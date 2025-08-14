Easy Reader 55th Anniversary Writing Photo Contest 2025: Grand Prize Cartoon & Honorable Mention Writing

Honorable Mention
Life in town
by Nicolai Preiss
I live in a town where nobody likes me
They don’t understand, so they do things to spite me
Majority rules, they got safety in numbers
They tell me to change, but my heart’s done surrendered
Jesus is Lord and the residents know it
Some have a past, and we all have a story
There’s brothers who’d be here if they only made it
The memories within us prove life is is so precious
Rhythm & Blues in the streets of tough city
For punkers and rockers who seek something steady
Working together, been working all day
Love is the answer and grit paves the way