Peninsula October 2025 Calendar

Starting Wednesday, October 1

Immersive pumpkin, Botanic Garden

Through Sunday, November 2. On select nights, South Coast Botanic Garden will be transformed into an immersive pumpkin featuring a glowing array of thousands of hand-carved jack o’lanterns, and a variety of activities for all ages. $29.99 for adults, $24.99 (including fees) for kids. On presale now. Visit magicofthejackolanterns.com to secure your tickets and times. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Wednesday 1

October

PV Walkers

Meet at the Scriba Family Center for guided stretching, led by physical therapists from Providence Little Company of Mary, San Pedro, followed by walking at your own pace at the Promenade on the Peninsula. Sponsored by Peninsula Seniors, Promenade on the Peninsula and LCMH. Post exercises, walkers are invited for coffee at the Peninsula Seniors Scriba Family Center. 602 Deep Valley Drive, Suite 310, Rolling Hills Estates. For more information, call Peninsula Seniors at (310) 377-3003.

Scary Stories, Angels Gate online

Gather around the virtual fire for a unique free online program. Produced and directed by Melanie Jones with John Charles Meyer, Cathy Skubik, Bill Wolski and Tony Gatto reading works by David Lubar, Robert Scott, Jack Prelutsky and Saki, among others. Presented in association with Angels Gate Cultural Center. More information at angelsgateart.org or call (310) 519-0936. Donations encouraged. Suitable for young and old, living and… shhhh! Visit melaniejonesstoryteller.com/witch. Jack O’Lanterns Enchants, SC

Bohannon Lecture Series, Scriba Center

Wild Animals of the Palos Verdes Peninsula with Randy Harwood from the PVP Land Conservancy. Randy will show his photography of the many wild animals he’s found on the Peninsula. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Dr. #310, Rolling Hills Estates. Coffee social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Call Renee Reymond at (310) 377-3003 for details.

Percussion workshop & jam, Collage

Love making music with your drums, and looking for a session that’s about finding that groove and embellishing on it? Professional musician and drummer Jon Poli will provide music education and a lot of playing along. Bring your congas, bongos, bodhran, darbuka, or whatever — we have a few to loan, but you may have to share those. We’ll have our kit set up and ready. 7 – 9 p.m. Collage: a Place for Art and Culture, 731 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro. collageartculture.org.

Thursday 2

October

Garden To Table Dining, PVPLC

Brought to you by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, an evening inspired by the charm of the Amalfi Coast and the biodiversity of the Mediterranean climate zone which Palos Verdes shares. Mediterranean menu and wine pairings inspired by both Amalfi and California. Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. 5 pm. Ticket at pvplc.org/pastoral.

Color and Coffee, Peninsula Library

Every first and third Thursday of the month enjoy a cup of coffee, or tea, coloring, and conversations. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Purcell meeting room, Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates.

Made in the South Bay, Destination: Art

The Fall Gallery Artists’ show with 14 artists, and 91 works of art. Now through Saturday, November 15. Open during gallery hours: Thur. – Sat., 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 1815 W. 213th Street, #135, Torrance. destination-art.net.

FirstThursday Art Walk, San Pedro

The nearly 28-year-old, monthly First Thursday ArtWalk between Pacific Avenue, Harbor Boulevard, and 4th & 9th Streets. 5:30 pm – 8:30 p.m. Plenty of metered street parking, free after 6 p.m., and paid parking lots all around downtown. Visit 1stthursday.net for information.

Friday 3

October

Rick Dickert photography, Hermosa Beach

Rick Dickert, local surfer and meteorologist, shares some of his favorite photography from 30 years in the Fox News helicopter. Opening reception 5 – 8 p.m. His art will be on display until Monday, November 3. Easy Reader News office, 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach.

Marine Mammal Care Center, San Pedro

See seal and sea lion patients, enjoy various exhibits, join a scheduled lecture or activity, and learn from our experienced volunteer docents. Shopping in our gift store with all proceeds supporting the care and protection of marine mammals and our shared ocean. Visit marinemammalcare.org for public visitation times. 3601 S. Gaffey, suite #8, San Pedro.

Saturday 4

October

Tour d’Art, PV Art Centre

Through Sunday, October 5. The Artists’ Studio of Palos Verdes Tour d’Art, an annual celebration of creativity on the Peninsula. Tickets $20 per adult and free for children under 18. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes. For more information, maps, tickets and artist highlights, visit taspv.com.

