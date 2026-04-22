Police report filed over Councilmembers Keegan, Jackson conflict

by Laura Garber

A Hermosa Beach Police report filed by Councilmember Michael Keegan alleges misuse of the City’s logo by fellow councilmember Raymond Jackson on Jackson’s personal Instagram and Facebook accounts. The report was filed by Keegan on Wednesday, April 15 and appears in this week’s police department crime summary.

“Person posted a picture with the city seal while not doing official business with the city,” the summary states.

Jackson’s Instagram and Facebook posts, dated March 28, show a February 26 City of Hermosa Beach press release announcing Councilman Mike Detoy as the new Mayor, and Keegan as the new Mayor Pro Tem.

Above the press release text is added the headline, “Racism is a disqualifier. Why I voted ‘No’ on Keegan.”

The City Municipal Code prohibits “Using the City’s logo without City Council permission…”

“Jackson deceived the city by violating the city code,” Keegan said in an interview last week.

“I have nothing to say against Keegan,” Jackson said Wednesday in response to the police complaint. “I’ve said all I’ve needed to say.”

Jackson’s March 28 social media posts trace back to a January 27 Council meeting when Keegan stated from the dais that Jackson had called him a “racist prick,” and suggested he was “butt buddies” with City Manager Steve Napolitano. Keegan said the slurs were made at City Hall following the January 13 council meeting.

“I won’t tolerate this kind of bullying by my colleagues and I’d like him to recant those and apologize for that kind of conduct,” Keegan said at the January 27 meeting. “It’s unbecoming of a councilmember, and I am not a racist and I’m not a prick,” Keegan added.

In his social media posts, Jackson acknowledges, “I did call Councilmember Keegan a racist because of statements he made directly to me….Those were not slips. They were casual, instinctive comments that showed exactly who he is.”

Keegan said the racist statements Jackson attributed to him were “unfounded and not true. He’s just mad at me.”

“There is no crime in telling someone they’re racist but you can’t use city property to do it,” Keegan said.

Jackson contended he will not let his conflict with Keegan interfere with him working with Keegan on the council.

“As I’ve said on numerous occasions, I can work, will work and have worked with anybody that I need to for the city’s mission,” Jackson said. ER