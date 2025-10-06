Log In
Manhattan Beach’s Hong three-peats in Manhattan 10K, Half Moon Bay’s Jones wins men’s division

Abby Hong, 29, of Manhattan Beach, keeps pace with fellow Manhattan Beach resident Scott Wandzilak early in the race. Hong won the women’s division in 34:52 and finished 10th overall. Wandzilak placed second in the 40 to 44 age division in 35:31, and finished 17th overall. Photo by Ray Vidal
Abby Hong, 29, of Manhattan Beach placed first for the third year in a row in the 48th Annual Manhattan Beach 10K on Saturday, October 4. Hong finished 10th overall, in a time of 34:52, four seconds over her winning time last year.

Miles Jones, 22, of Half Moon Bay, won the men’s division in 32:04, less than 3 minutes behind the course record of 29:20, set last year by Auturs Medtveds, 22, of Latvia.

Two other repeat winners in their divisions were Richard Maynard, 90, and Brenda Haky, 86, both of Manhattan Beach. Maynard finished in 1:36, or 15:36 per mile. Haky finished in 2:06, or 20:19 per mile, which is about the pace most people walk at. Maynard was accompanied by his son, Scott, 50. Haky was accompanied by her daughter Jill, 57.

Over 4,400 runners signed up for the sold out race and 3,638 finished. The race starts each year at Third Street and Valley Drive, meanders through downtown Manhattan Beach, and then follows Valley Drive to Rosecrans Avenue. The final mile is along The Strand to the Manhattan Pier.

The MB10K is a volunteer run, non-profit. Proceeds are donated to community fitness causes, school booster clubs and scholarships, and other local charities. The race has donated over $800,000 to local charities. For more information, including complete results visit MB10k.com.

