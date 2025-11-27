MBUSD Superintendent John Bowes announces retirement

by Mark McDermott

Manhattan Beach Unified School District Superintendent John Bowes announced his retirement at last week’s school board meeting, bringing an end to a 36-year career in public education.

Bowes, who has served as MBUSD superintendent since August 2021, will step down on June 30.

“Thanksgiving is almost upon us, and this season always reminds me how important it is to pause and reflect on all that we have to be grateful for,” Bowes told the board on Nov. 19. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served in public education for 36 years, and especially for the privilege of spending the last decade as a superintendent, including the last five here in MBUSD.”

The timing of Bowes’ announcement was intended to provide the board almost seven months to find his successor.

“I’m making this announcement now so that the board has ample time to thoughtfully identify the next superintendent of the Manhattan Beach Unified School District,” he said. “Trustees will be engaging in a thorough and inclusive process, and I encourage you to watch for updates on that important work in the months ahead.”

Bowes came to Manhattan Beach from the Davis Joint Unified School District, where he served as superintendent from 2016 to 2021. Before that, he was assistant superintendent of human resources at the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District. His career also includes 24 years with Los Angeles Unified School District, where he served as a teacher, principal, and director of labor relations.

The board will launch a comprehensive search process for MBUSD’s next superintendent in the coming months. ER