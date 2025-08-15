INKAS® Safes Launches 2025 Deals on Fireproof Safes in Canada

Big savings, bigger protection
INKAS® Safes sells models with fire and burglary ratings. They offer trusted safes made in Canada. In 2025, they keep offering key models at fixed real pricing. This gives Canadians both value and quality. These safes protect papers, data and valuables.
What’s on sale: Top INKAS® safes for 2025
INKAS® has slashed prices on several best-selling models. These include home, office, and commercial fireproof safes.
The table below shows top picks available during the 2025 promotion.
Featured INKAS® Fireproof Safes on Sale
|Model Name
|Fire Rating
|Type
|D812
|90 minutes
|Home Safe
|FB-5824
|120 minutes
|Office Safe
|Commercial FFX-36
|120 minutes
|Business Safe
|M2 D1034
|120 minutes
|Gun Safe
|FRS-2716
|60 minutes
|Compact Safe
All safes listed include solid steel bodies, anti-pry doors, and UL-rated fire protection. These aren’t light boxes—they’re tested and built to last.
Why fireproof matters: Keeping Canada’s valuables safe
House fires can destroy in minutes. Paper burns at just 233°C (451°F). Jewelry melts. Electronics fry. That’s why fireproof safes matter.
In Canada, house and building fires cause over $1 billion in damage each year. Most losses come from heat, smoke, or water. A fireproof safe Canada buyers can trust can prevent the worst-case scenario.
INKAS® fireproof safes are tested to last through extreme heat. Many models offer 60 to 120 minutes of protection at temperatures over 927°C (1,700°F). That gives emergency crews time to arrive—and your items a real chance to survive.
Best fireproof safes for Canadian homes and businesses
Not every safe fits every need. INKAS® offers fireproof safes in all sizes for different uses. Below is a list of safe types matched to common users.
Fireproof safes by user type
- Homeowners: D812 or FRS-2716 for cash, passports, and documents
- Apartment renters: Small safes like FRS-1712 with bolt-down kits
- Office managers: FB-5824 for file folders and hard drives
- Retail businesses: Commercial FFX-36 with more storage and weight
- Gun owners: M2 D1034 with fireproof and firearm security
Safes vary in weight, capacity, and lock type. Most come with digital keypads or mechanical dials. Some offer dual locks for extra security.
Exclusive 2025 features from INKAS® Safes
New for 2025, INKAS® is upgrading materials and locks. Customers now get better fire resistance and easier access.
Top models now include:
- Reinforced ceramic fire liners
- UL-listed digital locks with backup override
- Bolt-down hardware included
- Lifetime fire warranty on select units
Most fireproof safes are made in Canada using top-grade steel. They’re built at INKAS® Safe Manufacturing’s Toronto facility, where each safe is tested before shipment.
The company also offers white glove delivery in many regions. That means no heavy lifting for the buyer—safes are placed right where you want them.
How to grab these safes for sale today
Buying is easy. Just go to inkassafes.com/on-sale to browse safes for sale and pick a model. Use the filters to sort by fire rating, weight, or purpose.
You can also visit the INKAS® showroom in Toronto to see the safes in person. Staff can help you choose based on what you plan to store.
Shipping is available across Canada. Delivery time depends on location and safe weight. Many small models ship within 3–7 days.
Need help deciding? INKAS® offers phone support at 1-877-464-6527.
Where to buy: INKAS® fireproof safe Canada options
INKAS® sells direct through its website. But you can also find selected fireproof safes in partner stores.
Ways to buy INKAS® fireproof safes in Canada
|Channel
|Description
|Website
|Full selection with filters and sale prices
|Toronto showroom
|Hands-on shopping with expert guidance
|Authorized dealers
|Local shops across Canada (see website map)
|Phone orders
|Place your order by calling customer service
|White glove delivery
|For heavy safes, setup is available in select areas
All INKAS® safes are covered by warranty. Fireproof models come with up to a lifetime warranty on fire damage.
Final word: Why 2025 is the year to upgrade your safe
INKAS® Safes has made 2025 the best time to buy a fireproof safe in Canada. The sale prices are real. The protection is tested. And the options fit every type of home or business.
If you’re storing documents, cash, hard drives, or firearms—protect them now. Fires don’t give warnings. But you can be ready.
Reasons to buy an INKAS® fireproof safe now
- Fires are unpredictable. Protection isn’t.
- These safes last decades, not years.
- Your valuables cost more than the safe.
- The 2025 deals won’t last all year.
- It’s easy to shop and ship across Canada.