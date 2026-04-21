Letters to the Editor 4-23-26

The Old Salt Pond

Dear ER:

Developers finally strong-armed the California State Legislature to build wherever they want, whatever they want, and as high and ugly as they want, in violation of long-standing land use and zoning protections for communities. (“Pustilnikov, Redondo Beach settle one waterfront case,” ER April 16, 2026). Their public voice is the YIMBY Movement, which is using force to silence the voices of community leaders. The YIMBYs went so far to bring unwarranted litigation against Redondo Beach, weaponizing our legal system. They use the ruse of “affordable housing” to fool the public.

Nothing in the new YIMBY laws mentions “affordability.” Join “My Neighborhood Voices” and “Wake Up California” to pass protective measures that will restore the people’s choices in how they wish to live their lives.

The people of Redondo Beach have made it clear, since at least 2004, that they choose to restore the AES historic Old Salt Pond that is seeping back up from under the plant property. The current owners can be amply compensated through the financing available from many state and national conservancy organizations.

Many years ago the “Trust For Public Land” conservancy met with the old guard city leaders, only to be rudely shown the door. A new day has dawned in Redondo, where residents and neighbors are ready to step up and support the parkland that they have envisioned for years.

Barbara Epstein

Redondo Beach

Paved over with good intentions

Dear ER:

The rapacious call for densification by our glorious State of California does not bode well for the neighborhoods that get this impressed upon them, nor for the future of California (“On Local Government: Who Lost Redondo Beach,” April 16, 2026). The road to hell is paved with good intentions and mark my words, you heard it here, there will be hell to pay in many ways. While California has tied local authorities’ hands in many ways, we need to resist and push back when possible. Resist!

Jerry Pancake

Redondo Beach

Hydrocarbon therapy

Dear ER:

It will be interesting to gain access to the toxic chemical remediation testing of the alcove building lot (“Plan for Beach Cities Health District campus shifts,” ER April 16, 2026). It was an oil extraction site back when all sorts of nasty toxins were used in the process. Those were different times, with no rules. But BCHD proposes to put troubled youth on the site. Do they really need a building sitting on a toxic soup? Do hydrocarbons help with anxiety, depression and other youth mental health problems.

stopbchd@gmail.com

ERNews.com

Nike runs over Plan Hermosa

Dear ER:

The mission of the Hermosa Beach Parks and Rec Department Department, according to its Special Events Policy Guide, is community-friendly special events (“Nike After Dark Tour approved,” ER April 16, 2026). But the just approved Nike 1/2 Marathon on Oct 24 will block 143 residential driveways that fall directly on the course, landlock 354 homes, block an additional 293 driveways and garages and close 409 parking spaces on Hermosa Avenue during the event. That is Nike’s assessment of the impact.

Residents are getting the short-end of the stick. The city is laying a foundation that could further pocket “resident quality of life” to fill city coffers. Promoting large corporate events that heavily impact residential neighborhoods and sell us everything from sunscreen to sneakers is hardly consistent with the city’s Plan Hermosa’s commitment to a small, eclectic beach town.

Anthony Higgins

Hermosa Beach