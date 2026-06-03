Hermosa Beach Glow Ride lights up lives for cystic fibrosis families

by Kevin Cody

The 12th Annual Claire’s Place Glow Ride took place Saturday, May 9, over the Mother’s Day weekend, and during Cystic Fibrosis Awareness month.

Over 100 colorfully lit bikes participated in the ride from the Hermosa Beach Pier to the Manhattan Beach Pier and back.

Leading the ride, with his soccer team was Hermosa Valley sixth grader Massimo Armato who was born with cystic fibrosis and is a Claire’s place Ambassador. Armato welcomed riders and thanked them for their support.

Proceeds from the ride benefited the Claire’s Place Foundation, which is celebrating its 15 anniversary. Claire’s Place provides financial support to people with cystic fibrosis for hospitalizations and independent living.

The Foundation was founded by Claire Wineland when she was 13. Wineland passed away at 21, in 2018, following a double lung transplant.

Cystic fibrosis affects multiple organs, including the lungs, liver and pancreas. Though medical care can slow the disease’s progress, there is no cure. Over 1,000 children a year are born with the disease.

Visit Claire’s Place Foundation for more information. ER