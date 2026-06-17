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¡KOOKS! artists plan reappearance in Hermosa Cypress District

¡Kooks! Curator Chip Herwegh, Gallery of Hermosa owner Kimie Joe, artist and filmmaker Stacy Peralta, and Gina Mikkelsen at the November opening of Kooks! #1. Photos by Kevin Cody.

 The ¡Kooks! #1 exhibit at Gallery of Hermosa in November featured work by a dozen legendary Southern California surf inspired artists, among them former surfing magazine photographer Mike Balzer, Dogtown and Z-Boys film maker Stacy Peralta,and surfboard shaper Dennis Jarvis. Many of those same artists, and some notable additions, including Dogtown skater turned artist, writer, filmmaker C.R. Stecky III, are returning to Hermosa  for an expanded !Kooks! #2!

Kooks #1 drew an overflow crowd to the Gallery of Hermosa last November. An expanded Kooks #2 will be held at the Not the Shock Box Gallery on Saturday, June 20, starting at 5 p.m. The gallery is located at 636 Cypress Avenue, Hermosa Beach.

Kooks! is curated by longtime Hermosa woodworker and resin artist Chip Herwegh, whose studio in the Cypress industrial district is across the street from Not Shock Box, where !Kooks! #2 will be held. Hobo Bridge will perform.  Exhibiting artists will include C.R. Stecyk III, Stacy Peralta, John DeTemple, Dennis Jarvis, Mike Balzer, Andre Sarnecki, Brent Broza, John Hudson, Brian Kingston, Ken Pagliaro, John Faso and OB Toon. 5 to 10 p.m. Not Shock Box is located at 636 Cypress Avenue, Hermosa Beach. ER

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Reels at the Beach

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