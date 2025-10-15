Letters to the Editor 10-16-25

Should’a known

Dear ER:

The California Appellate Court’s striking down of Redondo Beach’s Housing Element is a perfect case study in what Donald Rumsfeld called “known knowns, known unknowns, and unknown unknowns.”

The “known knowns “is that the court found the city’s overlay zoning violated state law by allowing parcels that could still be developed with zero housing.

The “known unknowns” are the fallout: how many Builder’s Remedy projects will now be revived, what legal exposure remains, and how City Hall plans to rewrite a housing plan rejected three times and counting.

But the “unknown unknowns” —the outcomes no one saw coming—may be the most consequential. Redondo’s long insistence that it “did everything right” has now collided with the reality that compliance on paper isn’t compliance in practice. Developers flagged the noncompliance. City Hall shrugged.

For once, residents’ frustration is aimed squarely where it belongs: at city officials who chose appearances over accountability. Redondo Beach didn’t get blindsided by Sacramento—it got caught ignoring what everyone else already knew.

Redondo residents deserve more than legal gymnastics. They deserve a housing plan rooted in honesty and urgency.

Pat Healy

Redondo Beach

Newsom’s magic carpet

Dear ER:

I have given a great deal of thought to the musings of KC Ellis (“Redistricting in context,” Letters to the Editor, ER October 9, 2025). Let’s see if I can clarify those issues that lack context and shed light on Governor Newsom’s aspirations in the future as well as his motives. Governor Newsom will soo, no longer be our Governor. It doesn’t take a genius to surmise he’s looking for his next gig.

We can agree the California Citizens Redistricting Commission was created to minimize partisanship by Congressional district drawing maps that would not favor one party at the expense of the other. This was what the people wanted, not the politicians. Politicians can’t be trusted, as a group. Governor Newsom’s desire for fame and glory may override his sense of “fair play”?

I have accused the Governor of playing politics for political gain. KC Ellis disagrees. KC says that AB604 is primarily aimed at adjusting timelines and procedures for future redistricting. Its passage is not a personal power grab for Governor Newsom; his decisions about district lines remain constrained by law and public input. Claiming the governor will redraw districts purely for political gain is “speculative” and not supported by the language itself.’

I disagree with this observations. Governor Newsom instigated AB604, which was drawn up and passed in record time in a matter of days without input from Republicans. Using the same theme of “Saving our Country” from the evils of President Trump, who did suggest to Governor Abbott to redistrict his state to gain more Republicans before the mid-term elections. All of which is troubling. Maybe I can explain later?

What happened to the “Redistricting Commission?” The unbiased 14 members who had just finished their extensive maps and approved for use? They were never used, totally ignored by our Governor and the Legislature.

The question becomes, who drew the new maps? Well of course, the Democrats. The same biased politicians who voted them lawful. But, there’s more to AB604 than meets the eye. It states the new Gerrymander maps will be approved for use ‘till 2030 if Prop 50 passes. So, for the next five years the Democrat’s rule! Yippee!

KC Ellis final advice: “Protecting nonpartisan mapping helps ensure that California voters, not politicians, determine representation. Read the full story. Know the details and make an informed choice on Prop 50.”

Thanks for the advice

Gary Brown

Hermosa Beach

The three runners

Dear ER:

The article about the Manhattan Beach 10K inaccurately states Russ and Charlotte Lesser were the co-founders of the race (“Elite runners, ‘fast old people’ keep up MB 10K Tradition,” ER October 9, 2025). As much as I respect and love Russ and Charlotte, the facts need to be accurate. My father, “Bud” Barton and Alex Reisbord (5th Streeter), along with Russ Lesser (4th Streeter) founded the race in 1978. Unfortunately, in August, 1978, my father suffered a stroke, so he did not get to reap the rewards of the trios 1978 vision when over 2,500 runners, from all walks of life, including this 5th grader, ran, jogged and walked through Manhattan Beach.

At no time am I dismissing Charlotte Lesser’s work on the 10K. But the founders of this effort, stemming from love for family, friends and community, and a shared interest in running, must be credited. Bud Barton and Alex Reisbord deserve equal recognition for the beginning of this incredible event.

The race honors the 4th and 5th walk street families, who were the initial worker bees, including Susie Weems Young, who has announced every Manhattan Beach 10K, and was one of my father’s favorite human beings.

For Bud’s family, this race is a constant reminder to exercise kindness, service, and gratitude. The original winners plaque was named the “Bud Barton,” though it ran out of space after a few years.

Coincidentally, in that first race, of 2,500 runners, the first female finisher was a member of Bud’s 4th street family, Marsha Dyer. Three men created the race. But without countless individuals, from the official committee, to the volunteers and city employees, this race would not have celebrated 49 years. Together, our 10K legacy contributes to making Manhattan Beach a special place to call home. Everyone participating in some capacity over the 49 years should be proud.

Tecia Barton

Manhattan Beach

Comments from the Law Nerds

(“Former Deputy DA Emily D. Baker livestreams pop-culture trials to a global audience.,” ER October 9, 2025)

