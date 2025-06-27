Leadership Hermosa Beach Graduating Class Launches 12 new ‘Little Libraries’ 

by Laura Garber

Leadership Hermosa Beach’s graduating class of 2025 has brought the world of literature to their city with the installation of painted, wooden “Little Libraries.”

The non-profit organization, started by former Mayor Art Yoon in 2003, trains aspiring local leaders in a yearlong program.

Each cohort selects a community-focused project. Previous projects have included audio-guided walking tours, Greenbelt cleanups, and Market 90254 — a night market that showcased hidden local businesses.

This year’s The Little Library Project was led by Nancy Domingues and involved 20 residents who partnered with Resin/Indivisible Arts, along with sponsors and artists, to create 12 Little

Libraries.

The project joins over 200,000 Little Libraries worldwide with 28 now in Hermosa Beach.

“Leadership Hermosa did two things for me. It was educational, and gave me experience in bringing to life a concept for the betterment of the community,” Domingues said.

Throughout their monthly gatherings, the LHB class of 2025 met with city staff, emergency response teams, and non-profits. It also held a mock City Council meeting.

Domingues emphasized that the project not only contributed to the community, but also offered insights into the workings of local government. “This program highlighted the importance of voting

and knowing who the people are on the local ballot,” she said.

The Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library have committed to stocking the Little Libraries from the over 50,000 books donated to them this year.

LHB class facilitator, Rachel Acker, said of the Class of 2025’s project, “They really wanted to do something that interacted with the community and to see what conversations come up around the Little Libraries.”

LHB is now recruiting for the class of 2026, she said. For more information about applications and events check out the Leadership Hermosa Beach website: LeadershipHermosa.org. ER