How to obtain Vanuatu citizenship by investment: quickly, easily, and at an affordable price

Vanuatu is a small island nation in the Pacific Ocean, which attracts more and more people each year interested in obtaining second citizenship. Vanuatu’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program offers a unique opportunity to acquire citizenship and a passport of this country in just a few months. What does this program entail, and what advantages does it offer? Let’s examine how one can obtain Vanuatu citizenship through investment quickly and at an affordable cost.

What is the Vanuatu Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program?

The Vanuatu Citizenship by Investment Program allows foreign citizens to obtain citizenship of this country by making investments in the state’s economy. Unlike other programs that require long waiting periods, Vanuatu offers one of the fastest ways to acquire citizenship. The main requirements for participating in the program are related to a specific amount of investment in the local economy, which in turn contributes to the development of infrastructure and improvement of the social sphere.

The main requirements for participating in the program are related to a specific amount of investment in the local economy, which in turn contributes to the development of infrastructure and improvement of the social sphere.

How much does a Vanuatu passport cost in 2025?

The cost of obtaining Vanuatu citizenship in 2025 depends on the chosen investment program and the applicant’s requirements. Usually, the minimum investment amount for one person is around 130,000 USD. However, the cost may increase if you include family members or choose additional services, such as expedited processing.

When submitting an application, it is important to consider the need to provide various documents, including a certificate of no criminal record — Vanuatu police clearance form, which confirms your integrity and absence of a criminal record. This document is mandatory for the successful acquisition of citizenship.

Since conditions may vary depending on the specific case, it is recommended to carefully review the requirements and prepare all necessary documents.

Obtaining Vanuatu citizenship in 30–45 days: myth or reality?

One of the appealing aspects of the program is the speed of obtaining citizenship. In most cases, the process of acquiring Vanuatu citizenship takes from 30 to 45 working days, making the program one of the fastest in the world. However, it is important to remember that this process requires careful preparation of all documents, and any mistakes can delay the procedure. Vanuatu citizenship programs offer relatively fast timelines compared to other countries, which may require several months or even years to process applications.

Visa advantages of the Vanuatu passport: where you can travel

One of the biggest advantages of Vanuatu citizenship is the ability to visit more than 130 countries without the need for visas. Among them are such popular destinations as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, and others. A visa is also not required for most Caribbean countries. Vanuatu passports provide their holders not only with freedom of movement but also access to favorable conditions for conducting business on the international stage.

For detailed information on visa advantages, you can refer to the information on Vanuatu passport visa free countries.

Advantages of Privacy and Tax Residency

Citizenship of Vanuatu can also provide significant advantages in the areas of privacy and tax residency. Vanuatu is known for its low tax rates and confidentiality, which makes this country attractive to businessmen and those who want to keep their financial information private. The citizenship program also offers the opportunity to become a tax resident of the country, allowing for a reduction in tax burden.

Citizenship of Vanuatu for the family

One of the main advantages of the Vanuatu citizenship program is the possibility of including family members in the application. Citizenship can be obtained not only for the applicant but also for their spouse, children, as well as parents, if they meet certain conditions. This makes the program an excellent choice for families seeking new opportunities for living and business.

