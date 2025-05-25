Log In

Mira Costa High claims So Cal Boys Volleyball title, on way to inaugural State championship

Mira Costa's Grayson Bradford stops Huntington's Colin Choi. Bradford contributed seven kills and 5 blocks to Mira Costa High's sweep of Huntington High in the CIF Division 1 SoCal Championships. Photo by Ray Vidal

by Kevin Cody

Mira Costa High defeated Huntington Beach High at Mira Costa Saturday night to win the CIF Division 1 Southern California Regional Volleyball Championships. 

Next Saturday, Costa will compete against Archbishop Mitty, of San Jose, for the first ever, CIF State Boys Volleyball title at Fresno City College.
Mira Costa previously defeated Huntington, just a week ago, in a hard fought, five-set match to claim the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title.

At home this past Saturday, Mira Costa swept Huntington 3-0, but the win was more difficult than the score suggests.

Mira Costa’s Alex Heins and Cooper Keane stop Huntington’s Kai Kan. Phot by Ray Vidal

In the first set, Huntington jumped out to a 5-1 lead. Mira Costa Coach Greg Snyder called a time out when Huntington extended its lead to 9-4. But Huntington continued to control the game by containing Costa outside hitter Cooper Keane. 

Mira Costa Coach Greg Snyder helps brings home the CIF Division 1 SoCal Regional Championship in his first years at head coach. Photo by Ray Vidal

Coach Snyder’s second time out, when the set appeared lost, at 17-8, produced better results. Costa spread around its offense, and outscored Huntington 13 to 4 to finally catch Huntington, at 21-21. A dink by Costa setter Andrew Chapin gave his team its first lead, prompting Huntington coach Craig Pazanti to call a time out. But that opened the door for Costa to deploy its home court advantage. Fans began singing along to Queen’s “We will rock you,” blasting over the sound system. Costa had 28 consecutive home court victories coming into Saturday night.

After the time out, Huntington tied the score at 24-24. But a kill by Keane, and a block by Alex Heins completed Costa’s surge, 26-24.

Despite Huntington’s first set collapse, the second set was similarly close, though the early scoring was reversed. Huntington trailed until tying the score 14-14, and then taking the lead after chasing down a ball deflected past the back of the court. Huntington held on to the lead until 20-19, when it served into the net. Huntington didn’t score again.

Costa retook the lead by chasing down an errant pass, and then scoring the next five points. 

Huntington continued to be competitive in the third set, causing eight lead changes before Mira Costa took the lead permanently, at 8-7. From there Costa’s Keane, Grayson Bradford and Heins scored seemingly at will. Costa won the decisive match 25-16. 

Keane finished with 16 kills and Bradford with seven kills and 5 blocks. ER

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.

Sections

Newsletter

Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Our Socials

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Resources

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Legal Notices

© Copyright 2025, Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine. All rights reserved.

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Legal Notices