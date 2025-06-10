Hermosa Beach Kiwanians recognize Our Lady of Guadalupe students Vega, Hughes 

by Elka Worner

Our Lady of Guadalupe eighth graders Stella Vega, of Redondo Beach and Chloe Hughes, of Hermosa Beach, received the Kiwanis Club Student of the Year Awards Wednesday, June 4, at the Hermosa Beach Kiwanian’s annual scholarship luncheon.

Vega and Hughes were recognized for their academic achievements, leadership, and kindness to others.

“They are kind to people and kindness goes a long way in the world,” said Our Lady of Guadalupe Principal Dr. April Beuder.

Vega will be attending Notre Dame Academy in Los Angeles next year. Hughes will be attending Bishop Montgomery in Torrance.