¡KOOKS! artists plan reappearance in Hermosa Cypress District

The ¡Kooks! #1 exhibit at Gallery of Hermosa in November featured work by a dozen legendary Southern California surf inspired artists, among them former surfing magazine photographer Mike Balzer, Dogtown and Z-Boys film maker Stacy Peralta,and surfboard shaper Dennis Jarvis. Many of those same artists, and some notable additions, including Dogtown skater turned artist, writer, filmmaker C.R. Stecky III, are returning to Hermosa for an expanded !Kooks! #2!

Kooks! is curated by longtime Hermosa woodworker and resin artist Chip Herwegh, whose studio in the Cypress industrial district is across the street from Not Shock Box, where !Kooks! #2 will be held. Hobo Bridge will perform. Exhibiting artists will include C.R. Stecyk III, Stacy Peralta, John DeTemple, Dennis Jarvis, Mike Balzer, Andre Sarnecki, Brent Broza, John Hudson, Brian Kingston, Ken Pagliaro, John Faso and OB Toon. 5 to 10 p.m. Not Shock Box is located at 636 Cypress Avenue, Hermosa Beach. ER