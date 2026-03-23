Local Car Culture: Chemical Guys Car Show in Torrance

Photos and text by Ed Solt

On a beautiful sunny Saturday, March 21, over 500 cars spanning decades and different car cultures came together to celebrate their shared passion for all things Chemical Guys—at their headquarters in Torrance.

Besides the show displaying some of the most bitchin’ cars imaginable, it was all hands on deck for the Chemical Guys crew, who were running live, hands-on demonstrations of their full lineup of products throughout the day.

Chemical Guys is a well-known worldwide car care brand that calls Torrance its home, and is famous for detailing products, car wash chemicals, and being active in the car enthusiast culture.

Chemical Guys Auto Detailing Supplies Store

3501 Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance

(310) 678-2838

chemicalguys.com