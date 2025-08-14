Easy Reader 55th Anniversary Writing Photo Contest 2025: Honorable Mention Photo & Writing

Honorable Mention

Tom the Mailman

by Liza Rodriquez

“Tell me, tell me if you can, who’s your favorite mailman?” That simple jingle brings joy and fond memories to neighbors recalling the best-ever postman.

A charming character with quick wit, Tommy often crafted up silly songs and provided such fun and humor while making his daily rounds. To newcomers on his route, he introduced himself as

“Tommy Salami,” adding his imaginary uncle was “Tony Pepperoni.”

In the same spirit as Cheers, everybody knew his name – during a time when being on a first name basis was the norm.

Tommy subtly shaped our community with his inquiries about the health and welfare of his customers — noticing when someone hadn’t picked up their mail and gently inviting us to check on those nearby. He joined in the excitement of new arrivals and mourning with us over the loss of neighbors. Thanks to his keen awareness of who was moving or on vacation, Tommy became a natural neighborhood watch long before Ring doorbells.

While we boasted of having the greatest mail carrier, he often expressed reciprocal gratitude for being assigned to what he proclaimed his favorite route: an easily walkable stretch of single-family homes, unlike two- and three-on-a- lot neighborhoods. On Halloween, our neighborhood is a hotspot.

It is no small feat — the physical exertion it requires each and every day. You gain this perspective walking door-to-door in support of a local cause or selling Girl Scout cookies.

It was not uncommon to see kids riding after Tommy like the pied piper just to hear a funny line. He made the perfect lead for our bike parades, thoughtfully scheduled on his off days so he could join in.

Tommy could rival Santa Claus and Amazon for the level of excitement he generated during the holidays. Neighbors looked out for him in return during the heavier delivery days, leaving water and snacks for him. Even while dashing along his timely route, he was never too busy for a quick conversation or kind exchange.

When we were new to the neighborhood, I became a first-time mom. Feeling isolated, I’d make an effort to greet him whenever I heard him approach. We’d laugh at how nice it was, even briefly, to have a conversation with another full-fledged adult.

On one occasion, I told him about a stroll with my young daughter. We came across an elderly woman standing on the street corner, appearing lost. I offered to walk her to the polling station, where I was headed anyway. Along our way, she shared how proud she was of her son who visited with her every day – and that he was a mailman. We quickly put the pieces together. The woman I had helped was Tommy’s mom, Rose.

Not long after, he shared that he had been diagnosed with progressive pancreatic cancer and was not expected to live more than nine months. Our exchanges became more meaningful as we supported each other’s journeys, struggles and celebrated small victories.

Many neighbors shared similar accounts of Tommy, whether it was witnessing his playful push-up challenges, or simply feeling the joy of his presence. He vowed to keep delivering as long as his body would allow. We were all touched by his perseverance and dedication and honored him with a neighborhood celebration just months before his passing. A proud employee of the US Postal Service for 37 years, Tommy was known by countless hundreds – maybe thousands – for his positive attitude and fun, outgoing spirit.

He will forever remind us of the simple gift of being kind.