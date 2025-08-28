Legends re‘SURF’ace in Lighthouse live album

by Laura Garber

Last Thursday night, The Lighthouse Cafe transported people to another era. This time, to 1995 when an epic surf-rock revival gripped a Hermosa Beach audience at the once acclaimed jazz venue.

“The Legends of Surf Guitar: Recorded Live at The Lighthouse April 1, 1995,” is a newly released record featuring surf-rock favorites from the ‘60s and ‘70s reunited in a 1995 performance at the Lighthouse in Hermosa Beach.

The Chantays, Paul Johnson & The Packards and legendary musicians Bob Demmons of The Astronauts, Jim Masoner of the Lively Ones and Jim Pash of The Surfaris, a band best known for the surf-rock anthem ‘Wipe Out’ played a six-hour long show at the Lighthouse that night.

“This is music, surf and Hermosa history,” said Carl Caprioglio, founder of Oglio Entertainment. The record company’s pressed vinyls sold out during the record release event.

The sound that April ‘95 evening, as if birthed from salt, barrels and sun, casted a psychedelic spell. In the middle of the Lighthouse, beachbums danced erratically and electric guitars wailed.

“I just remember that the place was packed,” said John Blair, a former member of Jon & the Nightriders. “It was a tremendous honor to play lead guitar with Bob Demmon of The Astronauts. That was the highlight of my day.”

Blair, now a surf-rock historian, who has published books on the genre and co-produced the documentary, “Sound of the Surf,” produced “Legends of Surf Guitar” with Mark Linett, a grammy-winning producer known for his work with Beach Boy Brian Wilson.

The live recordings, paired with fun hollerings of a rowdy audience and silly remarks from the bands, had been stored away with Linett for over 30 years.

Linett had probably sat in the corner, as his memory recalls, and recorded on a decent, transportable soundboard just for fun, unbeknownst to the bands.

“Being in the corner of the Lighthouse, it was easy for bands not to notice I was recording,” Linett said.

Blair was blown away when Linett asked him to take a listen.

“I immediately realized that this would be worth releasing and to get it out there in front of people,” Blair said.

At the August 21, record release party hosted by Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce, The Royal Rats, a post-punk turned surf-rock band electrified the room with haunting, charging tunes.

It was the first time Linett had returned to the Lighthouse since recording the surf-rock revival in 1995. “I think I’ve signed more autographs tonight than in my 50 year career,” he said.

For the surf-rock historian, a major difference in today’s audiences is their motive for coming to a show. “Back in the 60s, people didn’t go to hear a surf band. They went to dance and the band that was playing happened to be a surf band,” Blair said.

Another difference he noticed between early surf music and today’s surf music is the change in emotion. “Surf rock is not intended to be, nor should it be dark. It must be carefree. And above all, it’s dance music,” Blair said.

Mike Rosenfelt, guitarist for The Royal Rats disagreed.

“Surf music’s not always happy-go-lucky. It can sound dark, slow and moody.” ER