Letters: Week of June 4th, 2026

Quiet fiesta

Dear ER:

If Fiesta Hermosa is too big and boozy for you, try the Hermosa Beach Fine Arts Festival, Saturday, Sunday, June 13-14 on the Community Center lawn.

Anna Tattu

Hermosa Beach

Meter Madness

Dear ER:

Some officials in Hermosa Beach want to raise revenue by installing parking meters in quiet neighborhoods like Monterey Boulevard and Manhattan Avenue. It’s a wrong-headed plan that should worry all of us. These are neighborhoods with narrow streets, not commercial districts. This is where families live, children play, and neighbors walk their dogs.

Supporters say the revenue would somehow protect residents’ quality of life, but this proposal does the opposite. Parking meters increase traffic, create competition for parking, and devalue the residential parking permits residents already pay for.

Once the city starts monetizing residential neighborhoods, where does it stop? Today it’s Monterey Boulevard and Manhattan Avenue. Tomorrow it could be Gould, Valley, or Silverstrand.

There are smarter and more responsible ways to address the city’s budget challenges. We need to preserve what makes Hermosa special, not auction it off hour by hour. Parking meters in residential neighborhoods is the wrong way to go.

Elka Worner

Hermosa Beach

Sequel III

Dear ER:

This is like a horror movie where the bad guy won’t stay dead (“Survey on 1% salex tax shows city support,” ER May 28, 2026). We’ve already voted versions of this down twice in the last few years. It’s clear to me Hermosa residents want to see the city do a better job with the money they already have before giving them more.

Christopher Kyle Brown

Hermosa Beach

Coulda, shoulda

Dear ER:

All this could’ve been avoided if Hermosa would’ve allowed McPherson Oil to drill a decade ago (“Survey on 1% salex tax shows city support,” ER May 28, 2026). Hermosa would’ve had the funds for a new police/fire station, and the funds to rebuild the pier. But you voted N to oil based on the climate hoax! Want more revenue? Lower taxes, not raise them!.

Blanca Rosa

ERNews comment

Leave it alone

Dear ER:

Sepulveda has always done well contray to the letter writer (“Spruce up Sepulveda,” ER Letters, May 7, 2026). Deep Roots store was a great green asset to the area. The horrible over development of the site for apartments is so wrong on all metrics. These woke projects have to stop. The local idiots who vote for this crap in Sacrament must go. Remember vote against every current state official whoed for these wrong policies.

Terry Ford

ER News comment

Bond failure workaround

Dear ER:

Beach City Health District’s public relations machine has been promoting the allcove building to anyone with a pulse. The rejection of BCHD’s proposed Measure BC (ERNews Nov. 7, 2024, “Redondo Beach election results: all city measures passing, except BCHD bond”) was a rejection by district taxpayers of funding for the cost overruns of the allcove building project. About one-third of the bond measure was earmarked for allcove. Voters obviously didn’t want to pay for allcove, since Measure BC’s $30M ask was the only bond measure of over $600 millionto fail. So what did BCHD do? It seized the funds from voters by taking out a loan to cover the allcove cost overruns. Taxpayer funding will be required to pay off the loan, because all BCHD funding is taxpayer funding. It’s either from property taxes or rental income from taxpayer bought-and-paid-for land and buildings. Summary: Taxpayers voted No on allcove building funding, so BCHD forced them to pay for it anyway.

Mark Nelson

Redondo Beach

Happy 100th

Dear ER:

My heartfelt thanks to everyone who joined us for our 100-year Kiwanis celebration. Hermosa Beach has always been a community that cares — where neighbors come together to help children, support those in need, and make our small beach town stronger for generations to come.

Rick Koenig

Lt. Gov. Div. 19

Hermosa Beach

At the core level

Dear ER:

I’m saddened to hear of Keoni Boyd’s passing (“Humble, massively talented,” ERNews.com, May 24, 2026). He was part of the South Bay surf culture, at the core level. He was kind, humble, and had a great sense of humor, though under his carefree sensibility there was a sense of fragility and vulnerability. We all sensed this, especially the board manufacturers on Cypress row. Shop owners Mike Collins, Wayne Miyata, Don Kadowaki, Matt Calvani, Scott Anderson, and a couple of other shop owners on the row made sure he was safe. He was always posted up out front of the shop, ready to do repairs and artwork at notice. He was an electrician by trade. Often, the only payment he would accept was beer. He was very specific about his choice — Miller light in cans. If you bought bottles he would make you take them back for cans. I used to call him the Mayor of the South Bay Board Builders. God speed.

Wayne Okamoto

Redondo Beach

A piece of Hawaii

Dear ER:

I met Keoni in 2010 when he glassed my board, and after that repaired many more over the years. Right away I could tell he had a good soul and was someone special to know. At the paddle out, someone said when Keoni passed, a piece of Hawaii went with him. His kindness, spirit, and aloha left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

Daniel Hirose

Redondo Beach