Dogtoberfest, Botanic Garden

Every Saturday and Sunday in October a one-of-a-kind event brings dogs and their humans for a festive celebration filled with live music, Bavarian inspired food and beer, and plenty of tail-wagging. Oktoberfest-inspired competitions, and dog entertainment and activities. For a time schedule and to make reservations visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org/dogtoberfest. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Questions call (424) 452-0920.

Art Show Reception, Malaga Cove Library

A Japanese concept called “Mottainai,” The Art of not Wasting. Reception from 4 – 7 p.m. The art will be on display through Sat., November 15. View art during library hours. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tues. – Thurs., 2 – 6 p.m. Fri., and Sat., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., closed on Sunday. 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Presented by the Redondo Beach Art Group, rbag.org.

Community’s Child Fall Fundraiser

To provide children, families and seniors experiencing poverty, hunger and/or homelessness with the resources necessary to thrive. Dinner, a program, music, silent/live auctions, and raffle prizes. Non-profit. $125 per person. DoubleTree Torrance-Penthouse, 21333 Hawthorne Blvd. Tickets at child.org. For more information call (310) 538-6831.

Follow the Tracks

A Wildlife Tracking Workshop with a group of dedicated volunteers to monitor wild foxes and coyotes in the Palos Verdes Nature Preserve. Training is two sessions on Sat., October 4, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Sat., October 11, 8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. Must pre-register and attend both days to become a certified volunteer. 16+ years of age. 32201 Forestal Drive, Ranch Palos Verdes. Register at pvplc.volunteerhub.com/vv2. Questions contact Lynn Rotunno, lrotunno@pvplc.org.

Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair

Through Sunday, October 5. Local craft booths, non-profit food and game booths as well as a variety of entertainment for children and adults. Beer Garden. For more information visit mbfair.org. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Live Oak Park, Dorsey Field & Joslyn Center, 1601 N. Valley Drive.

Sunday 5

October

South Bay Bromeliad meeting

Sandy Masuo‘s presentation will be on “Pineapple: The Cosmopolitan Bromeliad”. Sandy is a writer, educator, and conservationist on a mission to enlighten and inspire wonder in the world around us. She currently serves as botanical content specialist at the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. 1:30 p.m. PV Library community room 3rd floor, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills. Refreshments. Free parking on the lower and upper levels of the library.

Blessing of the Animals, Riviera United

Celebrating the love and companionship animals bring to our lives. Bring your furry, feathered or scaled friends. Food, fun, music and animal companion resources. Free. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Riviera United Methodist Church, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd., Redondo Beach.

Blessing of the Animals, St. Francis

St. Francis Episcopal Church annual blessing of the animals. A 30 minute outdoor service in the garden. Open to all faiths and traditions and anyone who has a beloved pet. Bring your pets in a cage or leash for their own safety. More information at stfrancispalosverdes.org or call (310) 375-4617. 4 p.m. 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates.

Folk Jazz Fusion, Collage

Led by trumpeter Joshua Zeitlin, Hebrew Hancock is a five piece creative music ensemble that seamlessly fuses modern Jazz with traditional Hasidic melodies and folk rock. Exciting originals and meaningful arrangements for an evening of music and community. 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Collage: a Place for Art and Culture, 731 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro. $20. Tickets: collageartculture.org.

Furbaby LoveFest

Infinite Love Animal Rescue 6th Annual Furbaby Lovefest at Gardena City Hall Lawn. This year’s event features an “Under the Sea” theme. Family-friendly activities such as ocean-inspired pet costume contests, food trucks, dog training demos, and onsite pet adoptions. Free and open to the public. 1 – 6 p.m. Gardena City Hall Lawn, 1700 W. 162nd Street, Gardena. All dogs, cats, families, and children are welcome. Come dressed in ocean-themed costumes to match this year’s celebration. Visit InfiniteLoveRescue.org/FurbabyLovefest.

Monday 6

October

Actor’s Jungle Workshop

Interested in developing skills that will help you be successful in live theater or in front of a camera? Award-winning actor William August works with a small class to develop your talent. This is one of a series of workshops with friendly, supportive coaching that can lead to casting in productions great and small. Repeats on Mondays. 6 – 8 p.m. Collage: a Place for Art and Culture, 731 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro. Tickets: collageartculture.org.

Wednesday 8

October

Bohannon Lecture, Scriba Center

Saving the Palos Verdes Blue Butterfly. Moorpark College biology professor Jana Johnson discusses how she helped save one of the world’s rarest creatures from extinction. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Dr. #310, Rolling Hills Estates. Coffee social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Call Renee Reymond at (310) 377-3003 for details.

