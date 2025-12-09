Letters to the Editor 12-11-25

Respect campaign promises

Dear ER:

At the December 2 Redondo Beach City Council meeting, I witnessed one of the most disrespectful displays of contempt towards a police leader by a Mayor and city council that I have seen in a while. During the Public comment portion of the meeting, Police Association President John Banach addressed the Council regarding stalled contract negotiations. Speakers are given three minutes to address the Council, and in my experience, are granted leeway if they go over time. During my time as President of the Redondo Beach Police Association, I frequently spoke at Council meetings. On the rare occasions when my statement went over the allotted three minutes, a simple motion was passed to extend time, and I was able to wrap up my speech. This demonstrated to me that the Council wanted to hear from its Police Officers and for the public to listen as well. Any member could have made a simple motion to extend time, but there was none.

Banach had been speaking for less than 10 seconds when Mayor Jim Light interrupted him, and then refused to give that time back. What is it that the Mayor does not want residents to hear? Is it that once again, the City refuses to negotiate in good faith and is dragging its feet with its police officers? That, once again, the City refuses to put an agreement in place and expects its police officers to work without a contract?

The salary survey the City commissioned shows Redondo Beach Police Officers are dead last in salary among surrounding cities. Every other city has demonstrated a willingness to invest in its police officers. Every Council member on that dais promised the voters they would support your Police Department, but do they? Are the residents of this City going to demand that their elected representatives fulfill their promises to them? Call them. Send them an email. Hold them accountable and tell them that defunding the Police is not an option in Redondo Beach.

The City of Redondo Beach is in a stable financial condition. They can afford this. Your police officers are asking for the median. To be middle of the road in pay. Not a lot of money for the men and women who are the glue that keeps this community together. Who respond to every call that you make, who work at nights, weekends, holidays, and deal with the most traumatic things that anyone has ever seen, in a City none of them can afford to own a home in.

Robert Carlborg

Retired RBPD, former President of the Redondo Beach Police Officers Association

Bait and switch

Dear ER:

Added taxes of $93 million dollars for Redondo Beach homeowners, not renters, to replace what we already have existing for public facilities? No increased square footage for police and fire employees to perform their jobs (“ Plans for Redondo Beach fire, police stations move ahead; size questioned,” ER December 2, 2025). This is the result of a marketing con job by city representatives and employee political action associations to fool the voters and extract all this money. The old adage seems appropriate. You get what you pay for. Sadly, for homeowners now saddled to the tune of $93 million, you’re getting what you already have.

JP Colin

Back to the future

Dear ER:

Back in 1968, my elementary school class took a field trip to the Redondo Beach police station (“Redondo Beach fire, police stations move ahead; size questioned,” ER December 2, 2025). Back then, the building was pretty worn down, and I remember the police officer showing us around told us a new station was going to be built in the near future. Imagine what the cost would have been back then?

Blanca Rosa

Timeless vs trends

Dear ER:

The Redondo sign is a timeless, welcoming icon in our City. To change any one piece of it shows a lack of respect to our heritage and is short-sided thinking. Every dollar to change any aspect of this sign would be wasted. The next “branding trend” in fonts, imagery, colors to come along will make it outdated. Leave it alone and honor its beloved place in our city.

Kathy McLeod

Mule’s pace

Dear ER:

Forty citations in a year for e-bike traffic violations is shameful (“Hermosa Beach police arrest two juveniles in downtown e-bike attack,” ER November 27, 2025). I believe law enforcement is just not interested in writing tickets for e bikes. I can see 40 violations in a week’s time standing in my driveway. It will take a serious accident and a lawsuit filed against the city for this to get any serious attention.

Carl

Warm surroundings

Dear ER:

I used to live a few doors down from Java Man and spent countless hours there studying, and drinking their great coffee or chai tea (“ Mourning Glory: Rick Hankus built a community around Java Man, Ocean Diner,” ER November 27, 2025). Ocean Diner was always my first choice when going out for breakfast. We even chose OD for a meal after planning my father’s funeral a couple years ago because we wanted good food and a warm surrounding.

Dennis

Slow and noisy

Dear ER:

Ban all leaf blowers – electric and gas (“Manhattan City Council seeks to to curb leaf blowers,” September 18, 2025). Electric blowers violate noise ordinances and are completely unnecessary. It takes longer to blow leaves than to sweep them. I tested this in a lab

John S