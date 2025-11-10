Manhattan Beach Police and Fire Departments Trunk or Treat returns as a Halloween classic 

by Alessandra Haddick

The Manhattan Beach Civic Center Upper Parking Lot was transformed into a festive celebration of Halloween spirit as the City hosted its annual Trunk or Treat event. Families from across the community gathered to enjoy an evening filled with costumes, candy and community connection.

The Manhattan Beach Police and Fire Departments invite families to visit creatively decorated vehicles — or “trunks” — where local volunteers, first responders and City Staff hand out treats to excited trick-or-treaters. The parking lot buzzed with energy as children darted between cars dressed as superheroes, princesses and ghosts, while parents enjoyed tacos and conversation.

John Braitman, a longtime Manhattan Beach Police Department volunteer and Neighborhood Watch director, attended his fourth annual Trunk or Treat.

“It brings the kids out — it’s a good event, it’s a fun event, and people really enjoy it,” he said. “What I hope families take away from it is just how wonderful this community is, and that they continue to support it.”

That sense of joy and connection was echoed by attendees like Liv and Eva, two young participants dressed as Zero from The Nightmare Before Christmas and a black cat. The girls were especially excited about a car decorated with movie characters — and the brownies they received. Although they’ve attended Trunk or Treat before, this year felt special.

"It feels different this time," Liv said, referring to the new layout and trunk arrangements. When asked about their favorite part of the night, both girls grinned and shouted, "Getting candy!"