Thursday 9

October

Flight Path Museum LAX Gala

Help celebrate 30th years with a celebration gala dinner for the Flight Path Learning Center of Southern California. 5 – 9 p.m. The Proud Bird Restaurant, 11022 Aviation Blvd., Los Angeles. Tickets are $25 and up and available at flightpathlax.com/gala.

Open Mic Night, Grand Annex

Musicians & Poets come to the Grand Annex on the second Thursday of each month for Open Mic Night from 7 – 9 p.m. 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Performers sign up at 6:30 p.m. This is an all ages show, all ages and genres are welcome to perform. Microphones, D.I., music stand and keyboard available.

Friday 10

October

Tracy Austin doubles tennis, Howlett Park

Through Saturday, October 11. The City of Rolling Hills Estates invites tennis players of all ages and skill levels to pick a partner and sign up for the Tracy Austin Doubles Tennis Tournament. This annual event draws tennis enthusiasts from the Palos Verdes Peninsula and the greater South Bay area and is one of the few tennis tournaments that welcomes junior players in all categories. The Rolling Hills Estates’ Tennis Club, Ernie Howlett Park, 25851 Hawthorne Blvd. and Jack Kramer Club, 11 Montecillo Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. Registration, events times and information at TracyAustinTennisTournament.com.

Saturday 11

October

The Jimmy Surf Fiesta, Manhattan Beach

Registration is open for the Jimmy Surf Fiesta 2025! All ages and skill levels are welcome. This event focuses on good vibes and enjoying time in the water, steering clear of the intensity typical of other contests. It’s an ideal opportunity for families and the community to come together and experience Jimmy’s “Pure Surfing Experience.” 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. 42nd Street, El Porto. Sign up at jimmymillerfoundation.org/our-events/the-jimmy-surf-fiesta. For questions info@jimmymillerfoundation.org. Volunteers and donations are needed, visit donate.jimmymillerfoundation.org.

Caring House Coffee Tasting, Torrance

Enjoy a fun-filled day with local coffee vendors at Caring House in Torrance. Enjoy coffee, pastries and baked foods while learning about the first and only nonprofit hospice residence in Los Angeles County. Since 2016, we’ve provided peace, comfort, and 24/7 care at the end of life and never turned anyone away due to inability to pay. Try hot and cold coffee, discover unique flavors, and take home giveaways. 8 a.m. 3330 Civic Center Dr., Torrance. $20. Tickets: zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/coffee-tasting. More information at yourcaringhouse.org.

Waves, Wildlife & Wonder

Nature Walk at Pelican Cove with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Picturesque ocean views and restored buckwheat-covered seaside bluff tops that support the recovery of the rare El Segundo blue butterfly. Moderate. Park at Pelican Cove Park parking lot, 31300 Palos Verdes Drive South, Rancho Palos Verdes. 9 a.m. Sign up at pvplc.org/calendar.

A Season of Discovery, Hidden Gems

Chamber Orchestra of the South Bay brings you wonderful music in the amazing acoustic setting at Riviera United Methodist Church, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd., Redondo Beach. Free parking. Single tickets $55, $60 after 10/6. Tickets: online at mycosb.org or call (310) 502-9934.

The Frosty Olympics, cornhole edition

Team Frosty is a group of people dedicated to supporting and loving our good friend, husband, father, and neighbor Mike “Frosty” Foster who is bravely battling ALS. Help raise funds and awareness for ALS. Join the Cornhole tournament. Enjoy tacos from Taco Guy, and have some community fun. Every toss supports the fight against ALS. Sign up at TeamFrosty07.org. South of the Hermosa Beach Pier. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Hermosa

Help Chhabria Real Estate Company raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the world’s largest fundraiser to fight the disease. 10 a.m. Hermosa Beach. Donate or join the team at alz.org/walk.

Cumbia Night, Grand Annex

A night of fun live music and dancing featuring local SoCal band, Cara Borracho. 9 p.m. 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Tickets: grandvision.org/event/grand-annex-cumbia-series-2-3/.

Sunday 12

October

SCCSS presenter Al Klein

Al Klein will talk about how growing euphorbias can be a challenge as well as fun. He will help you determine the right soil mix, watering schedule, fertilizer, and sun exposure based on your climate. 11 a.m. Fred Hesse Jr. Community Park, McTaggart Hall, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. Free. More information at southcoastcss.org.

