec. 9, according to Phillips. The juveniles were charged with felony assault.

Surveillance videos captured by local businesses and residents showed the juvenile suspects kicking and punching the victim. The violence captured in the videos generated community uproar.

“One thing we wanted our community to know is that our detectives made this a top priority,” Phillips said. “Our detectives had other operations planned; all of that was canceled so that we could focus all of our time on this investigation.”

According to Phillips, all involved parties were identified with the help of school officials.

Principal Matthew D. Horvath of Manhattan Beach Middle School confirmed the student’s involvement in an email sent to parents on Nov. 30.

Phillips concluded that seven juveniles were identified, a correction from the initially reported five by a press release from HBPD on Nov. 26.

“Due to a court order we cannot discuss any further details about the criminal charges or anything related to the juveniles,” Phillips said.

Social media comments from residents sparked allegations that the parties involved were not being held responsible because of links to City council, staff, or local police departments.

“Those are not correct rumors,” Phillips said, addressing the online posts.

Phillips reported that the investigation is still active. He added that the parents of the juveniles have been cooperating.

“When all of the interviews are complete, our detectives will be presenting the entire case to the District Attorney’s office to determine if any further criminal charges should be filed against anybody else involved,” he said.

Phillips encouraged the community to call the police department if they see a group of individuals harassing anyone.

“Even if a crime has not occurred, we will respond. We also ask the community if anything like this is happening, to the extent that anyone can, try not to engage in the groups,” he said. “If you can walk away, walk away. Please walk away and call the police department.”

Phillips said that HBPD will increase police presence in the downtown area and along the Strand and that the department has stepped up enforcement on “related violations” regarding e-bikes.

Eric Horne, a Hermosa Beach resident, asked Council to consider a more thorough review of police department resources, including hiring contract code enforcement officers.

“I think from my perspective a police officer cannot be at two places at once,” he said. “If we’re doing increased enforcement downtown, does that mean we’re taking officers off of their beat and other parts of the city?”

Mayor Rob Saemann, who first floated the idea of additional code enforcement officers at his November public safety forum, agreed with Horne.

“I thought it was an excellent idea. I think it’s something that we can do immediately,” Mayor Saemann said. “There’s long-term answers, and there’s short-term answers, and sometimes maybe there aren’t any answers, but I think that one is something that we could really move forward on quickly.” ER