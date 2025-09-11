Linda Kingdon broke rules with a wink and a smile

Linda Kingdon, adored wife, mom, grandmother (“Gaggy”, as coined by her grandson Casey), sister, mother-in-law, aunt, friend, justice protester, pool-hopper, drag show connoisseur, and tennis ace, passed away recently after filling the world with 77 years of love, sass, and joy.

Born to Alice and Perley “Red” Lord, Linda moved to Hermosa from New Hampshire when she was only six. She quickly discovered a few things she’d carry with her for life: a love for the beach and a flair for breaking the rules with a wink and a smile.

As a child, Linda and her family would return each summer to New Hampshire to spend time with her beloved grandmother Mabel, grandfather Austin, aunts, uncles and cousins. One of her fondest memories was of her and her sisters pilfering her grandmother’s homemade donuts from the kitchen donut jar. She or one of her sisters would lower a string from the attic hatch, while another sister would tie a donut to it and raise it to the attic to share.

In 1971, Linda married her husband Steve Kingdon and for 53 years, they shared an epic partnership full of travel, laughter, dancing — the kind of love that grew stronger with every trip down Mammoth’s slopes and every road trip taken in their Volkswagen van or bug. Together they raised Stephanie and Devin, whom she adored fiercely — so fiercely in fact, she once said she’d gladly lie under oath for Devin if he ever committed murder. That’s love.

Linda raised her family in Hermosa Beach on 9th Street, where she’d help organize block and holiday parties, and was always around to help neighbors with whatever they might need. Linda was an active parent volunteer at the South Bay Adult School preschool and the Hermosa schools. She loved working with children and while doing so met many life long friends in the parent community.

Later in life, you could find her working Fiesta Hermosa (and maybe slipping you a free beer ticket), cruising the Strand on her bike, or watching her grandkids Casey and Jamie as they played in the waves she and her kids grew up in.

She ruled the Live Oak tennis courts in Manhattan Beach, leaving many an opponent wishing they’d stayed back from the net. Linda earned her spot in the A-level Marine League not just through skill, but also sheer determination and joy for the game.

Linda had more stamps in her passport than most travel influencers. She backpacked through Central America in her ‘60s, sleeping in hostels, lived with a family in Nicaragua to learn Spanish, made it to Cuba with her sister, hiked the Camino in Spain with Steve and dear friends, rode her bike across the entire state of Iowa and couriered film reels to Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia. She was a fearless adventurer with a soft spot for hotel pool hopping; a skill so well-honed we’re honestly shocked Waikiki resorts didn’t have “Do Not Admit” posters with her picture on them.

She was the kind of woman who’d start the party and then dance you under the table. She believed drag queens deserved dollars (and gave generously), Real Housewives deserved admiration (especially Sheree — “Who gonna check me, boo?” was gospel), and social justice protests deserved her presence.

Linda’s warmth, loyalty, and quick wit made her a magnet for deep friendships and unforgettable moments. She was a loving daughter and daughter-in-law, always including her mom, Alice, and mother-in-law, Helen, in her family life and adventures. She was a devoted sister to Sue and Gail, a loving aunt, and a second mom to all of Stephanie and Devin’s friends from middle school through college and beyond.

She put others first, always. Whether you needed a laugh, a ride, cash or a hug, Linda was always there.

She leaves behind a legacy of bold living, generosity, compassionate love, and slightly naughty rebellion.

We love you and will miss you every day.

Hermosa (and the world) won’t be the same without you.