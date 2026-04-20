North Redondo Beach farmers’ market to open this week

by Garth Meyer

The North Redondo Beach Farmers’ Market will launch Wednesday, April 22, run by newly-formed nonprofit OurNRB, following a grass-roots effort begun in earnest last fall.

The weekly market is scheduled for Wednesdays from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. on a closed block of Green Lane, between Artesia Boulevard and Vanderbilt Lane, next to the North Branch Library.

Certified by the California Department of Food and Agriculture, produce vendors will sell what they grow. Organizers expect 8 to 10 retailers in each of four categories: nursery, produce, prepared foods and pre-packaged foods.

At capacity, the market will have 35-40 vendors each week.

“We are expecting to be about 80% full at the debut, with the remaining filling in through the coming weeks,” said Teresa Mitchell, OurNRB president and acting treasurer.

The market’s revenue will be reinvested in the Artesia-Aviation corridor and its surrounding area, predominantly for maintenance and beautification.

The City of Redondo Beach has approved a six-month run for the market as a pilot program. On Tuesday night, the city council voted to waive fees for a list of permits, though not OurNRB’s business license.

“The most important thing is that people come to the markets regularly, making it a habit,” Mitchell said.

“This is a game-changer for North Redondo,” said Zein Obagi, Jr., District Four City Councilman.

South Bay Credit Union is the main initial sponsor, along with North Redondo Beach Business Association (NRBBA).

The project seeks more sponsorships. One such opportunity is advertising space on rented traffic barriers, which cost $850 to $1,000 per week.

OurNRB’s executive board consists of Mitchell, Desiree Galassi, vice president; Wayne Craig, secretary; and at-large boardmembers Jim Mueller, Daniella Wodnicki and Nahal Sharifi.

A ribbon cutting is set for May 6.

“We’re going to promote the heck out of this,” Mickey Johnson, NRBBA president, told the city council Tuesday. “I think you’ll definitely see some economic development going on.”

For more information, go to www.NRBFarmersMarket.org. ER