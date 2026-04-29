Mota triumphs at South Bay Board Rider Tower 12 Contest

by Will Watson

Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com)

SB Boardriders Club

The Hermosa Beach Surfer Walk of Fame weekend was capped off Sunday by the Subaru Pacific South Bay Boardriders Club (SBBC) Surf Series #7 sponsored by Tower 12.

Eva Mota was the star of the weekend. After winning the Greg Browning Memorial Youth Film Award on Friday, she went on to win both the Open Women’s and Women’s Longboard divisions in Sunday’s contest..

Last year, Mota was presented with an SBBC surf scholarship, which was applied to a gap year of surf and travel, providing her with ample content for her film.

The Peninsula High graduate competes for her native Dominican Republic on the WSL QS tour.

“Winning the film award was so rewarding,” Mota said, “because I worked so hard on it and it can be so scary to put yourself out like that. I’m always inspired by Greg Browning’s surfing films and the impact he made. It makes me want to surf and travel, and that’s what I wanted to achieve with my film. I’m very grateful to the SBBC. I had an amazing weekend despite the super grindy cold contest.”

Onshore wind and choppy conditions presented a challenge for all of the surfers. The knee to chest high, locally generated wind swell did not have much time to organize and combine its energy. Lighter and smaller athletes who were not affected by the lack of power in the surf, had the advantage.

The top Juniors and Open Men’s divisions athletes actually managed to make the surf look good. Parker Murphy took the Juniors division by edging out Charlie Keese, and Dylan Morrisroe was ripping all day to take first place in the Men’s division.

In the Micro Grom Assist division, Canyon Smith won his first ever contest with a 5.66 heat score total. Canyon’s big brother, Riggins Smith, won the Groms division, and Greyson Burrell took the Micro Grom Division

For the combined Boys and Girls division, Lucien De Saint-Aignan was on top of the podium after winning all of his heats.

SBBC sponsor Chris Broman of Compass Real Estate won the Masters Division and Kevin Cohen won the tightly contested Legends Division.

Sponsor Tower 12 provided the contest T-shirts and burritos for lunch, and hosted the awards ceremony in the afternoon.

Results can be viewed at LiveHeats.com. The contest was streamed live on YouTube by Black Line video.

The next SBBC will be sponsored by Spyder Surf, and held at the Manhattan Beach pier on May 9.

For more information visit SouthBayBoardriders.org. ER