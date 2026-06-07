Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden an oasis within an oasis, in Polliwog Park

by Nikki Yunker

Birds, butterflies and bumble bees joined local leaders and community members in recognizing the 25th anniversary of Manhattan Beach’s only public garden with a green ribbon cutting Friday, April 24.

The nonprofit Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden, a hidden oasis at the southwest corner of Polliwog Park, first opened in April 2001 with

the mission of educating the public about sustainable gardening.

“We’re really a bunch of plant nerds, and so the first few years were very difficult because we had to raise the money to start doing stuff,”

, said at the anniversary celebration.

More than 100 different California native plant species now thrive across the garden’s two-thirds of an acre, which also serves as a sanctuary for countless birds, insects and critters.

Both the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Office of State Senator Ben Allen presented Renshaw with certificates at the event.

Jill Lamkin, Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, congratulated the garden’s volunteers and thanked them for their hard work in creating a “beautiful space for the community.”

“This place is spectacular. Every inch of the grounds is beautifully curated and cared for, it’s a gem in the community,” Lamkin said. “Not enough people know about it, which is part of what we’re here for today is to get that message out.”

The Manhattan Beach City Council honored the Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden’s anniversary with a certificate presented during their regular meeting Tuesday, April 21.

“This is what Manhattan Beach is about, this is all of you putting your touch on our community and bringing joy and love,” Councilmember Nina Tarnay said at the anniversary celebration.

Henry Houser, field representative for State Senator Ben Allen, emphasized the importance of the Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden and the people who work there.

“Especially thinking statewide right now about the issues we’re having with water conservation and fire prevention, it’s so important to spread the word about our native plants,” Houser said.

The garden’s native plants do not need pesticides or fertilizers, and instead thrive on organic mulch that breaks down over time to provide nourishment.

“We are a demonstration of gardening you can do at your own home to be more environmentally friendly, to take care of pollinators, wildlife, and save water,” Renshaw said. “We are the very model of sustainability.”

The garden irrigates year-round with recycled water to keep its plants green, and as a result, its golden California poppies are always in bloom.

“You wouldn’t expect poppies to be blooming all year,” Renshaw said.

The few non-natives in the garden include Mediterranean rosemary, laurels, and an Australian pink melaleuca tree.

For the 25th anniversary, volunteers Charlotte Marshall and Julie Gonella created fact placards on about 25 different topics that hang on the melaleuca tree and along fencing.

Charlotte Marshall, vice president of the garden’s board of directors, said it’s a great place to relax among wildlife and nature.

“You come sit in the garden, look at the birds feeding each other and the flowers, and it’s like a breath of fresh air and it totally changes your perspective on life,” Marshall said.

Marshall also enjoys the soothing sounds of its “crown jewel” waterfall built with 25 tons of rock. The waterfall provides aerated water for pollinators and other animals.

Mike Garcia, a founding member of the garden and owner of Enviroscape LA, volunteered to install the irrigation and water system.

Garcia said using native plants instead of ornamental grass eliminates the need for synthetic fertilizers, which harm the ocean.

“The simplest thing you could do to help the planet is not wait every four years to vote, but today go to a nursery, buy a native plant and plant it,” Garcia said.

Marshall added that it’s not enough to plant native plants. They need to be cared for as well.

“We have people like Mike, and myself who are passionate about this whole thing.This is one thing we can do to help save the planet,” Marshall said.

Renshaw said the garden’s largest exoenses are insurance and plants, and that its funding comes from its membership program and community donations. Chevron is its largest donor.

Renshaw said the oil and gas company has donated $5,000 or more to the Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden each year since the garden was first proposed to the city council.

“We wouldn’t be here without their support,” Renshaw said.

The garden is free to the public and open daily from dawn to dusk. People aged 18 years and older are welcome to volunteer at the garden Fridays from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Marshall added that the garden’s shaded deck is a great spot to watch Manhattan Beach’s annual “Concerts in the Park,” which are every Sunday from 5-7 p.m., starting July 5 until Sept. 6. ER