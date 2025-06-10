Log In
Hermosa Beach Kiwanians recognize Our Lady of Guadalupe students Vega, Hughes 

Our Lady of Guadalupe Kiwanis Club scholarship recipient Chloe Hughes with her mom, Jill Ashton-Hughes, and Kiwanis Club Scholarship Committee Co-Chair Jan Brittain (left) and Kiwanis Club President Rick Koenig.

by Elka Worner

Our Lady of Guadalupe eighth graders Stella Vega, of Redondo Beach and Chloe Hughes, of Hermosa Beach, received the Kiwanis Club Student of the Year Awards Wednesday, June 4, at the Hermosa Beach Kiwanian’s annual scholarship luncheon. 

Our Lady of Guadalupe Kiwanis Club scholarship recipient Stella Vega, of Redondo Beach with her parents, Jan and Carlos Vega. Photos by Elka Worner

Vega and Hughes were recognized for their academic achievements, leadership, and kindness to others. 

“They are kind to people and kindness goes a long way in the world,” said Our Lady of Guadalupe Principal Dr. April Beuder.

Vega will be attending Notre Dame Academy in Los Angeles next year. Hughes will be attending Bishop Montgomery in Torrance.

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.

