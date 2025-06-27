CITY HALL: Several leadership changes in Manhattan Beach 

by Mark McDermott

A changing of the guard is underway within the City of Manhattan Beach. City Manager Talyn Mirzakhanian, who is likewise in her first year on the job, last week announced the appointment of a new fire chief, finance director, and interim Public Works director.

Jesse Alexander, who was serving as fire chief in Yuba City, will take the helm of the Manhattan Beach Fire Department beginning July 7.

“His strong administrative capabilities, collaborative approach and proven leadership make him the right choice to continue our fire department’s exemplary service,” Mirzakhanian said.

Libby Bretthauer, the new finance director, has worked within the department since 2014.

“She has served as acting finance director since March, and has demonstrated exceptional leadership,” Mirzakhanian said. “With over 10 years of progressive advancement in our own finance department, her institutional knowledge and proven ability to manage complex projects makes her uniquely qualified for this role.”

Ted Semaan was named interim Public Works director, effective July 7. Current Public Works Director Erick Lee, who has served in that capacity since 2021, recently announced his retirement, and the City will be searching for a permanent replacement. Semaan recently retired after ten years as Public Works director in Redondo Beach.

“With over 30 years of public service experience across multiple municipalities, he will provide valuable continuity as we search for a permanent director,” Mirzakhanian said.

Fire Chief Mike Lang, who retired after 32 years in fire service and four years at MBFD’s helm, was honored by the mayor and council.

“For so many reasons, his leadership has left a lasting impact on the department and the community,” Mirzakhanian said. “His exceptional work ethic aside, what makes Fire Chief Lang stand out as a human being is his kindness, his honesty and his pure heart. On behalf of the City Council, City staff and all Manhattan Beach residents, thank you, Chief Lang, for four years of selfless service. You have left our department stronger, our community safer and our city far improved.”

Lang presided over drastic changes within MBFD after a difficult contract imposition by the City Council made several functions in the department civilian. But in the middle of what was often an emotionally fraught time, due to the tensions around the contract, Lang was still supported by firefighters and found ways to address some of their concerns, particularly with his emphasis on internal promotions and his ability to steadfastly stay out of the political fray.

In his official City Council commendation, Lang was praised for adding enhanced emergency response capabilities by establishing a second rescue ambulance for daily staffing, strengthening the Fire Prevention Bureau and the department’s emergency preparedness functions by hiring a fire marshal, senior fire inspector, fire inspector and full time emergency preparedness administrator. He further expanded staffing by hiring a full time senior management analyst and oversaw three firefighter hiring processes, resulting in the addition of 13 new firefighters, while also bolstering internal promotional opportunities that resulted in the appointments of MBFD’s first deputy fire chief, two division chiefs, four fire captain paramedics and four engineer paramedics. Lang also helped bring the Fire Station 2 rebuild project to its completion and led the charge to acquire a new fire engine, with another new engine also budgeted for the near future.

Mayor Amy Howorth joked that Lang’s tenure as chief must have been the entirety of his 32 year career rather than the four years he served.

“There’s so much that you’ve accomplished here in really a short amount of time,” she said. “I just want to thank you for your calm and steady leadership….I felt like if there was anything going wrong in the city, or anything going on at all, all I had to do was look over at Chief Lang and I was okay. You just provided such steady, sure-footed leadership, and that’s actually remarkable.”

Councilperson Steve Charelian, who was finance director until last March and thus worked with Lang in that capacity, recalled how Lang “hit the ground running upon his arrival.” He recalled that within a month of arriving, Lang had already completed an analysis of the MBFD fleet and arrived at the finance department to discuss his conclusions.

“I need a fire engine,” Lang said.

“Well, we haven’t bought one of those in over 20 years,” Charelian replied.

“Exactly,” Lang said.

“What do they run now?” Charlian asked.

“About a million, million and a half,” the chief told him.

Charelian said it took four years, but MBPD now has that new engine, and “a second in the hopper.”

“Michael, how lucky are we as a community, as a city, our residents, to have a fire chief of this caliber, the right person at the right time,” Charelian said. “You came in, no nonsense, and hit the ground running. You knew what you needed to do. Although there were a lot of moving parts, you got it done.”

Lang grew emotional in his brief remarks. He spent most of his career in the fire service in San Diego County, but grew up in Lynwood, and so this final chapter represented a homecoming and a full circle.

“I truly fell in love with this community,” he said. “I grew up not too far away…literally, probably ten miles away. Lynwood Fire came out when I was about five years old and helped my grandfather, and from that point on, all I wanted to do was be a firefighter. So to finish my career ten miles down the road in Manhattan Beach is truly a blessing for me and my family.” ER