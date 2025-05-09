Hermosa Beach City Manager resigns following job review

by Kevin Cody

Hermosa Beach City Manager Suja Lowenthal issued a resignation statement at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 8.

Her resignation follows two recent City Council closed session reviews of her performance, on Tuesday, April 22, and Monday, May 5. The two closed sessions lasted over five hours, after which interim City Attorney Todd Leishman announced the council had taken no action that required reporting to the public under the Brown Act.

Lowenthal had enjoyed majority council support from the time of her hiring in 2018 until November 2024, when Michael Keegan was elected to the council.

Keegan campaigned on the promise of a “course correction” in city priorities. Keegan replaced Councilmember Justin Massey, who did not seek reelection.

Massey, along with Councilmembers Michael Detoy and Raymond Jackson, had formed a council majority that was supportive of Lowenthal’s administration. Current Mayor Rob Saemann also generally voted with the majority.

Keegan aligned with Councilmember Dean Francois, who frequently appeared in conflict with the City Manager.

Though details of the recent closed sessions have not been disclosed, Lowenthal’s resignation suggests she lost the support of Mayor Saemann, who was council’s swing vote after Keegan’s election.

Mayor pro tem Detoy issued the following statement in the press release that announced Lowenthal resignation: “Hermosa Beach has benefited enormously from Suja’s leadership. She brought unmatched energy, vision, and professionalism to this role, providing an extraordinary level of dedication, intellect, and heart to this City. From infrastructure to economic development, Suja’s work has had a lasting impact. Her work strengthened and improved the day-to-day lives of residents and visitors alike. On behalf of the City Council, we are deeply grateful for her years of service and wish her continued success.”

The press release also quotes Mayor Saemann, who states, “Suja’s commitment to service and her strategic leadership helped shape Hermosa Beach into the city it is today. We thank her for everything she has given to this community.”

In the Thursday night press release, Lowenthal expressed pride in what her administration achieved over the past nearly seven years.

“I am leaving Hermosa Beach with deep pride in what our team has accomplished together. This City is strong—operationally, financially, and culturally—and I’m confident Hermosa Beach will continue on its upward path. I will always cherish the opportunity I had to serve this extraordinary community.”

interim Deputy City Manager Leo Zalyan has been named acting City Manager.

A special meeting of the City Council is scheduled for this coming Tuesday, May 13. The council agenda lists a discussion regarding the search for and appointment of an Interim City Manager. ER