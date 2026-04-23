Hermosa Surfer Walk of Fame, SB Boardrider Big Wave Awards this weekend

by Will Watson

SB Boardriders club

The 22nd Annual Hermosa Surfer Walk of Fame inductions take place this Saturday, April 25, starting at 11 a.m. on Pier Plaza.

This year’s recipients are former pro surfer Laurie Wilson, former team surfer and Haggerty’s Surf Club co-founder Lonnie Argabright, surfboard shapers Tyler Hatzikian and Pat Rawson, and artist John Van Hamersveld, who is best known for his iconic “Endless Summer” movie poster.

Former pro surfer, and pro basketball player Laurie Wilson, of Redondo Beach, is among the five 2026 Surfer Walk of Fame inductees. Photo: Hermosa Beach 1971. by B & D PhotosThe inductees will be recognized in advance of the inductions at a party Friday, April 2, at 5 p.m. hosted by the Hermosa Museum at 5 p.m., followed by a short of the five inductees in the Community Theater.

Hermosa Surfer Walk of Fame 2026 inductee Pat Rawson with a Rawson gun on the North Shore in 2016. Photo Courtesy of Mallory RawsonFollowing the inductee introductions, the South Bay Boardriders Club will present its annual Big Wave Challenge Awards. Over 200 entries were submitted. Videos of the winning waves and photographs will be screened. This year’s award categories were expanded to include Biggest Wave, Wave of the Winter, Best Barrel, Best Air, Best Wipeout, Grom Hardest Charger, Best Female Wave, and Best Short Film. The awards to photographers and videographers will be presented in memory of pro surfer and surf film maker Greg Browning, who passed away shortly after his Hermosa Surfer Walk of Fame induction in 2024.

Toward this end, Friday evening will include the Ninth Annual South Bay Boardrider Club Scholarship presentations. “It’s our way to help young surfers prepare for whatever’s next on their journey,” SBBC Scholarship Director Doug Smith said.

The 18th annual Spyder Surf Fest on Pier Plaza will follow the Saturday morning Walk of Fame inductions. Spyder Surf Fest will showcase the action sports industry’s most celebrated athletes, surf brands, fashion, and music. Among the bands performing on the Plaza stage will be local favorites Day at the Beach, Hobo Bridge, Red Hot Chili Tribute, Night of the Hunter, and DJ by Astrix.

Former Surfing World Champion Shaun Tomson will be at Spyder Surf to sign his 2006 book, Surfers Code: 12 Simple Lessons For Riding Through Life, from 12 p.m-2 p.m. Tomson will also join in recognizing Spyder partners Dennis Jarvis and Dickie O’Reilly as recipients of the Hermosa Chamber of Commerce Legacy Award.

“It’s Spyder Surfs 18th year celebrating the icons of our sport. Hermosa Beach is the real California Surf City. Hermosa was home to surfing’s Golden Era board builders Dale Velzy, Hap Jacob, Dewey Weber, Bing Copeland and Greg Noll. Hermosa board builders were the first to send surfboards around the world,” Jarvis said.

The Hermosa Beach Historical Society will also host an evening with John Van Hamersveld at the museum tonight, Thursday April 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Sunday, April 26, to cap off the weekend, the SBBC will run their 6th contest of the season at the Hermosa Pier. The contest is sponsored by Tower 12.

“Surfing is an integral part of all things excellent in our community. This weekend is a testament to that spirit,” SWOF Committee Chair Jani Lange said. “The weekend recognizes surfing’s rich local history and is dedicated to lifting up and encouraging future generations of surfers.” For more information visit SouthBayBoardriders.org. ER