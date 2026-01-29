Most Slot Players Think They Are Winning, but 79% Actually Lose: Moonbet Study Reveals

Do slot players know their real score? A new study of 4,000 players reveals that while 52% feel they are winning, 79% actually lose. Read more.

By Giva Samantha, reporting on research funded by Moonbet

Slot machines remain the heart of crypto casinos and online gaming, celebrated for their excitement and accessibility. But do players truly understand their chances of winning, or are they trapped in illusions reinforced by clever design?

To better understand it, a new six-month study was conducted. More than 4000 players took part and played millions of spins. In the end, the study found that slot players often think they are winning when they are actually losing money. Most players experienced total losses over time, even when they felt successful.

Study Design and Methodology

The team used real play records from the 4,000 players. Researchers analyzed server-side logs from digital platforms to ensure 100% accuracy in win/loss tracking.

Researchers tracked:

Wins and losses for each session.

Total money won or lost over time.

If players changed their bet size.

How players felt when they almost won.

The surveys asked players to remember their past results. The team wanted to see if players understood the game rules.

Table 1. Perception vs. Reality in Slot Outcomes

The table shows that while many players felt they were ‘even,’ the average player actually lost $309.

Metric Player Self-Report Actual Outcome Winning or even 52% 21% Net Loss 34% 79% Average Total Change ($) +32 (perceived) –309 (actual)

The reality is that nearly 80% of players lose money in the long run, a finding that starkly contrasts with the confidence and recollection of the majority of participants. This gap between perceived and actual outcomes was associated with higher session persistence and changes in wagering behaviour over time.

Key Findings

The six-month analysis showed consistent patterns:

Perception vs Reality: About 52% of players believed they were winning or breaking even, while actual data showed 79% were losing. Small Wins Create False Confidence: Frequent small payouts made players feel successful, even when total spending exceeded winnings. Near-Miss Effect: Almost-winning outcomes increased confidence, even though they did not improve future odds. Chasing Behavior: Players tended to increase bets after early losses or occasional big wins. RTP Misunderstanding: Many players misread RTP as short-term guidance, even though it reflects long-term averages.

Why This Matters for the Industry

The study shows that people use feelings instead of math to track their money. In fast games, the flashy prizes matter more than the total cost. This is how the human brain works.

Digital casino platforms are growing fast. Players now want more honesty. People on social media talk about game math. However, many people still do not understand how the games work.

The gap between thoughts and facts is not a trick. It is just hard for people to understand the concept of random chance. Slot games award prizes at random. This makes it hard to guess the final result without help.

Table 2. Chasing Behaviour by Session Outcome

Session Event % Chased Losses Avg Time to Return Avg Bet Size Next Session Big Win 41% 12 hrs +38% Early Losses 27% 9 hrs +24% Neutral Outcome 18% 16 hrs +5%

Players chased more aggressively after big wins and early losses; time to return and bet sizes both accelerated, confirming heightened impulsivity and reward-seeking.​

Moonbet’s Commitments and Interventions

Moonbet recognized that many slot players struggle to track long-term outcomes due to fast gameplay, small intermittent payouts, and a lack of understanding of RTP.

Key platform responses include:

Slot selection filters at entry level: Games can be browsed using predefined filters such as High RTP games, Trending, Feature Buy, High Roller, New, Hot, and Cold.

Volatility labelling: Each slot is marked as low, medium, or high volatility, so you know if it pays often with smaller wins or less often with bigger hits.

Demo mode access: Slot titles include demo play, allowing users to understand how the slot behaves before betting.

Account-level reward structure: Moonbet returns 0.3% of the house edge on most games, plus an extra 0.2% monthly reward, tracked on your account instead of being hidden inside spins.

These measures are intended to reduce confusion between perceived wins and long-term outcomes by clearly stating the game math, rewards, and session performance.

Key Takeaway

The study shows that slot players often lose track of their money. About half of the players thought they were winning, but almost 80% were actually losing. Small prizes and near-misses trick the brain into feeling successful. This research aims to help players understand these risks. Platforms like Moonbet are now designing better interfaces to help people see their true wins and losses over time.

Responsible Gambling: Staying in Control

While the study shows how easily perception can slip, gambling should always remain a form of entertainment. Staying in control means having a plan and using the tools available to you.

How to Practice Safer Play:

Frequent reality checks

Understand game math first

Set firm limits

Don’t chase losses

Where to Find Help

Global / Multi-Lingual: Gambling Therapy – Free global online service providing advice in multiple languages via text-based live chat.

USA: NCPG – National Council on Problem Gambling – Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

UK: GamCare – National Gambling Helpline at 0808 8020 133 or use their 24/7 Live Chat.

Canada: Responsible Gambling Council – Resources and province-specific support lines.

Australia: Gambling Help Online – Call 1800 858 858 or visit gamblinghelponline.org.au.

References

Weiss-Cohen, L., et al. (2025). Never tell me the odds: Return-to-player information increases gamblers’ perceived chances of winning. Addictive Behaviours , 119, 108363.​

American Psychological Association (2023). How gambling affects the brain. https://www.apa.org/monitor/2023/07/how-gambling-affects-the-brain.

Disclaimer

This study uses anonymized, aggregate data, survey responses, and behavioural logs from regulated platforms. All personally identifiable information was removed. Results reflect averages and group-level outcomes; individual experiences will vary. Moonbet funded the research, but the analysis was conducted independently. No endorsement of gambling is implied, and readers are encouraged to seek support and use self-exclusion if they recognize signs of harm.