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Redondo alums plan first annual ‘Redondo Rager’

Information about the Redondo Rager is available at WeWentToRedondo.com.

by Kevin Cody

Mira Costa has the Hometown Fair beer garden as a reunion venue every year. Now a group that calls itself We Went to Redondo plans a similar reunion at the Seaside Lagoon for Redondo Union alumni. 

The first “Redondo Rager,” which orgnizers hope say be an annual event, will be held the evening of Saturday, July 25 at Seaside Lagoon.

Daniel Inez (Class of ‘91), one of of the organizers, said the party is attracting widespread support from alumni

Beer Thug Brewery’s Jeff Parker is brewing a special beer to be called the Sea Side Sea Hawk.

Tacos will be served by Beachside Tacos, another RUHS alumni-owned business.

Newly opened Sleepy Seal coffee, which is also alumni owned and local Redondo mainstays such as Eat At Joe’s will be present.

Redondo alumnus Charles Vargas, owner of BM Electric, and RJ Smith Construction are helping with the infrastructure 

Tickets are $35 and include an ID badge with class year and access to exclusive alumni merchandise. 

For more information, visit WeWentToRedondo.com. ER

 

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