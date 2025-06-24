Neptune Fountain, residents rally to restore community landmark at Malaga Cove Plaza

It began when Maria Peters, a lifelong resident of Palos Verdes Estates, paused during a workday stroll through Malaga Cove Plaza. She’d walked past the Neptune Fountain countless times, but that day, she noticed more than just its beauty. The marble was dull, the paint chipped, and a cherub’s head was missing.

“It just needed some love,” Peters said. Inspired by a mix of nostalgia and civic pride, she began looking into how the fountain might be restored. A chance encounter with Councilmember and PVE Foundation President David McGowan at the Ranch Café gave her the perfect opportunity to share her idea.

The PVE Foundation quickly became involved. Craftsmen were contacted, and by May the project was underway.

“I’d like to think I’m a good project manager,” Peters said. “We have a great team involved, it’s been a passion project for many of us.”

“It’s a symbol of the community,” McGowan said. “The logo of Palos Verdes Estates has an image of the Neptune Fountain.”

The fountain was a gift, in 1934, from the Palos Verdes Project, part of a larger vision to create a thoughtfully planned coastal community. It is modeled after the famed Fontana del Nettuno in Bologna, Italy. The marble represents Neptune, the Roman God of the Sea, surrounded by cherubs, mermaids, and dolphins. Over the years, the fountain has been painted, vandalized, and restored. Periodic debates erupt over whether or not Neptune should wear a fig leaf.

Over the past nine decades, it has remained a constant in the community’s visual and cultural landscape.

“It’s kind of the heart of PV Estates. People take wedding photos there, graduation photos, it’s iconic,” noted Renee Jaco, executive director of the PVE Foundation.

Among those stepping up to support the latest restoration was Jere Murray, president of the Malaga Cove Plaza Beautification Project. His nonprofit, which has helped maintain the plaza since the 1990s, donated $10,000 toward the project.

“It’s only fitting,” Murray said, “because it’s the centerpiece of the city.”

Contractor John Quinn of Quinn Construction was brought in to lead the work. His team bead-blasted the marble to remove years of buildup, upgraded the lighting system with six new LED fixtures, and rerouted exposed electrical wiring through underground conduits.

“It’ll illuminate better now,” Quinn said.

Mechanical systems, including plumbing, were also updated.

A marble specialist was hired to recast a broken cherub head.

The restoration is expected to cost approximately $75,000, solely funded through community contributions. McGowan noted that resident-led efforts like this make it possible to preserve public spaces without relying solely on city funds.

PVE Foundation Board member Chad MacAllister said the project exemplifies how the foundation tries to operate.

“We are super eager to hear from the community,” he said. “A lot of these ideas don’t come directly from us, they come from a concerned citizen, a police chief, or just comments in the community. And when good ideas come our way, we run. We want to get the projects done as soon as we can.”

Peters said the response from residents has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We’re focused on the long term,” she said. “Residents were thrilled to help bring the vision to life.”

Beyond its visual beauty, the fountain has long served as a gathering place for the South Bay. Joggers, cyclists, and cross-country teams use the plaza as a weekend meetup spot. The lawn in front of the fountain has played host to art installations, photo shoots, and community events.

“There are so many beautiful things in PV Estates,” Jaco said. “Sometimes you don’t notice them until you stop and take a closer look.”

“It’s been around here a long time,” said Kim Seidel, a local parent. “It’s a landmark of PV, it’s right here when we drive into the city. When we have guests in town, we usually tell them about it. We like the lactating mermaids — it’s a piece of unique trivia.”

When the repairs are completed and the lights switched on, the Neptune Fountain will once again be ready for photos and celebrations thanks to one resident’s idea and the support of an engaged community.

A community celebration to mark the restoration of the Neptune Fountain is planned for mid-July. ER