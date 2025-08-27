Letters to the Editor 8-28-25

What’s in a name?

Dear ER:

Bring Back the Redskins

While I will not attempt to cure Paul Teeter of his TDR (Trump Derangement Syndrome) I will offer some facts in response to his recent article (“All Ball” ER July 31, 2025). First, and especially for the newest Gen Z voters, the Washington team held the Redskins name for 87 years (since 1933) before changing in 2020. The Cleveland baseball team was the Indians for over 100 years before changing in 2021. Why the change? Woke activist culture crept into our society in the last several years and peaked in 2020 during the nationwide riots. Some corporations/teams acquiesced as mentioned above. Others did not, like the Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Chiefs and Florida State Seminoles. Why did those organizations stand their ground? Are their owners, coaches, and millions of fans racist?

Secondly, according to the Native American Guardian’s Association, 90% of Native Americans support sports teams with Indian names and logos (nagaeducation.org). They’re a non-profit staffed primarily by Native Americans.

Their motto is Educate Not Eradicate. Here is an example that stood out: “The name Redskins was chosen in 1933 to honor Native Americans in general, and the coach and four players at that time who were Native American; and that in 1971 Coach George Allen consulted with the Red Cloud Indian Fund on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation when designing the logo.”

Tim Charles

Redondo Beach

Capital idea

Dear ER:

Anthony Higgins, a serial poster, once again misses the point (“Proposed public-public partnership,” (“Letters to the Editor,” ER August 21, 2025). Capital improvements are a wish list the city idiots want to waste money on. Once again, Councilmember Raymond Jackson’s input is seen in pushing for more unnecessary spending. A balanced budget is called for immediately. Cut Jackson’s pay and benefits, cut the staff and their bloated benefits. Then look at the repairs needed.

Zac Cohen

ERNews.com

Shot sharing

Dear ER:

Why do Redondo Beach Police need a firing range? (“Letters to the Editor,” ER August 21, 2025) Surely, LASD, LAPD and Long Beach, which are much larger departments, have ranges that can be used. This was a waste of money. Any grant copay is too much.

Terry Thomas

ERNews.com