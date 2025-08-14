Log In
Easy Reader 55th Anniversary Writing Photo Contest 2025: Grand Prize Cartoon & Honorable Mention Writing

Grand Prize Cartoon “Culture Crash,” by Makiko Watanabe

Honorable Mention

Life in town

by Nicolai Preiss

I live in a town where nobody likes me

They don’t understand, so they do things to spite me

Majority rules, they got safety in numbers

They tell me to change, but my heart’s done surrendered

Jesus is Lord and the residents know it

Some have a past, and we all have a story

There’s brothers who’d be here if they only made it

The memories within us prove life is is so precious

Rhythm & Blues in the streets of tough city

For punkers and rockers who seek something steady

Working together, been working all day

Love is the answer and grit paves the way

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
