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Hearts of Hermosa Annual Gala

Hearts of Hermosa Annual Gala raises funds for the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation.

Hearts of Hermosa’s 31st annual gala, “Come Sail Away,” brought donors and community members together to celebrate the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation’s work over the past year. The yacht-themed signature event raised over $400,000, with community partner support, for the Hermosa Beach City School District. Live auction items included tickets for a ride in the Goodyear blimp and a seven-night stay in Whitefish, Montana. Silent auction items included a surfboard donated by Spyder, NBA Laker Austin Reaves-signed basketballs and student artwork from HBCSD.

Photos by Laura Garber 

Beth and Brian Selogie, Adele Wu, Brian and Grace Bonet and Matt Wu celebrate the evening in yacht attire.
Adam Berger, Annika Nelson, Eric Horne and Eric Oakes attend the 31st annual Hearts of Hermosa fundraising gala.
Jake Taylor and Robert Campbell of BOLT Hermosa Beach serve up sweet treats.
Brett Sturgill, Adam Weinbaum, Jon Furgison and Dan Watson as Popeye the Sailor Man.
Los Angeles Ale Works pours cold beers as one of the many sponsors vending at the gala.
Christos Richards and “Malibu Dana” Richards arrive ready to sail.
Kate Hirsh, Lindsay Flory, Becky Brown and Mike Bergemann hit the dance floor as Yacht & Bothered performed yacht rock and ’80s covers throughout the evening.
Eric Horne, HBEF President Belinda Oakes, HBCSD Board Member Maggie Bove-LaMonica, HBCSD Superintendent Dr. Susan Wildes and Councilmember Ray Jackson attend Hearts of Hermosa’s annual gala, which raises funds for the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation.
Brian Canty dressed as breakfast cereal mascot Cap’n Crunch with cereal box and beers in hand.
Rachel Moore and Dev Shah aboard the gala.
Yacht & Bothered performed yacht-rock and ’80s cover throughout the evening.
Wimberly Meyer, James Meyer and Chef Giorgio Vizia of Stecca Taverna.
Joseane Moura and Hank Parker
Rebecca Todd shows off a dress ready for the Adriatic during the impromptu costume contest.
Nicole and Nicholas Neves snap a pic at the photo-booth.
Mermaids on the dance floor.
Eric Pritz brings Miami heat to Hermosa Beach during the impromptu costume contest.
Monika Powell and Hayley Oro in matching yacht-inspired outfits.
Councilmember Ray Jackson and Cap’n Crunch impersonator Brian Canty.
Chef Raul Mendes Islas of Hook & Plow Hermosa Beach.
Eric Oakes, Lori Ford, Will Ford and Belinda Oakes.
Lads and dads ready to commandeer the party.
Jeff Bonafede, co-owner of Uncorked serves PTA approved wine.

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Reels at the Beach

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