House of Hope, Rolling Hills

An inspiring afternoon of live music, powerful testimonials, and community celebration. This special event honors seven decades of recovery, resilience, and service to women. Two musical acts, hear moving stories from alumni, and be part of a milestone moment as we honor key community leaders. All proceeds support House of Hope’s mission to provide compassionate treatment for women overcoming substance use. Tickets and more information at houseofhopesp.org/tapestry-of-hope. 2 – 5 p.m. 27570 Norris Center Dr., Rolling Hills Estates.

Rockabilly with Seatbelts

Buckle up and get ready for the final show in the SunDaze at Collage series. Seatbelt is a three-piece that plays original, Roots-Rockabilly-inspired tunes. This show is available individually or as part of John Antich’s SunDaze at Collage series. Livestreamed. 4 – 6 p.m. Collage: a Place for Art and Culture, 731 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro. $30. Tickets: collageartculture.org.

Wednesday 15

October

PV Peninsula Village meeting

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Village is a dynamic organization of older adults who have joined together to help one another navigate the challenges and opportunities of aging while living in their homes. Meet PVP Village members and volunteers and learn about the PVP Village, its enriching social and intellectual activities and volunteer support. 11 a.m. Palos Verdes Peninsula Library, Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Road. For more information, RSVP call (310) 991-3324 or email peninsulavillagepvp@gmail.com.

Bohannon Lecture Series

The Healing Power of Paws with Lynn Attig of Love on 4 Paws brings her therapy dog and discusses the benefits of animal assisted therapy for those in need of companionship and assistance. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Dr. #310, Rolling Hills Estates. Coffee social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Call Renee Reymond at (310) 377-3003 for details.

Friday 17

October

Shooting Star by Steven Dietz, Redondo Beach

Through Sunday, November 2. Little Fish Theatre’s Artistic Associate, Tara Donovan will bring to the stage Dietz’s romantic dramedy about two former lovers stranded overnight in an airport during a snowstorm, exploring what might have been and what still might be. Tickets $22-$37 (including a $2.00 service fee) and are available at littlefishtheatre.org. Visit the website for showtimes. 514 N. Prospect Ave., Ste. L1, Redondo Beach.

Stevie Ray Visited, Grand Annex

Guitar-shredding master Roby Duron leads a fiery blues tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan. Hear “Pride and Joy,” “Crossfire,” “The House is Rockin’,” “Texas Flood” and many more. 8 p.m. The Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Tickets: grandvision.org/event/stevie-ray-visited.

Saturday 18

October

Drum Show, Redondo Beach

Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko Los Angeles celebrates 30 years of spreading the Okinawan spirit across Southern California with an anniversary show titled “Chimugukuru nu Utu – Sound of Spirit”. Tickets $30. Seats will be first-come, first-served. Doors open at 5 p.m. Show time 6 – 8 p.m. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Tickets: rmdlosangeles.com/chimugukuru-nu-utu.html.

Divorce workshop, Peninsula Library

With speakers Kevin J. Kensik, a Divorce Attorney with over 25 years experience, as well as area therapists and Divorce financial professionals to help individuals through the difficult and confusing times of divorce. Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Call (310) 891-2300 to reserve your spot.

Docent Guided Nature Walk, Ocean Trails Reserve

A guided tour of Ocean Trails Reserve led by the Los Serenos Docents. We will meet at the sign-in table which will be set on the sidewalk of the parking lot at 1 pm. Look for a banner. The hike will take place through the Coastal Sage Scrub Habitat along the Western Bluff of Trump National Golf Course, learn about local geology and fall blooming habitat. Stay to watch the sunset from beautiful Founders Park. The tour will be of approximately 1 and 1/2 to 2 hours duration. This is a moderate hike which involves walking on some unstable surfaces and loose gravel down at the beach. The themes for this Nature Walk are R.P.V. founding and Japanese Farming. Bring water since there is no drinking fountain on the trails, and for your safety, wear sturdy closed toe shoes. Park to the left of Trump National Club House in a public lot at the end of Trump National Drive. For more information, visit losserenosrpv.org or call (310) 544-5260.

axeALS Beach Fest & Cornhole Tournament

axeALS Foundation was founded by Eric and Amanda Stevens after Eric was diagnosed with ALS at just 29 years old. Join us for a family-friendly, high-energy event to raise critical funds and awareness in the fight against ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). Beachside fun while making a real impact. Whether you’re tossing bags in the tournament or cheering from the sidelines, every ticket and donation helps provide grants to ALS families for medical care, assistive equipment, and home modifications. Tickets: $30 for general admission, $60 with swag, $300 per cornhole team. Tickets: secure.qgiv.com/event/2025beachfest. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Seaside Lagoon, 200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. For more information, visit axeALS.org.

