Manhattan Beach on PhotowalksTV

By Jefferson Graham

I’ve traveled all over the world filming the PhotoWalksTV series, capturing iconic vistas from bustling European capitals to remote tropical shores. But after every journey, coming home always brings the same realization: there is no place on earth quite like our own backyard right here in Manhattan Beach.

Living here means waking up to a lifestyle that people around the globe save up for years just to experience for a weekend. While outsiders look at our city as a premium vacation destination, for us, it’s just home. Recently, instead of spotlighting other great locations to feature on Photowalks, I figured–why not show off Manhattan Beach, which is arguably the best beach town in Southern California–or at least the most photogenic!

A Town of Foodies, Readers, and Athletes

We all know the lazy stereotype outsiders have of the South Bay: that we’re just a collection of surfers and volleyball players. And while we proudly wear the mantle of the birthplace of beach volleyball—with our rows of nets and the legendary Manhattan Beach Open (the undisputed “Wimbledon of Beach Volleyball”)—our town’s identity runs much deeper.

Look no further than Manhattan Avenue, where {pages} a bookstore continues to thrive as a cornerstone of local culture. Owner Linda McLoughlin Figel notes that our community is deeply engaged, supporting nine distinct book clubs and packed author events. We see that same balance at our state-of-the-art local library, where residents can research and read from second-story panoramic windows overlooking the Pacific.

Our culinary landscape tells a similar story of evolution. The local foodie scene has exploded with high-end standouts like The Strand House (where Executive Chef Chris Park serves up unparalleled ocean views alongside upscale coastal fare) and Fishing with Dynamite. Yet, the soul of Manhattan Beach remains anchored in our historic neighborhood hangs:

Shellback Tavern: Where there are still “no bad days” and the iconic hats remain a badge of honor.

Ercoles Bar: Established in 1927, standing as the oldest establishment in the city, where generations of families still pack the house every Christmas Eve to sing “O Ercoles” (to the tune of O Tannenbaum).

Inside The Strand Real Estate Reality

Of course, living the coastal dream has evolved dramatically over the decades. Joining me on my walk, longtime local real estate expert Dave Caskey gave us a look inside a stunning, down-to-the-studs renovation of a Strand home.

Dave reflected on how much the market has shifted over the last thirty years. Properties that used to be casual, social apartment rentals are now elite tier multi-million dollar spaces. Today, individual condo units on The Strand fetch between $5.5 million and $9 million, while full oceanfront lots start at $9 million to $10 million, frequently scaling up to $30 million for custom builds bought by tech founders and business executives as second homes.

Yet, despite the staggering numbers, the consensus remains: for proximity to LAX, safety, and a tight-knit community feel, it’s still the best place to live in Los Angeles County.

On the episode, we features some of the great locals who make Manhattan Beach what it is: we drove around with Manhattan Beach Mayor Joe Franklin in his 1955 T-Bird, the amazing photographer Evelyn Schmitt, Linda from {pages,} the MB Chamber’s Jill Lamkin, surfer/photographer Bo Bridges and Shellback Tavern legend Bob Beverly.

Thanks to everyone who participated, and Jill and Joe for helping to set everything up!