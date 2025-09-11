Log In
Hayden and Sash Hemmens top seventh “Swim the Avenues”

Swimmers rush to the water at the start of the 1.2 mile swim Sept. 7. Photo by Garth Meyer

by Garth Meyer

The eighth-year, seventh-running of “Swim the Avenues” took place Sunday, Sept. 7, off of Redondo Beach, with 519 participants, the winners led by a husband and wife duo.

Rick Crump, race director, is also the varsity swim coach at RUHS, and a P.E. teacher at Adams Middle School – his young students do not have to run the mile this week if they did “Swim the Avenues.” 

Hayden Hemmens, 28, of Costa Mesa, finished first in the 1.2-Mile Traditional swim (no wetsuit), with a time of 25:07. His wife, Sash Hemmens, also 28, led the female results, finishing in 26:25.

In the 1.2 Mile Wetsuit, Deepak Nagendra, 40, of Manhattan Beach, finished in 30:32. The top female was Sasha Speer, 43, of Los Angeles, with a time of 34:11.

For the Half-Mile Traditional, Jio Aono, 11, Irvine, swam a 12:38. Top female was Hailey Kuo, 13, of Manhattan Beach (14:01).

In the Half-Mile Wetsuit, Guy Austin, 68, of Van Nuys led with a time of 15:05, and Ellie Brisbin, 43, of Redondo Beach, finished in 16:46 for the women. ER

 

Race Director Rick Crump steps in for a picture with some placers. Photos by Kim D. West and Garth Meyer
 Swimmers crowd in at the starting line for the 1.2 mile event.
 Participants arrive Sunday morning, Sept. 7. 