No Kings March and Rally

The march starts at 9:15 a.m. followed by a rally that starts at 10 a.m. Torrance City Hall, 3031 Torrance Blvd. Sign up and information at mobilize.us/indivisiblesouthbayla/event/834049.

Los Pinguos, Grand Annex

Hear an upbeat Gipsy Kings-style mix of Latin-influenced reggae, rock and rumba. 8 p.m. The Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Tickets: grandvision.org/event/los-pinguos-2025.

Sunday 19

October

Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk

Manhattan Beach Pier to the Hermosa Beach Pier. Walk together to raise funds for public education and individuals with disabilities. Entertainment, games, giveaways and celebrities. 9 a.m. Opening ceremony, 9:30 a.m. Register at skechersfriendshipwalk.com.

Palos Verdes Democrats Monthly Meeting

Join us for our hybrid in-person and Zoom club meeting. Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. For more information visit pvpdemocrats.org. 2:30 p.m. The meeting time for this month may be 1 hour earlier, double check online.

Wednesday 22

October

Bohannon Lecture Series

My Two Weeks in Uzbekistan with local historian Jim Shneer. Jim will discuss five cities he visited, exploring the culture, geography, history, art, religion and music. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Dr. #310, Rolling Hills Estates. Coffee social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Call Renee Reymond at (310) 377-3003 for details.

Acoustic Roots Session

Looking for a place to break out that guitar, fiddle, mandolin, or banjo and celebrate American music? Join the circle at Collage for an evening of music and song that celebrates traditions including Appalachian, old-time, country blues, and acoustic folk. Sign up to get a list of some tunes that will be played during the evening, or drop in. 7 – 9 p.m. Collage: a Place for Art and Culture, 731 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro. Sign up: collageartculture.org.

Saturday 25

October

Native Wonders: Guided Garden Tour

Come tour the White Point Native Plant Garden and learn about how to grow and care for native plants. 11 – 11:30 a.m. White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro.

Fall Festival, Immanuel Lutheran

Free admission and family friendly. Bounce houses, crafts, games, Trunk of Treats, prizes, popcorn, and lots of fun. 4 – 6 p.m. 706 Knob Hill Avenue, Redondo Beach. immanuelrb.com.

Scary Stories, San Pedro

Produced and directed by Melanie Jones with John Charles Meyer, Cathy Skubik, Bill Wolski and Tony Gatto reading works by David Lubar, Robert Scott, Jack Prelutsky and Saki, among others. 6:30 p.m. Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro. Performance outside in the amphitheater around the bonfire. Tickets: $5 general admission. Children 6 and under – free. Cash only, please. No reservations required. Picnics welcome. Bring your own chairs and dress warmly so you don’t get the shivers. Limited number of folding chairs available free on site.

Pugtacular Spooktacular

By Pug Nation Rescue of Los Angeles, a Halloween festival featuring adoptable dogs, costume contests, vendors, food and more. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Torrance Park, 2001 Santa Fe Ave., Torrance. Tickets: discovertorrance.com/events/pugtacular-spooktacular-halloween-festival.

Sunday 26

October

Halloween Extravaganza

A wickedly fun night beneath the striped tent from 5 – 9 p.m. This free event will be filled with treats, drinks, games, face painting and more for all ages. Manhattan Beach Community Church, 303 S. Peck Ave., Redondo Beach.

Peninsula Symphony concert

The program includes Dvorak’s New World Symphony and Rhapsody in Blue by Gershwin. David Cubek will conduct. Vladimir Khomyakov will solo. Free. New time, 5 p.m. with a preconcert lecture for Members at 4 p.m. Redondo Union High School Auditorium, 510 Vincent St., Redondo Beach. More concert and membership information call (310) 544-0320, or visit pensym.org or email music.pensym@verizon.

Wednesday 29

October

Bohannon Lecture Series

Halloween Music Special with members Ann and Lee Strong presenting several pieces of music written for or about Halloween, featuring creepy music from the 17th through the 20th century. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Dr. #310, Rolling Hills Estates. Coffee social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Call Renee Reymond at (310) 377-3003 for details.