Hearts of Hermosa Annual Gala

Hearts of Hermosa’s 31st annual gala, “Come Sail Away,” brought donors and community members together to celebrate the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation’s work over the past year. The yacht-themed signature event raised over $400,000, with community partner support, for the Hermosa Beach City School District. Live auction items included tickets for a ride in the Goodyear blimp and a seven-night stay in Whitefish, Montana. Silent auction items included a surfboard donated by Spyder, NBA Laker Austin Reaves-signed basketballs and student artwork from HBCSD.

Photos by Laura Garber