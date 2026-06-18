How the World Cup Is Turning Los Angeles Into the World’s Most Connected Sports City This Summer

Eight matches at SoFi Stadium. USA vs Paraguay to open on June 12. A quarterfinal on July 10. The World Cup is arriving on the South Bay’s doorstep this summer, and the entertainment experience it brings runs well beyond ninety minutes on the pitch.

The 1.24 million international visitors heading to the US for this tournament come from football cultures where mobile entertainment is standard. Streaming, live stats, casino gaming, and social apps are all part of how a global sports audience fills the hours between matches. Los Angeles is about to host all of them.

For South Bay residents, this summer is something more than a month of world-class football on the doorstep. It is the moment Los Angeles becomes the most connected sports city on the planet, and the entertainment options that come with it are better positioned to serve a global audience than they have ever been.

The Scale of What Is Coming to SoFi

The numbers attached to this tournament are genuinely staggering. The LA region alone is projected to see an $892 million economic impact from the World Cup, with total value surpassing $1.1 billion when media exposure is included. Direct visitor spending on lodging, dining, retail, and transport is expected to exceed $515 million. The visitors generating that spending are arriving from across Europe, South America, Asia, and beyond, many of them staying in and around the South Bay for the full run of matches.

These are not casual tourists. World Cup travellers tend to be experienced, tech-savvy, and accustomed to a high standard of mobile connectivity wherever they go. They arrive expecting their entertainment choices to work seamlessly on the same phone they use at home, and that includes casino gaming.

The mobile casino sites that international visitors are used to at home have evolved considerably, with interfaces built for phone screens, faster load times, and a wider game selection than most people expect. The visitors coming to LA this summer will find the standard they are used to.

What a Global Sports Audience Does Between Matches

The World Cup is a month-long event, not a series of ninety-minute slots. Fans who travel this far fill their time across the whole day, not just at the stadium. They are on the Hermosa Beach strand, at the Redondo pier, at the bars and restaurants running the length of Manhattan Beach. Research from the Los Angeles Business Journal shows the majority of visitor spending happens away from the stadium, in the neighbourhoods that make up Easy Reader’s backyard.

Between matches, international sports fans keep their phones busy. Online casino gaming is mainstream leisure in most of the countries sending fans to LA this summer. Belgium, Switzerland, and much of Europe operate mature, regulated markets where playing on a phone during downtime is as unremarkable as streaming a film. Those habits travel, and LA’s connectivity makes sure they do not have to pause.

Why Los Angeles Is Ready for This

LA was ranked among the top five global tech hubs in 2024. The mobile infrastructure underpinning that ranking, fast networks, widespread 5G coverage, and a culture of early adoption, makes the city unusually well-suited to serve a globally connected sports audience. Visitors arriving for the World Cup will find LA performing at the level they associate with the most connected cities in the world.

That matters for entertainment across the board. Streaming a match replay on the strand, following a game on a sports app, or opening an online casino between fixtures all depend on the same underlying connectivity. South Bay residents have been benefiting from that infrastructure for years. This summer, a global audience is about to discover why Los Angeles earned its place among the world’s leading tech cities.

The Strand Has Always Been the Best Living Room in California

There is a reason the South Bay draws visitors before the World Cup ever enters the conversation. The strand running through Hermosa, Manhattan, and Redondo Beach is one of the great outdoor stretches in California, and people have always brought their entertainment with them. In 2026, that means a phone with access to everything worth doing.

Casino gaming suits that environment well. A short session between a swim and lunch, something to fill a slow afternoon before the evening match, or simply a different kind of entertainment from the usual social scroll. The format fits outdoor, on-the-go living in a way that sitting at a desktop never did, and the visitors arriving this summer will find the South Bay a natural home for the kind of connected leisure they are used to.

What This Summer Leaves Behind

The World Cup final is played in New Jersey on July 19. But the habits it introduces to LA do not leave with the international visitors. South Bay residents who spend a summer alongside a globally mobile audience tend to keep the standards it sets. For anyone following what that means for the community through the summer and beyond, it is all covered here, from match previews and local event guides to the business and lifestyle stories that define this stretch of coast.

Los Angeles hosted the 1994 World Cup final at the Rose Bowl. This summer it hosts the opening chapter of the largest tournament in the event’s history, with the South Bay sitting right at the centre of it. The entertainment landscape that comes with it, on the pitch and off, is going to make this the most connected summer this community has ever seen.